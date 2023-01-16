ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adonai Mitchell to transfer from UGA, per report

UGA football wide receiver Adonai Mitchell will transfer from the Bulldogs, according to a report from UGASports.com. Mitchell, who goes by AD, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday, which is the final day of the transfer window for this period. An ankle injury sidelined Mitchell for the majority of...
