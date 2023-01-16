Read full article on original website
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Basketball: Minnesota Preview
#3 Purdue (17-1, 6-1 Big 10) vs. Minnesota (7-9, 1-5 Big 10) Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Former Team. Point Guard 55 Ta'Lon Cooper Jr 6'4" 195 Roebuck, SC Morehead State. Wing 10 Jamison Battle Jr 6'4" 225 Robbinsdale, MN George Washington. Wing 24 Jaden Henley Fr 6'7"...
hammerandrails.com
Purdue vs. Minnesota | Matchups to Watch
The Boilermakers travel the Minnesota for another important matchup against the Golden Gophers as Purdue looks to improve on their 6-1 conference record to remain atop the standings. Minnesota currently sits at 1-5 and are looking to get going after a tough start to the 2022-2023 season and Ben Johnson’s second year overall.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Falls To Nebraska 71-64
Purdue (12-6, 3-5) is due for some soul searching after dropping another Big Ten loss at home against Nebraska (12-7, 4-4). This felt like a must win to try and secure a bid for the tournament with a daunting schedule ahead. Purdue has now lost 4 of their last 6 games and have a 3-5 record in the conference. After a solid start to the season 10-2, Purdue now sits at 12-6 overall.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Olympic Sports: The Week Ahead
I’m back to take a look at a few more of the niche (non-revenue) sports going on this winter. They may not be as high profile as shooty hoops or football recruiting, but these guys and girls put it on the line for the Boilermakers every time they hit the pool, tennis court, track or mat. If y’all are in town, these are great events to help indoctrinate your kids. Tickets are cheap, the popcorn and dogs are reasonably priced, and the action is exciting.
hammerandrails.com
Matchup Rewind | Purdue vs. Michigan State
Purdue grabbed an important road victory against the Michigan State Spartans on Monday afternoon thanks in large part to Zach Edey’s dominating 32 points and 17 rebounds and Fletcher Loyer’s late game hot streak to 17 points. Michigan State’s Tyson Walker had a great night as well going for 30 points and 5 rebounds but he just didn’t get quite the same help from his teammates. Purdue raced out to a 13 point lead thanks in large part to controlling the important matchups I highlighted and lost it because they struggled to maintain that advantage.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Basketball: Alone Atop the Big Ten
The Big Ten is a tough conference regardless of how many teams are ranked. I know right there are are just two ranked teams, us and Rutgers, but there is still a lot of good competition. You could see that yesterday when Purdue traveled to East Lansing to take on Michigan State. It was a tough matchup and a difficult environment especially for such a young team. It wasn’t always pretty but Purdue walked out of the Breslin Center with a victory and a 5-0 road record.
hammerandrails.com
Down goes KU
Purdue at #2 has a nice ring to it (assuming we take care of business against Minnesota and MD)!. KU has been flirting with disaster for a couple of weeks now. KSU was good enough to prevail. KU just has a bad habit of getting off to slow starts and letting less talented teams build up a lead. They've got a tough slate to come with consecutive games against TCU, Baylor, Kentucky, KSU rematch, Iowa State, and Texas.
hammerandrails.com
Fletcher Loyer earns Co-Big Ten Player of the Week & Freshman of the Week
Big Ten Weekly Awards are out and Purdue’s Fletcher Loyer comes out as the rare double winner. In case you were curious like I was the last Purdue freshman to win player of the week was Robbie Hummel on February 11, 2008. E’Twaun Moore had won the award the week prior.
hammerandrails.com
K State knocks off Kansas in OT
Now Purdue just need to TCB at the Barn to get back to #2 in the AP. I hope they will get at least 15 or so first place votes if so. Meanwhile, Houston rolled to another blowout. If you have been following Kansas, they had already had 4 games...
