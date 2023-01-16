Read full article on original website
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverSports with Dr. ShakiraAthens, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
Attorney reads statement on behalf of family of UGA football player killed in crash
ATHENS, Ga. - An attorney for the family of 20-year-old University of Georgia football offensive lineman Devin Willock shared a statement on Thursday afternoon in front of the Athens-Clarke County Courthouse. Roy Willey, a representative for the victim's family, said Willock's parents asked for time and space to properly process...
Family, friends gather at funeral for UGA staff member killed in car crash
TOCCOA, Ga. — Family and friends gathered Wednesday to remember the life of a University of Georgia staff member killed in a crash this past weekend in Athens. Those who knew and loved Chandler LeCroy best are still hoping for answers about what caused her to wreck the vehicle she was driving. The single-car collision also killed one of her three passengers, UGA football offensive lineman Devin Willock.
Mom of UGA player who died in wreck has no plans for legal action at this point, she says
ATHENS, Ga. — The mother of Devin Willock, the University of Georgia football player killed in a car crash early Sunday morning, said Thursday she has no plans for legal action at this point. The mother, Sharlene Willock, told 11Alive's Joe Ripley that she had retained an attorney but...
dawgnation.com
Remembering Chandler LeCroy: ‘She was never not smiling’
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep here is meant to honor the life of Georgia alum and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. She loved the University of Georgia and got to show it every day at work. ==========================================. Angela...
‘She was a beautiful person:’ Hundreds gather at funeral to honor the life of UGA recruiter
STEPHENS COUNTY, Ga. — Family and friends gathered on Wednesday to honor the life of the UGA football recruiter who died in a crash in Athens on Sunday. Chandler LeCroy was a part of Georgia’s football recruiting team as a recruiting analyst. She died in a car accident Sunday along with UGA offensive lineman Devin Willock.
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national champions
Drew Southern, Oscar Delp, Dylan Fairchild and Cooper Johnson on the field at Sanford Stadium for the Kent State game on Sept. 24.Photo byMary Delp. (Forsyth County, GA) It’s been a whirlwind week and a half since the University of Georgia Bulldogs won its second straight national college football championship, and four mothers in Forsyth County have been riding that high just as much as their football player sons.
dawgnation.com
What we learned about Georgia football in first transfer portal window
ATHENS — The dust on the transfer portal has settled, for now. The first transfer portal window closed on Wednesday, 45 days after it opened. In all, Georgia saw 10 players from its roster enter the portal. The first to do so was Bill Norton, as he entered on...
Funeral arrangements made for UGA recruiting staff member killed with football player in crash
TOCCOA, Ga. — Funeral arrangements have been made for a University of Georgia recruiting staff member who died with a Bulldogs football player in a car crash. Family and friends will say their goodbyes to Chandler LeCroy on Wednesday. The visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a service to follow at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Stetson Bennett slams radio host for criticizing his parade behavior
Stetson Bennett received some criticism this week for his demeanor during Georgia’s National Championship parade. Bennett was spotted on his phone throughout the parade, drawing complaints from fans and media alike. Amongst those to call Bennett out was Steak Shapiro, a host on 92.9 The Game in Atlanta. On...
UGA sets up GoFundMe accounts to help families of Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia community continues to mourn the loss of a beloved football player and staff member killed in a crash just hours after the team’s back-to-back championship parade. Devin Willock, a 20-year-old offensive lineman, and Chandler LeCroy, a 24-year-old recruiting analyst, died in...
Stetson Bennett Claps Back at Critic After Georgia Parade
Bennett didn’t hold back in responding to the criticism.
Bulldog Nation mourns football player, recruiting staffer killed in crash
The University of Georgia is mourning after a football player and a staff member were killed in a crash less than 24 hours after the team’s championship parade. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in Athens on Monday, where students and fans are still trying to wrap their heads around what happened.
Georgia Football Is Reportedly Losing Key Staff Member
Sustained success in any sport can lead to one major downfall: assistant coaches becoming targets for new promotions elsewhere. That unfortunate fact is becoming the case for the Georgia Bulldogs football program. A key offensive analyst for Kirby Smart, Eddie Gordon, is reportedly leaving Athens ...
Northeastern Georgian
Community shocked by tragic loss
Filing out of the early service at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Toccoa First United Methodist Church, someone touched my shoulder and shoved an iPhone in front of me. “Have you heard about this?,” I heard the voice of Kenneth Cash ask. On the phone’s screen was the breaking...
No litigation announced, no family present at attorney's news conference regarding Devin Willock
ATHENS, Ga. — UPDATE: The attorney, Roy Willey, held a press conference shortly before 3 p.m. but no family members were in attendance and nothing regarding litigation was announced. When the press conference concluded, 11Alive's Joe Ripley tried ask more questions but the attorney walked away. Shortly before the...
Crash report released for wreck that killed UGA player, staffer
ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County Police on Tuesday released the motor vehicle crash report in the wreck that left a Georgia football player and staffer dead and one other player and staffer injured. The crash happened early on Sunday morning, hours after the team's championship parade and ceremony in...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Funeral services for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy being held Wednesday
TOCCOA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The funeral for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy, who died in a crash over the weekend, is underway in Toccoa. According to an obituary, services are being held at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa with the Rev. David Ritcey, Rev. Brett Sanders, and Chaplain Thomas Settles officiating.
Look: Stetson Bennett Responds To Criticism From TV Personality
Stetson Bennett's college football career is finally over. But the Georgia quarterback managed to be nit-picked by a member of the media one final time for something he did in Athens over the weekend. Steak Shapiro, the Atlanta-based television personality and radio host, criticized Bennett for ...
Look: Stetson Bennett Reacts To Devastating Georgia Football Tragedy
Terrible news emerged Sunday for the college football world. Georgia football player Devin Willock and team staff member Chandler LeCroy died in a late night car accident. The fatal collision took place in the early hours of Sunday, following a Saturday parade honoring Georgia's national ...
Local briefs: UGA Griffin campus reopens, crash claims life in Habersham Co
The University of Georgia’s Division of Student Affairs is organizing today’s New Student Welcome event. It is set for 3 o’clock in the west end zone at UGA’s Sanford Stadium. The University of Georgia says the UGA campus at Griffin, closed last Friday and again Tuesday,...
