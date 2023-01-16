Sweetwater residents warn federal, state officials they are ready to fight plans for Colorado’s 43rd state park

Read full article on original website
Related
400 percent increase in parking fee at popular Colorado destination
Visiting a Front Ranger favorite found northwest of Idaho Springs that provides access to the James Peak Wilderness area has reportedly gotten more expensive. Operated by a private owner, visitors to the St. Mary's Glacier Trailhead are reporting that the parking fee has increased from $5 to $20 per vehicle, with recent visitors noting that a parking attendant was on-site to collect the $20 in cash only. Prior reports noted that pay stations were used for permitting – whether or not this is still an option during some hours is unknown.
pagosadailypost.com
Mountain Parks Electric Gives Notice
Mountain Parks Electric has served notice that it intends to leave Tri-State Generation and Transmission by January 16, 2025. “The board looked at a number of factors and made the determination that now would be the time to give notice of our intent to exit,” said Mark Johnston, the general manager of the Granby-based electrical cooperative. It serves 22,000 members in Colorado’s Grand and Jackson counties.
coloradopolitics.com
Snowstorm shuts down Colorado's legislature, state government offices Wednesday
State government offices across Colorado are closed tomorrow following another snowstorm that could dump more than 2 feet of snow in some areas before the week is over. State facilities necessary to maintain and secure public health and safety will maintain regular operating schedules, and essential personnel will still report to work at normal times, Gov. Jared Polis' office said on Tuesday.
Colorado snowpack reaches level not hit until February 22 in 2022
Colorado's statewide snowpack continues to skyrocket compared to the 30-year to-date median, with only one river basin now left behind what's typical at this point in the year. According to the USDA, snowpack in Colorado is at 134 percent of the to-date statewide median, bolstered by a snowy start to...
Colorado ski area reporting 46 INCHES of new snow
Ask any slopesport enthusiast in Colorado what the snowiest resort in the state is. There's a good chance a certain spot in southwestern Colorado will come to the tip of their tongue – Wolf Creek. While Wolf Creek Ski Area hasn't been the snowiest spot in Colorado thus far...
nomadlawyer.org
Discovering the 05 Best places to live in Colorado: A guide to popular communities
Best places to live in Colorado: Colorado is a developing state, making it an alluring option for people to live in. The state is a perfect blend of diverse living regions such as rural, towns, and urban communities. The best place to live in Colorado state for you will be...
23-mile drive between mountain towns now 206 miles due to Colorado road closures
Hopefully you're not headed from Ouray to Silverton or vice versa – that drive just got a lot longer. Due to a winter weather-related road closure on US 550, the most feasible route between these two towns is now a 206-mile, four-hour drive opposed to the normal 23-mile trip, which takes about 45 minutes.
Winter storms give Colorado a big boost in snowpack totals
DENVER — January is not normally a stellar month for high snow accumulations in Denver. That makes Wednesday's storm a pretty big deal, according to assistant state climatologist Becky Bolinger. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Denver metro area from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m....
They were told their mother's death was peaceful. It was all a lie. Questions persist about Colorado's oversight of assisted living industry
Donna Golden had slipped into pajamas and was watching the news the night it all began. She was exhausted. The heat had been excruciating that day, topping 100 degrees in Grand Junction and prompting the National Weather Service to issue its first-ever excessive heat warning for the region. A little past 10 p.m. on June 14, 2021, her cellphone chimed. “Donna, I’m just so sorry to tell you your mother...
CPW designates two new 'Gold Medal' stretches of water, home to elite fishing
Two new 'Gold Medal' waters have been designated in Colorado, an honor bestowed to only the most elite trout fisheries in the state. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, sections of Gunnison and Taylor Rivers are the state's newest Gold Medal trout fisheries. The nod follows years of consideration and conservation work for these central Colorado spots.
Colorado resort issues warning about deadly on-mountain risk
While lots of snow tends to be a reason to rejoice in the slopesport community, too much snow can create deadly hazards. Avalanches are one obvious and well-known risk, though this tends to be thoroughly mitigated on resorts around the state of Colorado. That being said, another major risk that doesn't get talked about much can also lurk.
Polis touts factory-built homes as part of affordable housing plan
Gov. Jared Polis says expanding affordable housing will be a top priority of his over the next four years. In his State of the State address, the governor said everything ties back to housing - water, climate goals, the economy and transportation. He said if the state doesn't act now, it will reach the point of no return.Our resources - including land - are finite and the governor says we can't afford to make the mistakes California has. He laid out a wide-ranging plan to address the crisis and highlighted Fading West Development, a manufactured home builder in Buena Vista,...
SNOW TOTALS: Mountain pass gets hit with 36 inches of snow in Colorado
Snow that began falling Tuesday night will gradually end Wednesday afternoon in Colorado, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. As of 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, Denver's...
Wolf advocates raise concerns about reintroduction plan in Colorado
DIVIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, Jan. 19 Colorado Parks and Wildlife commissioners are holding a public comment meeting in Colorado Springs following the release of the draft wolf reintroduction plan in December. The plan is put together on a phased approach. There's phases 1 through 3. But phase 4 is concerning among wolf advocates. It The post Wolf advocates raise concerns about reintroduction plan in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado
COLORADO, USA — A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. The Denver metro area is under a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow was forecasted for portions of east central, north central and northeast Colorado, including Denver.
A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things
It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
Winter storm: Snow totals from around Colorado
Snow that began falling Tuesday night will gradually end Wednesday afternoon in Colorado, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. As of 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, Denver's official snow reporting station at Denver International Airport reported 7.7 inches of snowfall. ...
coloradosun.com
Colorado Option sign-up numbers are in. But the debate over the Jared Polis-backed insurance plan is far from over.
Roughly 35,000 people signed up for a Colorado Option health insurance plan in the program’s first year, Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday during his State of the State speech. The figure includes approximately 25,000 people who signed up for a Colorado Option plan through the state’s Connect for Health...
Gov. Polis says "We need more housing now!" Where should the new cheap houses be built in Colorado?
Finding a cheap house isn't easy. In his State of the State speech, Gov. Polis talked about the problem of housing. "Many Coloradans are struggling to find a place where they can affordable to live. Many more are being forced out of their neighborhoods with no hope of ever living close to where they work," said Polis in his speech.
Wet snow brings multiple inches of accumulation to metro
FOX31 has crews all over the state tracking the snow and road conditions.
Comments / 0