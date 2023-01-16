As the college football season has drawn to a conclusion, the 2023 NFL Draft process is now underway. The first step in the process is the various all-star games (Hula Bowl, NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, East/West Shrine, Senior Bowl). And today, the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl has announced their coaching staffs, and two former members of the Cleveland Browns will be mentoring those in attendance. Both return specialist and wide receiver Joshua Cribbs, and backup quarterback Seneca Wallace will be coaching. Cribbs will be coaching special teams for the American Team, while Wallace will be the quarterbacks coach for the National squad for the week.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO