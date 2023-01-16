Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KCTV 5
Kansas City police investigate shooting in Ruskin Heights neighborhood
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday morning. It took place just after 10:30 a.m. near a residence on E. 108th Terrace, just west of Manchester Avenue. That is the Ruskin Heights area of the city. The neighborhood is several...
KMBC.com
Drone footage shows flames from school bus fire along Ward Parkway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After seeing everyone safe and that people had called 9-1-1,James Lampone launched his drone Tuesday afternoon near Ward Parkway and Wornall Road and captured the scene of a school bus engulfed in flames. Lampone said he saw students on the sidewalk while he was driving...
KMBC.com
School bus catches fire, burns completely, Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A scary fire broke out in Kansas City on Tuesday afternoon. A school bus caught fire and was completely engulfed in flames near Wornall Road and Ward Parkway. No injuries have been reported to the driver and or any students who might have been on...
Man killed in overnight house fire in Kansas City, Kansas
One person has died Monday after a house fire near N. 32nd Street and Greeley Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, officials say.
Johnson County fire crews investigate Popeyes restaurant fire in Mission
Johnson County fire crews are investigating a fire at the Popeyes restaurant in Mission, Kansas, early Wednesday morning.
Driver, students escape injury after school bus erupts in flames in Kansas City
The driver and all the students escaped injury after a school bus caught fire on Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Kansas City police investigate Tuesday afternoon homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The death of a man Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri, is being investigated as a homicide. According to Captain Leslie Foreman with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of Montgall at 3 p.m. on a “keep the peace call regarding found property” that involved a vehicle.
KCPD opens homicide investigation after finding man dead inside vehicle Tuesday
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead inside a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.
Man shot, killed in Kansas City’s east side
Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Tuesday after one person was shot and killed near E. 42nd Street and Pittman Road.
KCTV 5
Theft and vandalism force Kansas City building to shut down, closing daycare
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local daycare has had to close because of theft and vandalism damage, leaving families to quickly find other child care. Upper Room Early Learning Center had been leasing space from the Swope Ridge Geriatric Center, which moved out of its building at 5900 Swope Parkway last spring. The building is owned by Kansas City.
Two treated for smoke inhalation following house fire in Shawnee
Shawnee firefighters are working the house fire that was reported just before 9 p.m. near McCoy Street and Aminda Street.
Kansas City mother relieved after baby at center of Amber Alert safely returned
A Kansas City, Missouri, mother is feeling a sense of relief after her six-month-old baby girl was safely returned to her on Wednesday.
KMBC.com
Amber Alert canceled, 8-month-old taken at gunpoint from Kansas City, Missouri found safe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has canceled an Amber Alert for a missing 8-month-old taken from her mother's home at gunpoint after the child was found safe Wednesday afternoon. Authorities were searching for 8-month-old Malani Avery, last seen wearing pink shorts, a white tank...
Leads have run out on 2020 killing of KCK man, police say
Officers say Enice Fuel, 29, was shot and killed in his vehicle in December 2020 at N. 11th Street and Orville Avenue in KCK.
Kansas City police find 24-year-old’s body in vehicle
Kansas City police are now investigating a homicide after finding a man's body in a vehicle Tuesday.
KCTV 5
House fire in Kansas City Monday morning off Denver Avenue
Egg prices, 60 percent higher since last year, impacting local businesses. Mr. Dee's Donut Shop in Shawnee goes through hundreds of eggs every week, but now they're having to find an alternative way to get those eggs to keep these beloved treats in the hands of Kansas Citians. Large fire...
KCTV 5
Head mouser of now defunct KCPD Mounted Patrol needs medical treatment
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A member of the now defunct Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department’s Mounted Patrol needs help. Tommy, a 16-year-old cat, has developed two tumors in less than a year. Now, a retired KCPD police officer is fighting to make sure her former partner gets the care he deserves.
I-635 reopens in Northland after serious-injury crash Wednesday
A serious-injury crash involving two vehicles closed Interstate 635 in the Northland, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Riverside Fire Department.
Leawood family mourns woman killed by suspected drunk driver
Police said the driver was going more than twice the speed limit and had a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.
Police work to ID suspect in Kansas City bus shooting
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a December shooting on a KCATA bus and asking for help to identify a suspect. Just after 5p.m. December 30, a suspect fired a gun inside the bus in the area of 43rd Street and Prospect Avenue, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. The suspect may frequent the 45th Street corridor between Garfield Ave and Prospect Avenue.
