WATCH: Sophomore highlights for Georgia's latest commit Justus Terry

Justus Terry / Hudl

Georgia added the commitment of Class of 2025 defensive lineman Justus Terry on Monday. The 6-foot-5, 270-pounder out of Manchester, Ga. is ranked the No. 52 overall player in the country, No. 9 in the state of Georgia, per the On3 Consensus.

According to MaxPreps, Terry played in 10 games this past season at Manchester High School, totaling 38 tackles including 4.0 sacks. Terry picked off one pass, deflected another and had two fumble recoveries from the defensive line. He returned the interception for a touchdown. Then, on offense, Terry caught three passes for 100 yards, including a long of 53, and a touchdown. Terry is a two-sport athlete also playing basketball, averaging 2.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game per game in 42 appearances on the varsity squad.

Terry is the third commit for Georgia already in the Class of 2025 joining Jadon Perlotte and Jabree Wallace-Coleman. The Bulldogs are still working on their 2023 signing class, already having several signed and on campus but making final pushes for a couple of prospects while also getting a great start for 2024.