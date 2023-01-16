ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia lands elite 2025 lineman Justus Terry

By Jake Rowe
 3 days ago
Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications

Georgia picked up a commitment from the 2025 class on Monday. Manchester (Manchester, Ga.) defensive lineman Justus Terry chose the Bulldogs over Auburn, Texas A&M, and others. He made the announcement via Twitter

At 15 years of age and standing 6-foot-5 270 pounds, Terry is the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the nation per the industry-generated, equally weighted On3 Consensus. He’s the No. 7 player in Georgia. On3 lists him as an offensive lineman but Georgia, as well as other programs, are recruiting him heavily as a defensive lineman.

Terry has been on Georgia’s campus numerous times over the past 12 months. He saw Georgia play Oregon in the season opener and then visited for a game later in the year. He was also in town for the teams National Championship celebration this past Saturday.

Terry possesses an On3 NIL Valuation of $62K. The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets high school and college athletes’ projected annual value (PAV). The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

Terry and Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott

The commitment tweet included Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott, a guy many consider as one of the best position coaches in the country. Scott helped turn Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, and Travon Walker into first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Walker went No. 1 overall.

Jalen Carter is also going to go first round in the 2023 NFL Draft, giving Scott four first-rounders in the past two seasons. Terry fits the mold of defensive linemen Scott often targets — length and the ability to grow into a high-upside frame.

Georgia signed two defensive linemen in the 2023 class — Jordan Hall and Jamaal Jarrett. For now those two have four-star ratings but none of the four outlets who provide rankings, including On3, have finalized their rankings for the 2023 class.

Comments / 0

 

