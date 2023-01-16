Gradey Dick jokes about playing against mom’s alma mater

Ed Zurga | Getty Images

No. 2 Kansas’ 64-62 win over No. 14 Iowa State was more than just a Top-15 matchup at the top of the Big 12 for Jayhawk freshman Gradey Dick. It was actually a matter of family business as his mother was a center for the Cyclones back in the late 80s.

After the close win in Lawrence, Dick talked about what the game meant to him and his family over the course of this week. He said there was a lot of trash talk between family but, in the end, he was the one who came out on top.

“I mean there were a bunch of memes going back and forth with our family members,” said Dick. “It’s not as big as you think because, no offense Mom, but it was way back then. She has all that stuff in the house so every time I get back and kind of walk around I shade it off. But it was a good one to kind of rub it in her face.”

Dick was instrumental in Kansas’ win with a team-high 21 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals on 5-9 (55.6%) shooting from deep. His production was key as Iowa State fought until the very end before a jumper from sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr. sealed it for the Jayhawks.

There’s no doubt that the Dick family was zoned in on this game on Kansas’ schedule coming into this season. Now, Mrs. Dick will have to wait a few weeks for payback when the Jayhawks make the trip to Ames on February 4th.

