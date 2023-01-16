Read full article on original website
Numb & Number: Is the Northland Experiencing Fewer Subzero Nights?
The symptoms of a warming world are more visible and visceral during the warm season: more flooding events, higher humidity, faster-spreading drought and bigger, longer-lasting wildfires. The naturally-occurring extremes we've always experienced are trending even more extreme in a weather-on-steroids world. In spite of 5 degrees F. of warming at...
The Best Car Washes In The Duluth – Superior Area
When nice weather rolls around, it seems like everyone wants to wash off that dirt and grime that Mother Nature inflicts upon our vehicles during the winter months. The need for a car wash is especially important in the Northland - where road salt and sand can wreak havoc with the exterior finish of our vehicles if it's left on for any length of time.
FYI: The City Of Duluth Website Has A Tool To Report Potholes
Everybody hates potholes they can cause a hazard from people swerving to try and avoid them or you might accidentally drive over one which can cause some serious damage to your car. Usually this time of year they are not as big of an issue or as prevalent because we have a few inches of snow caked on the streets covering them up.
California Man Embraces First Minnesota Winter By Creating Huge ‘Snowasaurus’
When if comes to winters in Minnesota, you can either curse the cold and the snow, or you can embrace it. I have a friend who moved here from Georgia and for the first few years, he dreaded winter. Then, he decided he needed to find a way to look forward to it so he bought a snowmobile. That was a game changer.
Sunset Snowshoes Begins This Week At Duluth’s Glensheen Mansion
Wednesday night, Glensheen kicks off a free series of events that will be sure to please outdoor enthusiasts for weeks to come!. Beginning January 18, Sunset Snowshoes happens every Wednesday night in January and February from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the grounds of the historic Glensheen estate. As...
Race Week Events Announced For 2023 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon in Minnesota
It's that time of year once again for a fantastic Northland tradition! The 39th Running of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon is about to get underway and before the race even begins, everyone is invited to have fun at a series of related events. The 2023 John Beargrease Sled...
How Normal Is Rain In January For Duluth?
It has been a very odd January thus far in terms of the weather in the Twin Ports and that was really evident this week as we saw rain falling for most of the afternoon. I wasn't complaining that it wasn't snow but it was definitely odd. The rain wasn't...
Where’s The Cold? Here’s When Minnesota’s Warm Winter Weather Trend Will Likely End
The winter of 2022-2023 has overall not been a very cold one overall so far across Minnesota. While we've seen the occasional brisk few days here and there like the cold stretch right before Christmas, things have overall been relatively warm - particularly as we work our way through what is generally the coldest month of the year.
Local Lure Shop Hosting Auction For St. Jude
The time of the year is near: our St. Jude Radiothon is not far away and we are so blessed to have a supportive community that comes together to raise as much money as possible! One of those people is Justin Gower, who owns JG's Custom Lures. The company is...
Living Art Tattoo In Duluth Announces New Woodland Location
Back in October of 2022, Living Art Tattoo Studio in Duluth announced it was closing their Canal Park location to scale back and be an appointment-only private tattoo shop. This was a major bummer for Twin Ports area tattoo lovers as they have a lot of loyal followers, and many weren't sure when a new location would open.
Duluthian Harry Welty Unveils His Latest Winter Snow Sculpture – One With A Message
It would not truly be winter in Duluth without a new snow sculpture from Harry Welty who lives in a prime location for all to see his latest artwork. His home is on the corner of 21st Avenue East and 4th Street, so you need to look fast if you are driving up the hill, or turn down 4th street to get a better look.
Twin Ports 2022 Shipping Season Ends With Closing Of Soo Locks
One of the Northland's most-visible and iconic images are those tied to the shipping industry. From the large vessels that pass through the Duluth-Superior Harbor to the Aerial Lift Bridge - even the harbor itself, shipping plays a large role in the daily lives and the economy of the Northland.
Duluth Plans Snow Removal Along Rerouted MNDOT Interchange Work Near 3rd Street, North 19th + 20th Avenues West
One of the routes that's taken rerouted traffic from the Twin Ports Interchange project will see some snow removal effort from the City of Duluth this week. The city is alerting the general public about their intention to perform snow removal efforts over a two day period - Wednesday, January 18 and Thursday, January 19 on portions of the streets along Piedmont Avenue above the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
Watch Telly Savalas, Skipper + Gilligan And Al Franken In Retro Duluth Tourism Commercials
Last spring, the City of Duluth announced a new branding and tourism marketing campaign, including the new tagline "Love It Like We Do", that would be used to promote the area moving forward. Conceived by the Duluth Tourism Collaborative, consisting of the City of Duluth, Visit Duluth and the Duluth...
The First Ever Lego Fan Convention Is Coming To Minnesota This Spring
The BRICK CONVENTION is coming to Minnesota for the first time ever and is an event like no other you have ever seen. This convention brings people of all ages and backgrounds together in one place to interact and discuss all things Legos. This is the first time this event will be held In Minnesota.
DECC Introduces New Free Big Movie Night With Free Parking Through February
If you're looking for something fun and free to do in February, you're in luck. The Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center is hosting 'Big Movies At The DECC' in February. It's described as a free community event, where you'll have the chance to see the biggest movies on a big screen in the Harborside Ballroom. The screenings are taking place each Thursday night in February.
Duluth Rescue Dog Might Not Be Photogenic, But She Has Eyes For You
I was checking my e-mail last night when I saw our usual Tuesday evening e-mail from Nicole at Animal Allies. She always sends us the featured pet of the week that we will discuss on Wednesday mornings. Her e-mail simply said:. This week we’ll be talking about Lucie!. While...
Bright Flash Streaking Across Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin Seen Thursday Night
I guess I got the chance to see a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence last night. I just got home from work and was walking from my car to my backdoor when the yard just lit up. It was a quick flash and I saw the shadow of our large tree move rapidly across the snowy ground. I looked up quickly, confused, and saw a fast-moving blueish-white ball streaking across the sky.
A Bald Eagle Knocked Out Power For Wisconsin Town + Sadly Died
Power was knocked out for a town in Wisconsin on Sunday, January 16 by a bald eagle. How the heck does that happen?. I've heard of power being knocked out by squirrels, normally. Sometimes a crow will be the cause as well, but this is the first time I've heard that our National Bird took out the power.
Superior Provides 25% Rebate Incentive For Film Production Companies That Use The City As A Locale
If the popularity of movies like Merry Kiss Cam are any sign, the Twin Ports is quickly becoming a popular destination locale for film production companies. Hoping to capitalize on that, the City of Superior has pledges a future investment. The city - working with it's Tourism Development Commission -...
