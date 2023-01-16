Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
iOS 16.3 coming next week with these new features for iPhone
IOS 16.3 is set to be released next week, according to Apple. This update first entered beta testing in December and includes a handful of changes and features, though it’s a minor update in comparison to other updates from Apple over the last few months. What’s new in iOS...
Cult of Mac
iPhone 15 Pro will not have actual, physical buttons. Really.
Apple is reportedly phasing out traditional buttons, starting with the iPhone 15 Pro models. The handsets will still seem to have them, but it’ll be a high-tech trick performed with haptic feedback. The change should make the iOS devices more durable and waterproof. iPhone 15 Pro thinks differently. Volume...
Apple Insider
Amazon's $299 iPad deal is still available for January 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's iPad 9th Generation is $30 off at Amazon this first week in January. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip below $300, today is the day — with the standard 64GB WiFi model in Silver available at the reduced price.
Cult of Mac
Apple’s new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips raise the performance bar … again
Apple’s next-generation M2 Pro and M2 Max chips went official on Tuesday. The new processors power Apple’s brand-new MacBook Pro lineup and, for the first time, the Mac mini. Both SoCs deliver better CPU and GPU performance than their M1 predecessors, along with faster image processing. Apple’s M2...
Best Apple Macbook deals following today's surprise Apple MacBook M2 announcement
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Apple product announcements are usually major events with live-streamed keynote speeches. This morning, however, Apple CEO Tim Cook took a...
A new MacBook Pro is coming. Apple will release new laptops equipped with 'M2' on Jan. 24
Apple is rolling out a new lineup of MacBook Pros next week, as the tech giant continues to push hardware with its own custom-built processing chips.
TechRadar
One of the best laptops on the market just got a $500 price cut
Samsung Galaxy Books are some of the best 2-in-1 and Ultrabook laptops out there like the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book2 360, and as such they command a premium price. And any review we have of any of the models score at the lowest a four out of five. Highlights usually include an extremely lightweight and sleek form factor, a sexy design, great specs, long battery life, and a high-quality display.
Fire Tablets are up to 43% off today in Amazon’s sale
When Amazon released the first batch of Fire Tablets, there weren’t many deals to be found. That was largely due to the fact that Fire Tablets were already so much cheaper than rival tablets like iPads and Samsung Galaxy Tab devices. Now, however, there are plenty of affordable tablet...
CNET
How to Get Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. The most recent version of the Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft 365, includes tools that you probably use at home, school or on the job. The most popular way to access these apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 membership. In January, Microsoft announced Microsoft 365 Basic which costs $2 a month, or $20 for a yearly subscription, but you can snag Microsoft 365 at no cost.
Digital Trends
Massive Samsung Galaxy S23 leak reveals all the juicy details before launch
Following months and months of trickle leaks, the full specs of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra have been leaked online. This leak comes from a pair of European leakers, the well-regarded German WinFuture, and the French Twitter leaker billbil-kun. Both compare big updates, including the 200-megapixel rear camera and a 1TB storage option for the S23 Ultra.
Apple Insider
Amazon already dropped the price on Apple's 2023 MacBook Pro 14-inch
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Despite being announced this week, Apple resellers, including Amazon, are already offering discounts on the M2 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro. Amazon has issued a $50 price cut on Apple's standard 2023 MacBook Pro 14-inch...
ZDNet
How to preorder Apple's M2 MacBook Pro and Mac Mini and ultimately skip the line
Apple today swiftly unveiled its 2023 line of MacBook Pros and Mac Mini, moving another step closer to a PC portfolio run completely on the company's own silicon. With the addition of M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max options, you can expect the new Macs to deliver faster speeds and performance gains on virtually all fronts, including professional tasks like photo and video editing and day-to-day tasks like emailing, video streaming, and gaming.
Apple Insider
Apple upgrades 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro, M2 Max
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has updated its 14-inch MacBook Pro and16-inch MacBook Pro, with the main change being an upgrade of chips from the M1-series to the M2 Pro and M2 Max. Introduced as one of a...
Apple Insider
Apple updates Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro chip options
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has updated theMac mini, with the second-generation Apple Silicon model now including M2 and M2 Pro chip options. Announced as part of Apple's January launch event, the newest Apple Silicon Mac mini has...
Apple Insider
2024 Mac mini will keep same design, says Ming-Chi Kuo
The same day that Apple launched the 2023 Mac mini, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says he expects no form factor redesign in a 2024 model. Apple has only now launched its revamped Mac mini, but Kuo wants to point out that he predicted 10 months ago that it would keep its existing design.
Apple Insider
Apple produced an event video for M2 Mac mini & MacBook Pro
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — To promote the new M2Mac mini and MacBook Pro, Apple released a launch video exactly as if they had been unveiled at an event. Despite rumors, it didn't seem likely that Apple would unveil...
9to5Mac
A 27-inch iMac is redundant, especially with the new M2 Mac mini
The 27-inch iMac used to be one of the most popular models in Apple’s line-up, and a lot of people still view them with great affection even today. If you wanted a Mac but didn’t need portability, the machine combined all-in-one simplicity with a beautiful design and a great screen in a decent size.
CNET
Why You Should Be Using the New iPhone Safety Check Feature
In 2022, Apple announced Safety Check, a new iOS security feature designed to allow you to quickly see all the information (location, credentials and so on) you're sharing with someone else, like an ex-partner, and instantly revoke those permissions in the case of domestic abuse. Safety Check, however, can also...
Apple Insider
Apple planned M2 Mac mini, MacBook Pro launch for 2022
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The new M2Mac mini and updated MacBook Pro lineup were originally to be launched in 2022, with the release video shot to go in an event that then never happened. There's a reason it.
The MacBook Pro just got a lot more exciting
For the last few months, it's been hard to know which MacBook Pro to recommend. If you wanted the latest M2 chip, you had to make do with an older design and smaller screen. If you wanted that cutting edge new 2021 design, you had to make do with the M1 chip. But with today's new MacBook Pro announcement, the battle between form and function is no more – making the choice a lot more exciting.
