Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bodies Of Ohio Mother And Son Found In Alum Creek One Year After Double Homicide Of Mother And Toddler Found In CarThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Michael’s Goody Boy closes after 75 years in ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Working Nine-to-LifeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news
As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Detroit Lions trade up with Packers in Dane Brugler’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0
On Tuesday, Dane Brugler of The Athletic released his 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0 and he has the Detroit Lions making a trade with the Green Bay Packers. We may be in the midst of the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and though our Lions did not make the cut, that does not mean they are not on our minds at all times. This is especially true when our favorite NFL Draft guru Dane Brugler releases his latest NFL Mock Draft.
NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Trade Back in Round 1 Again?
In another look at how the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft might unfold for the Washington Commanders, we have a trade!
Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired
It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy. Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game. Somehow, the situation is now worse. Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
msn.com
'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer
Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL playoff game?
The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers play on Sunday in an NFL Divisional Playoff game. NFL playoffs picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 4:30 p.m. MST on Fox. The 49ers are a 4-point favorite in the game. NFL playoff picks: Jaguars vs. Chiefs |...
NFL World Surprised By The Joe Buck, Troy Aikman Announcement
As has been the case all season, tonight's Monday Night Football action is being presented by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Football fans have grown accustomed to this duo, as Buck and Aikman have called games in various capacities since 2002. So it came as a surprise when Sports Media ...
Retired NFL Kicker Adam Vinatieri Thinks Former Teammate Tom Brady Still Has 'It' Despite Rocky Season
"Physically, he's as in good as shape he's ever been in his entire life," Vinatieri tells PEOPLE of Brady Despite a rocky season that ended with a loss in the first round of the NFL playoffs, Adam Vinatieri thinks former quarterback Tom Brady still has the same magical touch he always has. "I still believe [Tom has] it physically," Vinatieri, who is teaming up with Rob Gronkowski and FanDuel for their Kick of Destiny campaign, tells PEOPLE. "I look at Tom, and I go, 'Physically, he's as in...
2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18
The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
The Vikings currently have four picks in the 2023 NFL draft
The Minnesota Vikings season came to an abrupt stop on Sunday when they lost 31-24 to the New York Giants in the NFC Wild Card round of the playoffs. This leaves the team focused on the offseason, including the NFL draft. The Vikings are slated only to have four picks...
Patriots interview 3-time Super Bowl champ for OC
The New England Patriots have several candidates in mind for their vacant offensive coordinator position, but if the team is seeking someone who understands the fabled “Patriot Way,” one man, in particular, stands out. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots are interviewing Adrian Klemm. If the name sounds familiar to New England fans, it Read more... The post Patriots interview 3-time Super Bowl champ for OC appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Initial Alabama Projections for 2023 NFL Draft: All Things CW
The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh appears in five parts each week, with the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is ... Tuesday was the deadline for underclassmen to declare themselves eligible for the 2023 NFL Draft, and while the formal list as yet to be released it appeared to be a quiet day among Alabama Crimson Tide players.
CBS Sports Predicts No. 1 Overall 2023 NFL Draft Pick
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is widely considered the No. 1 QB in this year's NFL draft class. In fact, many outlets have him as the No. 1 overall player on the board. CBS Sports analyst Chris Trapasso is going with another player at the top spot. In his most recent mock draft, ...
Two former Browns will coach at NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
As the college football season has drawn to a conclusion, the 2023 NFL Draft process is now underway. The first step in the process is the various all-star games (Hula Bowl, NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, East/West Shrine, Senior Bowl). And today, the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl has announced their coaching staffs, and two former members of the Cleveland Browns will be mentoring those in attendance. Both return specialist and wide receiver Joshua Cribbs, and backup quarterback Seneca Wallace will be coaching. Cribbs will be coaching special teams for the American Team, while Wallace will be the quarterbacks coach for the National squad for the week.
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage ...
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches
Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
Patriots Signed Former Buccaneers Defender On Wednesday
The New England Patriots are setting their sights on the 2023 season. On Wednesday, the team signed linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi to a futures contract. "Let's work," Fatukasi wrote in response to the signing on Twitter. Fatukasi recorded 282 tackles, six sacks, and four forced fumbles at ...
Comments / 0