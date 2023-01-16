ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NJ.com

Eagles injury report: Key run-stopper limited as Giants prep begins

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles were off for the first weekend of the playoffs after clinching the No. 1 overall seed with their shaky Week 18 win over the Giants. But they’re still dealing with some injury concerns as they get ready to play the Giants on Saturday for the second time in 13 days, this time with a spot in the NFC Championship game on the line.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Philadelphia Eagles’ Lane Johnson seen dining in NJ

Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson enjoyed some downtime at the Jersey Shore over the weekend, dining at one of Atlantic City's newest restaurants. Johnson was on a dinner date with girlfriend Kelsey Holmer at Tropicana, where the pair noshed on traditional Japanese cuisine at Ossu Japanese Tavern. The Super Bowl champion...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Jones warns 49ers' defense can expect 'triple-threat' Dak

The Dallas Cowboys face a tough task as they prepare to battle the 49ers and their vaunted defense Sunday in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Levi’s Stadium. But Dallas owner Jerry Jones believes his quarterback Dak Prescott can give San Francisco a run for its money -- literally. Prescott...
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

The critical Jalen Hurts ‘doubt’ Eagles could carry into third Giants meeting

Not all clichés are true, especially in sports. Cheaters never prosper? Good things come to those who wait? It’s difficult to beat the same NFL team three times in a season? That’s not what the numbers say. The NFC’s No. 1 seed Eagles swept the annual home-and-home from the No. 6 Giants and will host the third meeting Saturday in the divisional round of the playoffs. Try as some might to spin that into a Giants’ advantage, history shows that the two-time regular-season winner has won the playoff rematch in 15 of the 24 previous situations like this one since the NFL...
HOME, PA
FOX Sports

NFL divisional round odds: Look for Unders to cash, other best bets

Divisional weekend for the NFL playoffs is the best action the sport has to offer. We have the four division winners from the AFC, then three NFC East squads, plus the juggernaut 49ers team. Here are my favorite wagers for these four wonderful games (all odds via FOX Bet). Jacksonville...
FanSided

Nearly-forgotten Eagles everyone hopes can conjure postseason magic

The Eagles roster is so loaded that, occasionally, it’s relatively easy to forget about some of the guys it houses. They say legends are made in the postseason. Anyone who agrees with that theory is correct. Think about it. There’s a reason why we don’t place Dan Marino on the same level as John Elway or Joe Montana, even though we all believe that Marino was one of the greatest talents ever at the position. Nick Foles didn’t have half of Marino’s talent. Saint Nick led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Vince Lombardi Trophy though, so Foles, despite having one of the strangest careers ever is a legend in his own right. Meanwhile, Marino is arguably the best quarterback to never win it all.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: 1 NFL Quarterback Has Never Lost A Saturday Game

If the Chiefs are going to advance to the AFC Championship this weekend, they'll need to do something no team has ever done.  Believe it or not, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a career 37-0 record on Saturdays. This includes his time at Clemson and Cartersville High School. The ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Eagles' Jalen Hurts addresses Giants targeting his injured shoulder

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts sounds ready for the New York Giants to target his sprained throwing shoulder during Saturday's playoff game between the NFC East rivals. "It's football. I've got a bounty on me every week I go out there on the field," Hurts told reporters on Tuesday, per...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Can underdog Giants topple Eagles? Keys to their divisional clash

The Giants have shocked the NFL already this season. They were never expected to even compete for the playoffs, much less win a first-round game. This, though, is where their unlikely dream is supposed to come to an end — in Philadelphia where they haven't won in nine years, against the best team in the NFC. And it's not just that the Giants have lost nine straight in Philly, or that the Eagles — with quarterback Jalen Hurts — pounded them 48-22 in New Jersey back in mid-December.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles injury report: Johnson limited, Graham sick

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was limited on Wednesday for the Eagles’ first real practice of the week before Saturday’s divisional round game against the Giants. He was also listed as limited after Tuesday’s walkthrough. Johnson, 32, is going to attempt to play through a torn adductor...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Eagles Injury Report Had Notable Omission

On Tuesday, the Eagles released their initial injury report for the divisional round of the playoffs. Fans quickly noticed that Jalen Hurts wasn't on it.  Hurts has been dealing with a shoulder sprain since Dec. 18. He missed two games for the Eagles before returning in Week 18.  The fact ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

