His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLogan Township, NJ
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Pennsylvania Man Accused of Putting Ex's House on Fire One Day After Breakup and Killing Her Sister In WheelchairWestland DailyPhiladelphia, PA
"Inadvertently Misplaced" says Biden's Lawyers concerning WH DocumentsA. M. RayWilmington, DE
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are UnlawfulTom HandyTexas State
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Eagles injury report: Key run-stopper limited as Giants prep begins
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles were off for the first weekend of the playoffs after clinching the No. 1 overall seed with their shaky Week 18 win over the Giants. But they’re still dealing with some injury concerns as they get ready to play the Giants on Saturday for the second time in 13 days, this time with a spot in the NFC Championship game on the line.
Philadelphia Eagles’ Lane Johnson seen dining in NJ
Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson enjoyed some downtime at the Jersey Shore over the weekend, dining at one of Atlantic City's newest restaurants. Johnson was on a dinner date with girlfriend Kelsey Holmer at Tropicana, where the pair noshed on traditional Japanese cuisine at Ossu Japanese Tavern. The Super Bowl champion...
NBC Sports
Jones warns 49ers' defense can expect 'triple-threat' Dak
The Dallas Cowboys face a tough task as they prepare to battle the 49ers and their vaunted defense Sunday in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Levi’s Stadium. But Dallas owner Jerry Jones believes his quarterback Dak Prescott can give San Francisco a run for its money -- literally. Prescott...
The critical Jalen Hurts ‘doubt’ Eagles could carry into third Giants meeting
Not all clichés are true, especially in sports. Cheaters never prosper? Good things come to those who wait? It’s difficult to beat the same NFL team three times in a season? That’s not what the numbers say. The NFC’s No. 1 seed Eagles swept the annual home-and-home from the No. 6 Giants and will host the third meeting Saturday in the divisional round of the playoffs. Try as some might to spin that into a Giants’ advantage, history shows that the two-time regular-season winner has won the playoff rematch in 15 of the 24 previous situations like this one since the NFL...
FOX Sports
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers highlights: Dak, Dallas dominate Brady, Tampa to advance
The wild-card round of the NFL playoffs ended Monday with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys dominating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning 31-14. Prescott had the best playoff performance of his career to earn the win. He threw for four touchdowns and rushed for another while passing fro 305 yards.
Michael Irvin says 49ers 'have all the kryptonite' for Cowboys
Cowboys legend Michael Irvin joined 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” Wednesday to explain why he thinks San Francisco will expose Dallas this weekend in the playoffs.
FOX Sports
NFL divisional round odds: Look for Unders to cash, other best bets
Divisional weekend for the NFL playoffs is the best action the sport has to offer. We have the four division winners from the AFC, then three NFC East squads, plus the juggernaut 49ers team. Here are my favorite wagers for these four wonderful games (all odds via FOX Bet). Jacksonville...
Nearly-forgotten Eagles everyone hopes can conjure postseason magic
The Eagles roster is so loaded that, occasionally, it’s relatively easy to forget about some of the guys it houses. They say legends are made in the postseason. Anyone who agrees with that theory is correct. Think about it. There’s a reason why we don’t place Dan Marino on the same level as John Elway or Joe Montana, even though we all believe that Marino was one of the greatest talents ever at the position. Nick Foles didn’t have half of Marino’s talent. Saint Nick led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Vince Lombardi Trophy though, so Foles, despite having one of the strangest careers ever is a legend in his own right. Meanwhile, Marino is arguably the best quarterback to never win it all.
Look: 1 NFL Quarterback Has Never Lost A Saturday Game
If the Chiefs are going to advance to the AFC Championship this weekend, they'll need to do something no team has ever done. Believe it or not, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a career 37-0 record on Saturdays. This includes his time at Clemson and Cartersville High School. The ...
Giants fans blast Eagles for eating Pizza Hut while watching Big Blue take down Vikings
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said his team ate Pizza Hut while watching the Giants beat the Vikings, and Big Blue fans ripped that decision.
Yardbarker
Eagles' Jalen Hurts addresses Giants targeting his injured shoulder
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts sounds ready for the New York Giants to target his sprained throwing shoulder during Saturday's playoff game between the NFC East rivals. "It's football. I've got a bounty on me every week I go out there on the field," Hurts told reporters on Tuesday, per...
FOX Sports
Buccaneers fire OC Byron Leftwich amid Tom Brady's uncertainty in Tampa Bay | THE HERD
After only scoring 14 points and being eliminated from the first round of the playoffs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fired OC Byron Leftwich. Colin Cowherd believes this firing is a move from the Bucs to plead with Tom Brady to stay with the organization for next season.
FOX Sports
Can underdog Giants topple Eagles? Keys to their divisional clash
The Giants have shocked the NFL already this season. They were never expected to even compete for the playoffs, much less win a first-round game. This, though, is where their unlikely dream is supposed to come to an end — in Philadelphia where they haven't won in nine years, against the best team in the NFC. And it's not just that the Giants have lost nine straight in Philly, or that the Eagles — with quarterback Jalen Hurts — pounded them 48-22 in New Jersey back in mid-December.
Scouting Director For Phillies Optimistic About Caba
Scouting director for the Philadelphia Phillies is optimistic about Jesus Caba's future with the franchise.
NBC Sports
Eagles injury report: Johnson limited, Graham sick
Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was limited on Wednesday for the Eagles’ first real practice of the week before Saturday’s divisional round game against the Giants. He was also listed as limited after Tuesday’s walkthrough. Johnson, 32, is going to attempt to play through a torn adductor...
Will Gov. Murphy root for the Giants or Eagles in big NFL playoff game? Here’s what he just said.
There’s a big football game Saturday that will put many fans in North Jersey and South Jersey on bitterly opposing sides: an NFL playoff battle between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles. So which team will New Jersey’s governor root for?. “I’m staying out of it,”...
Look: Eagles Injury Report Had Notable Omission
On Tuesday, the Eagles released their initial injury report for the divisional round of the playoffs. Fans quickly noticed that Jalen Hurts wasn't on it. Hurts has been dealing with a shoulder sprain since Dec. 18. He missed two games for the Eagles before returning in Week 18. The fact ...
msn.com
NFL Draft 2023: Blockbuster Eagles-Jets trade highlights latest 1st-round mock; Giants get defensive playmaker
Another day, another mock. The 2023 NFL Draft will be open for business in three months. And when it does, expect plenty of wheeling and dealing. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 33rd Team is out with its latest first-round mock. It projects a big trade between...
