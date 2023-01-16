Elite 2025 lineman Justus Terry commits to Georgia

(On3)

Manchester (Ga.) 2025 offensive lineman Justus Terry has committed to Georgia, he announced on Monday.

Terry is the No. 52 overall recruit in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 offensive lineman and the No. 9 sophomore recruit in the state of Georgia.

“It was all love this weekend and felt like home,” he told On3’s Chad Simmons.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Terry is the Bulldogs’ third commitment in the 2025 cycle, joining elite Buford (Ga.) linebacker Jadon Perlotte and running back Jabree Wallace-Coleman.

He has an On NIL Valuation of $62K. The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets high school and college athletes’ projected annual value (PAV). The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.