Tigers make top six for 4-star in-state DB Jayden Lewis

Four-star 2024 cornerback Jayden Lewis of Anniston (Ala.), who appears to be a big Auburn target in the junior class, named a top six Monday and the Tigers made the cut.

His list includes these schools: Auburn, Arkansas, Florida State, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Lewis has been offered by Auburn twice. Both times, it was secondary coach Zac Etheridge who delivered him the news.

The original offer came when Bryan Harsin was coach.

Earlier this month, the Tigers — now under Hugh Freeze — re-offered.

“Coach E. was just saying they want me up there Jan. 28 for junior day,” Lewis told Auburn Live in early January. “I talked to all the coaches. I talked to the DC. Coach Crime (Wesley McGriff), and of course, Coach E.”

According to Lewis, he will attend the Jan. 28 junior day with the Tigers.

All told, he has about 20 offers. The 5-foot-10 and 165-pound Lewis is the No. 20 corner in the country for the On3 Consensus — and the No. 15 prospect in the state of Alabama.

Right now, a handful of schools stand out. The group includes Auburn, Arkansas, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee, he said.

He wants to be committed by late summer/early fall

He’d like to have a commitment decision “before my senior year.”

Lewis has a good bond with Etheridge that goes back a few years. He has camped at Auburn twice and attended multiple games there in 2022.

“I’m blessed to have a dude like (Etheridge) come to me and try to build a relationship with me,” Lewis said. “It’s really gotten stronger over the past year. He’s real thoughtful. He keeps it real with you. He makes sure he’s always checking on me. That means a lot to me.”

Lewis added, “I definitely could picture myself playing there.”