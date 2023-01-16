ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FOX8 News

Biden on classified documents probe: ‘There’s no there there’

President Biden on Thursday downplayed a classified documents probe after materials were found in his home and a former office, telling reporters there’s “nothing there” when asked if the investigation is complete. “I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there. I have no regrets, I’m following what the lawyers have told me they want […]
Vail Daily

Letter: The audacity of Boebert

I can’t believe the audacity of Lauren Boebert in her recent Vail Daily commentary. While winning her congressional seat by a razor-thin margin of just 546 out of 752,000 votes, she gleefully spouts the disingenuous Republican misinformation regarding the infrastructure bill, government investigations, and her part in the McCarthy circus.
Vail Daily

Trump Organization fined $1.6 million for tax fraud

NEW YORK — Donald Trump’s company was fined $1.6 million Friday for a scheme in which the former president’s top executives dodged personal income taxes on lavish job perks — a symbolic, hardly crippling blow for an enterprise boasting billions of dollars in assets. A fine...
Vail Daily

US Treasury buys time for Biden and GOP on debt limit deal

WASHINGTON — The U.S. government bumped up against its debt limit Thursday, prompting the Treasury Department to take “extraordinary” accounting steps to avoid default — as friction between President Joe Biden and House Republicans raised concern about whether the U.S. can sidestep an economic crisis. The...
Vail Daily

Vail, CO
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

