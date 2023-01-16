ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Elite 2025 lineman Justus Terry commits to Georgia

By Keegan Pope
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Piq2c_0kGYDei200
(On3)

Manchester (Ga.) 2025 offensive lineman Justus Terry has committed to Georgia, he announced on Monday.

Terry is the No. 52 overall recruit in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 offensive lineman and the No. 9 sophomore recruit in the state of Georgia.

“It was all love this weekend and felt like home,” he told On3’s Chad Simmons.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Terry is the Bulldogs’ third commitment in the 2025 cycle, joining elite Buford (Ga.) linebacker Jadon Perlotte and running back Jabree Wallace-Coleman.

He has an On NIL Valuation of $62K. The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets high school and college athletes’ projected annual value (PAV). The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Red and Black

2 Georgia transfers find new homes

On Jan. 16, former Bulldogs Brett Seither and Mekhail “MJ” Sherman officially announced where they will play next season. Seither is off to in-state rival Georgia Tech, while Sherman is moving out west to join Nebraska. Each player joined the team a year apart from each other, as...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Arik Gilbert, former Georgia TE/WR, makes B1G transfer decision

Arik Gilbert spent 1 season at LSU before transferring to Georgia, where he remained for 2 seasons. The tight end/wide receiver from the Atlanta area will now head to the B1G to hopefully resurrect what once appeared to be a promising college career. According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Gilbert has...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Arik Gilbert, former Georgia football tight end, commits to Nebraska

Gilbert first enrolled at Georgia in June of 2021. He appeared in just three games during his two seasons at Georgia. He began his career at LSU after signing as a 5-star member of the 2020 recruiting cycle. Gilbert transferred from LSU, meaning Nebraska will be his third program. The highlight of his Georgia career came when he hauled in two passes for 16 yards and a touchdown against Vanderbilt.
LINCOLN, NE
dawgnation.com

Georgia football world reacts to AD Mitchell transfer decision

ATHENS — AD Mitchell made some of the biggest plays of the season for Georgia in both of its championship runs. He caught the go-ahead touchdown in the 2022 National Championship Game win over Alabama and then did it again against Ohio State in this season’s Peach Bowl.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Georgia Football Is Reportedly Losing Key Staff Member

Sustained success in any sport can lead to one major downfall: assistant coaches becoming targets for new promotions elsewhere. That unfortunate fact is becoming the case for the Georgia Bulldogs football program. A key offensive analyst for Kirby Smart, Eddie Gordon, is reportedly leaving Athens ...
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to criticism of his parade behavior

Stetson Bennett on Tuesday responded via Twitter to some criticism he received over his behavior at the team’s championship parade on Saturday. Bennett led his Georgia Bulldogs to a 65-7 win over TCU on Jan. 9 for their second straight college football national championship. Georgia held a parade in Athens on Saturday to celebrate the title. Some apparently took issue with the 25-year-old’s behavior.
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Georgia Bulldogs news: Ladd McConkey makes decision, Todd Monken getting interest, more

The news for the Georgia Bulldogs hasn’t stopped since their national championship win over TCU. Here’s the latest on the Dawgs. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey has officially announced he will be returning to Georgia. This is great news for the team and fans, as McConkey was a key element to Georgia’s success the last two seasons. Georgia’s wide receiver corps just got a big shot in the arm!
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Funeral arrangements made for UGA recruiting staff member killed with football player in crash

TOCCOA, Ga. — Funeral arrangements have been made for a University of Georgia recruiting staff member who died with a Bulldogs football player in a car crash. Family and friends will say their goodbyes to Chandler LeCroy on Wednesday. The visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a service to follow at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

AG Carr: gang unit secures another indictment in Athens

State Attorney General Chris Carr says his anti-gang unit has secured an indictment in the case of an Athens murder suspect: 26 year-old Jeffrey Rice is an accused member of the Red Tape gang and was arrested after the shootings that killed a 19 year-old and injured an 18 year-old. Athens-Clarke County Police say the October 2022 shootings that happened on Gaines School Road were gang-related. Rice is the 26th person indicted by the unit that was established by the Georgia legislature last year.
ATHENS, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Death and granite in Elberton, Georgia

Granite is one of the hardest rocks on Earth. Much of what is mined around the world is crushed for gravel or cut into countertops, sidewalk curbs, and building stones. But in Elberton, Georgia—where, 325 million years ago, a great mass of magma rose through the earth’s crust, cooled, and solidified—90 percent of the granite coming out of the area’s numerous quarries is crafted into cemetery memorials. One could say death keeps Elberton itself alive. The post Death and granite in Elberton, Georgia appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ELBERTON, GA
tourcounsel.com

Sugarloaf Mills | Shopping mall in Lawrenceville, Georgia

Sugarloaf Mills is the largest outlet in Atlanta, and is located just half an hour from downtown. It is an excellent option to buy cheap clothes in Atlanta since in addition to the outlet stores of major brands, there are three low-priced department stores where you can find real bargains on clothing and accessories from major brands such as Burlington, Ross and the outlet store from Saks Fifth Avenue.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Alleged Athens gang member indicted for felony murder

ATHENS, Ga. — An Athens-Clarke County man has been indicted for his alleged involvement in a deadly, allegedly gang-related shooting that killed a 19-year-old Athens man. According to Superior Court of Clarke County documents, Jeffery Rice, 26, is an alleged member of the Red Tape Gang and is facing a felony murder charge for the death of Alijah Nelson, 19, who was killed on October 21, 2022 in an Athens shooting.
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
82K+
Followers
98K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy