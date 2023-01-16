ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Gradey Dick jokes about playing against mom’s alma mater

By Sam Gillenwater
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qRkKd_0kGYEfYY00
Ed Zurga | Getty Images

No. 2 Kansas’ 64-62 win over No. 14 Iowa State was more than just a Top-15 matchup at the top of the Big 12 for Jayhawk freshman Gradey Dick. It was actually a matter of family business as his mother was a center for the Cyclones back in the late 80s.

After the close win in Lawrence, Dick talked about what the game meant to him and his family over the course of this week. He said there was a lot of trash talk between family but, in the end, he was the one who came out on top.

“I mean there were a bunch of memes going back and forth with our family members,” said Dick. “It’s not as big as you think because, no offense Mom, but it was way back then. She has all that stuff in the house so every time I get back and kind of walk around I shade it off. But it was a good one to kind of rub it in her face.”

Dick was instrumental in Kansas’ win with a team-high 21 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals on 5-9 (55.6%) shooting from deep. His production was key as Iowa State fought until the very end before a jumper from sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr. sealed it for the Jayhawks.

There’s no doubt that the Dick family was zoned in on this game on Kansas’ schedule coming into this season. Now, Mrs. Dick will have to wait a few weeks for payback when the Jayhawks make the trip to Ames on February 4th.

AP Top 25 rankings updated after another upset-filled week of college basketball

College basketball has been full of upsets all season long, and last week was no exception. On the week, just 11 AP-ranked teams escaped unscathed. With 14 teams in last week’s rankings suffering at least one loss, the latest AP Top 25 has been updated with some big changes.

Updated AP Top 25 rankings

  1. Houston (17-1)
  2. Kansas (16-1)
  3. Purdue (16-1)
  4. Alabama (15-2)
  5. UCLA (16-2)
  6. Gonzaga (16-3)
  7. Texas (15-2)
  8. Xavier (15-3)
  9. Tennessee (14-3)
  10. Virginia (13-3)
  11. Arizona (15-3)
  12. Iowa State (13-3)
  13. Kansas State (15-2)
  14. TCU (14-3)
  15. UConn (15-4)
  16. Auburn (14-3)
  17. Miami (14-3)
  18. College of Charleston (18-1)
  19. Clemson (15-3)
  20. Marquette (14-5)
  21. Baylor (12-5)
  22. Providence (14-4)
  23. Rutgers (13-5)
  24. Florida Atlantic (16-1)
  25. Arkansas (12-5)

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Viral Kansas Fan Video

One Kansas basketball fan didn't check the section number before making that purchase on SeatGeek. On Wednesday, video surfaced of a Jayhawk stuck in the middle of a seemingly infinite number of Wildcats during Kansas State's stunning upset of KU Tuesday night. The sports world reacted to the viral ...
LAWRENCE, KS
hookemheadlines.com

Texas Basketball: 3 takeaways from Horns offensive collapse vs. Iowa St

A bad dry spell to end the game cost acting head coach Rodney Terry and No. 7 Texas basketball in a key Big 12 road game against the No. 12 Iowa State Cyclones and head coach TJ Otzelberger. After getting off to a solid start in the first half, Texas couldn’t muster much offense down the stretch in the final 20 minutes.
AUSTIN, TX
KCCI.com

Iowa State fans frustrated with basketball teams' broadcast schedule

AMES, Iowa — The line of students was out the door and wrapped all the way around Hilton Coliseum Tuesday night as students were excited to watch the Cyclones take on Texas, but there is some frustration among the fan base from those who don't have tickets and have to watch at home.
AMES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: 2024 four-star forward Dwayne Pierce to visit Ames on Tuesday

Iowa State will be hosting another of its priority targets for the 2024 class for one of its biggest games of the season on Tuesday. Four-star forward Dwayne Pierce is expected to be in Ames for the Cyclones’ game against Texas for an official visit starting Tuesday evening, a source confirmed to Cyclone Fanatic this afternoon. The visit was first reported by Andrew Slater.
AMES, IA
veronapress.com

Football: Verona’s Trey Engram commits to Kansas State

Verona senior running back Trey Engram announced on Twitter on Saturday, Jan. 14, that he’s committing to play football at Kansas State next fall. Engram, the son of former Chicago Bears and Penn State wide receiver Bobby Engram, helped the Wildcats win their first Big Eight Conference championship outright since 2011.
VERONA, WI
hawkeyesports.com

Notes: No. 2 Hawkeyes Set for 2 B1G Duals

Watch Live on BTN Complete Notes (PDF) Carver Circle. The second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team will welcome No. 11 Nebraska to Carver-Hawkeye Arena for an 8 p.m. (CT) dual on Friday night. The dual, which is Military Appreciation Day, is sold out. • The Hawkeyes hit the road Sunday,...
IOWA CITY, IA
WQAD

Iowa Boys HS Basketball top 10 for each class

BOONE, Iowa — Iowa High School Boy's Basketball Rankings. The third edition of the Iowa High School Athletic Association's basketball rankings have been released. The lists are created by a committee comprised of three IHSAA staff members, two former head coaches and one media member. Here are the rankings...
BOONE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

The Most Expensive Colleges in Iowa and the Midwest

I think anyone who has ever attended college, or even CONSIDERED attending college, will tell you the same thing: college is expensive. But, some colleges are much more expensive than others. Using the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics, the site 24/7 Wall Street put together a...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Massage therapist loses license over sexual-contact allegations

The state of Iowa has suspended the license of a central Iowa massage therapist for allegedly making improper sexual contact with a client. The Iowa Board of Massage Therapy charged therapist Hugh Parker of Nevada in June 2022 with the offense of either making improper sexual contact with a client or co-worker or making improper […] The post Massage therapist loses license over sexual-contact allegations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
82K+
Followers
98K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy