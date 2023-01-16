ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

KCTV 5

Kansas City police investigate Tuesday afternoon homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The death of a man Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri, is being investigated as a homicide. According to Captain Leslie Foreman with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of Montgall at 3 p.m. on a “keep the peace call regarding found property” that involved a vehicle.
KCTV 5

Theft and vandalism force Kansas City building to shut down, closing daycare

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local daycare has had to close because of theft and vandalism damage, leaving families to quickly find other child care. Upper Room Early Learning Center had been leasing space from the Swope Ridge Geriatric Center, which moved out of its building at 5900 Swope Parkway last spring. The building is owned by Kansas City.
KCTV 5

House fire in Kansas City Monday morning off Denver Avenue

Egg prices, 60 percent higher since last year, impacting local businesses. Mr. Dee's Donut Shop in Shawnee goes through hundreds of eggs every week, but now they're having to find an alternative way to get those eggs to keep these beloved treats in the hands of Kansas Citians. Large fire...
Hays Post

Police work to ID suspect in Kansas City bus shooting

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a December shooting on a KCATA bus and asking for help to identify a suspect. Just after 5p.m. December 30, a suspect fired a gun inside the bus in the area of 43rd Street and Prospect Avenue, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. The suspect may frequent the 45th Street corridor between Garfield Ave and Prospect Avenue.
KANSAS CITY, KS

