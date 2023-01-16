From the Charleston Fire Department Facebook Page:. On January 19th at around 2:15am The Charleston Fire Department was dispatched to 805 10th Street in Charleston for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found a two story home with multiple apartments. Fire and smoke was coming from the rear apartment. Crews made an aggressive attack, but due to the construction of the building, the fire made its way into the attic and void spaces. A second box alarm was requested to bring in additional personnel. The building had 4 apartments. These were occupied at the time of the fire and all 3 occupants, including a dog, were able to escape without injury. The occupant of the 4th apartment was not home at the time of the fire.

CHARLESTON, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO