Read full article on original website
Related
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 31 year old James L. McWhorter of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for theft. James was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 42 year old Dustin L. Gent of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for contempt. Dustin posted bond and was released.
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40 year old Laesa Jan Wells of Clay City for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of meth, and a Clay County FTA warrant for theft/unauthorized control >$500<$10k. The Effingham County warrant was quashed, Laesa posted $2575 for the Clay County warrant, and was released.
Effingham Radio
Marlene C. Nieman, 82
Marlene C. Nieman, 82, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Lakeland Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Effingham. A memorial mass will be held at 10: 30 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Effingham. Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
Effingham Radio
Local Sports Results For Wednesday January 19th
CONSOLATION CHAMPIONSHIP- MARSHALL DEFEATED NEWTON 51-44 LINCOLN PRAIRIE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT AT CUMBERLAND.
Effingham Radio
Douglas C. Althoff, 69
Douglas C. Althoff, 69, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Willowbrook of Effingham. A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023 with a 6:00 p.m. walk-through by the Effingham Retired Volunteer Firefighters Association and a 7:00 p.m. Knights of Columbus Rosary at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
Effingham Radio
Vandalia Man Charged With Felony Count Of Theft/Unauthorized Control
A Vandalia man has been charged with a felony count of theft/unauthorized control in Fayette County Court. 23 year old Austin R. Hebenstreit has been charged with Theft/Unauthorized Control of items valued between $500 and $10,000. Information on the charge says the defendant is alleged to have taken control of 2 horses owned by 2 other people, with the horses said to have a total value of better than $500. The charge against Hebenstreit is a Class 3 Felony. His court bond date is set for February 21st at 9 am.
Effingham Radio
Elwin “Sonny” Eugene Sanders, 81
Elwin “Sonny” Eugene Sanders, 81, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. Sonny was born on November 14, 1941, in South Pekin, the son of Arthur Ray and Beulah Nett (Shrake) Sanders. He enjoyed fishing, bike riding and mushroom hunting. Sonny was a past member of the Church of Christ that was in Holliday.
Effingham Radio
Wheeler Man Sentenced To Prison For Burglary Of Two Local Residences
A Wheeler man has been sentenced to six years in prison for burglaries at two Effingham homes. He also stole a vehicle. Paul A. Beville, 47, of Wheeler was arrested on two counts of residential burglary, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and stolen property. It was reported that Paul took items from two homes in Effingham and stole one of the vehicles. All stolen property was safely returned.
Effingham Radio
Newton Police Continues Investigation Into Disappearance of Bethany Bower
The following was released by the Newton Police Department on their Facebook Page:. As we enter 2023, it saddens me to know Bethany Bower is still missing. Though we continue to investigate new and old leads, we still need the help of the community to bring closure to this case Once again please contact the Newton Police Department if you have any information.
Effingham Radio
Judy Long, 74
Judy Long, age 74, formerly Mason, Illinois passed away at 8:20 p.m. January 16, 2023 at the St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Illinois. Funeral service will be Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at Pagel Funeral Homes in Edgewood, Illinois with a two hour visitation prior to the service. Ron Mulvaney will be officiating. The burial will be at Leith Cemetery in rural Mason, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the Effingham Humane Society or the donor’s choice.
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Makes Correction To January 11th News Release
On January 11th, 2023, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office reported in their daily news release that Marc G. Cullen was arrested on January 10th on an Effingham County Failure to Appear Warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine, less than five grams. This information is incorrect. Marc G. Cullen was arrested...
Effingham Radio
Patrick L. Mayhaus, 62
Patrick L. Mayhaus, 62 of Dieterich, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham with burial in St. Rose Cemetery, Montrose, at a later date. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to the time of service, Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be given to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Effingham Radio
Rick Kinkelaar Recognized For 35 Years Of Service With The City Of Effingham
At yesterday’s City Council meeting, we recognized Rick Kinkelaar upon his retirement and 35 years with the City!. Rick is licensed as a Class 1 Operator for the City’s Wastewater Treatment Plant within the Public Works Department. He has committed his career to the safety and well-being of our citizens and the environment.
Effingham Radio
Steven Roy Stiles, 70
Steven Roy Stiles, age 70, of Effingham, Illinois, passed away at 8:40 PM – Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Illinois. Funeral services celebrating Steven’s life will be held at 11:00 AM – Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois, with Fr. Dean Probst officiating. Burial will be in the Old St. Peter Cemetery east of Newton, Illinois. Visitation will be held 5:00 – 7:00 PM – Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the funeral home. In loving memory of Steven, memorials may be made to Old St. Peter Cemetery.
Effingham Radio
Charleston Fire Department Responds To House Fire Early Thursday Morning
From the Charleston Fire Department Facebook Page:. On January 19th at around 2:15am The Charleston Fire Department was dispatched to 805 10th Street in Charleston for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found a two story home with multiple apartments. Fire and smoke was coming from the rear apartment. Crews made an aggressive attack, but due to the construction of the building, the fire made its way into the attic and void spaces. A second box alarm was requested to bring in additional personnel. The building had 4 apartments. These were occupied at the time of the fire and all 3 occupants, including a dog, were able to escape without injury. The occupant of the 4th apartment was not home at the time of the fire.
Effingham Radio
Boil Order Issued for Select Altamont Streets
City of Altamont Boil Order has been issued for customers North Main – West Jefferson to Madison; West Madison – Main to Third; West Monroe – Main to Third; Second St – Madison to West John Adams. Please watch for updates.
Effingham Radio
Two People Injured, One Cat Perishes in Charleston Fire
On Jan. 15, 2023 around 5:30 a.m. the Charleston Fire Department was dispatched to 08 N 5th St. in Charleston for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival crews found heavy fire coming from the garage that was attached to a two story home. The fire had worked its...
Effingham Radio
Robert Joe “Bob” Shawver, 71
Robert Joe “Bob” Shawver, age 71, formerly of Casey, Illinois, passed away at 11:17 AM – Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Robinson Rehab and Nursing in Robinson, Illinois. Private family services will be held. Arrangements are under the care of the the Meyer Funeral Home – Bishop Chapel in Greenup, Illinois.
Effingham Radio
Windsor / Stew-Stras Holds On To Win 63-61 Over Altamont
On the second night of the NTC Girls Tournament and on the second game of the night for Windsor / Stew-Stras. It the Hatchets who came out victorious 63-61. Altamont started off the game well in the first quarter jumping out to an early lead, as it seemed like every shot was falling for the Indians. Claire Boehm came out and dropped six and Libby Reardon would make a three to build up the Altamont to ten, 12-2. The Hatchets came storming back thanks in part to the seven points dropped by Ella Kinkelaar. W/SS clawed their way back in it to only trail 17-13 after one.
Effingham Radio
Attorneys Challenge Illinois’ Gun Ban With More Lawsuits Expected
The first lawsuits have been filed against the state of Illinois’ gun ban and registry and more lawsuits are expected. In Crawford County, Attorney Thomas Maag filed the first lawsuit in state court. He said the law doesn’t just violate citizens’ Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms, it also violates the Fifth Amendment right to remain silent.
Comments / 0