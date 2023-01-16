ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

Andrew Callaghan apologizes after being accused of sexual misconduct, saying he's starting therapy and AA

By Anna Medaris
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KCNvU_0kGYCAAt00
Andrew Callaghan in "This Place Rules."

HBO

  • "All Gas No Breaks" creator Andrew Callaghan responded to allegations of sexual misconduct.
  • In a YouTube video, the filmmaker thanked his accusers for making him aware of his patterns.
  • He said he's taking some time out of the public eye for therapy and Alcoholics Anonymous.

Popular YouTube creator Andrew Callaghan has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct against him, saying he's thankful to those who spoke out and that he's dedicated to working on himself through therapy and an Alcoholics Anonymous program.

"I'd like to start by thanking every single person who has come out in the past week to speak about different ways my behavior has made them feel uncomfortable or pressured during a sexual situation," Callaghan, the maker of the video series "All Gas No Breaks" and " Channel5 News, " said in a YouTube video published on Sunday.

"To be honest with you, up until this point, I didn't even really realize I had this pattern that affected multiple people," he added.

The 25-year-old, whose videos exposing ideologies in far-right groups helped him gain internet attention in 2020, made headlines last week when two Rolling Stone stories detailed accounts from several women who said they felt pressured into sex acts with Callaghan.

One woman, under the pseudonym Charlotte, told Rolling Stone that she went on a coffee date with Callaghan at age 18. At an apartment afterward, "he wasn't taking a simple no for an answer," she said. "Consequently, it turned into me trying to make up an array of excuses as to why I didn't want to have sex," she said.

Another woman who goes by Caroline Elise on TikTok , where she first posted about her encounters with Callaghan, told Rolling Stone she eventually gave in to his demands for sex but remained traumatized by it.

Seattle's The Stranger also reported similar allegations against Callaghan.

After the initial allegations, Callaghan's lawyer responded Thursday, telling Variety, "Andrew is devastated that he is being accused of any type of physical or mental coercion against anyone. Conversations about pressure and consent are extremely important and Andrew wants to have these conversations, so he can continue to learn and grow."

But after Rolling Stone's latest story, published Friday, Callaghan addressed the allegations directly in a 4-minute YouTube video .

In it, Callaghan said he's "always taken no for an answer, as far as consent" but that he wants to "have more nuanced and important conversation about power dynamics, pressure, and coercion."

Callaghan, who directed and stars in the new HBO documentary "This Place Rules," said that he believed his behavior was normal, and encouraged other young men to learn from his mistakes. He also said that some of what's been reported isn't true or is missing important context, but that he respects everyone's "lived experience."

Callaghan said he's going to take a step back from public life to "do some serious work on myself," including by starting therapy "immediately."

He also said alcohol played a role in his actions and has had a detrimental effect on his life overall, so he's committing to the 12-step recovery program Alcoholics Anonymous.

Callaghan asked that his former collaborators and fans remember the mission of Channel5: "radical empathy and media literacy."

Callaghan didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment, and Caroline Elise declined to comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Related
RadarOnline

Calls For Whoopi Goldberg To Be Fired From 'The View' Grow After Host Apologizes For Another Holocaust Remark Post-Suspension

Whoopi Goldberg could be facing the chopping block after offending people with her controversial opinion about the Holocaust again. Calls for her firing are continuing to grow despite her apology, RadarOnline.com has learned. After she doubled down on her belief that the genocide of Jewish people was not racially motivated and "white on white" violence, Whoopi caught backlash, to no one's surprise — later unleashing another apology."Recently while doing press in London, I was asked about my comments from earlier this year. I tried to convey to the reporter what I had said and why, and attempted to recount that...
The Hollywood Gossip

Angela Deem Posts Racist Remarks and 90 Day Fans Want Her FIRED

Angela Deem’s explosive tantrum at the Tell All Part 1, numerous fans have called for her firing. She is crass, unstable, and has made it very clear — through words and actions — that she does not respect anyone. But is Angela also racist?. Some viewers might...
People

Sunny Hostin Reveals Her Cohost Joy Behar and Her Husband Once Talked Her Out of Plastic Surgery

The talk show personality exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that she underwent a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction, last summer When Sunny Hostin first wanted to try cosmetic surgery, family and a famous colleague didn't share her point of view. In the new issue of PEOPLE, The View cohost reveals her husband, Emmanuel Hostin, and her costar, Joy Behar, dissuaded her from going under the knife — two years before she finally got a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction on her waist and chin. "She...
RadarOnline

What She Faces In Prison: 'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Will Not Get Conjugal Visits, Will Be Allowed To Kiss Her Husband

Jen Shah will still be able to keep her marriage alive in prison, but she'll have to control herself or face the consequences. RadarOnline.com can exclusively report that kissing is permitted at the minimum security prison in Texas where The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star has been ordered to serve her 6.5-year sentence. As this outlet reported, Shah was slapped with 6.5 years, or 78 months, behind bars on Friday after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a massive telemarketing scheme that targeted the elderly. Based on the judge's order, the Bravolebrity will surrender on...
BRYAN, TX
RadarOnline

Greg Gutfeld Declares Geena Davis Is An 'Idiot' After Actress Slams Bill Murray For Alleged 'Inappropriate' Behavior

Political satirist and Fox News personality Greg Gutfeld slammed Geena Davis for her recent criticism of Bill Murray after the Beetlejuice actress accused him of screaming at her on set and pressuring her into doing something "inappropriate."During a recent appearance on the "On With Kara Swisher" podcast, Davis recalled an unsettling moment while shooting the 1990 movie Quick Change with the Ghostbusters star. She claimed they had been about to film a scene centered around a busy intersection, but that there had been some confusion on whether or not she was supposed to be on set.When she didn't show up,...
NME

Elon Musk mocks Andrew Tate following human trafficking arrest

Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to seemingly mock Andrew Tate, following his arrest in Romania on human trafficking charges. Last week Tate, a former Big Brother contestant and anti-feminist far-right commentator, was reportedly arrested alongside his brother Tristan as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation. It was...
Deadline

Kristin Chenoweth Regrets Not Taking Legal Action Against CBS For “Long-Standing Injuries” After ‘The Good Wife’ Accident

Kristin Chenoweth is revealing that she regrets not suing CBS after her injuries while filming The Good Wife in 2012 following an accident. The Emmy and Tony award-winning star detailed the incident she suffered on the set of the drama in her new novel I’m No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked her if she had heard anyone from the eye network after releasing her book. Chenoweth said no and agreed that she regretted not pursuing legal action against the broadcast network adding, “I didn’t do it out of fear and...
New York Post

NYPD doctor allegedly ‘bullied’ cancer-stricken cop off force: suit

An NYPD officer who survived a stroke and two bouts of breast cancer alleges a department doctor bullied and harassed her — ultimately causing her to quit, court papers show. Destiny McCann, 39, who became an officer in 2009, got her first breast cancer diagnosis in 2018, suffered a stroke in 2019 and had a second breast cancer diagnosis in 2021, her Brooklyn Supreme Court lawsuit filed Tuesday claims. The Jamaica, Queens, mom of a 15-year-old son says her work problems started when a new NYPD deputy chief surgeon, John Santucci, started overseeing her disability case in 2020, the filing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Cheryl Burke & Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence Avoid Trial As Actor Agrees To Give Her Full Custody Of Their Dog

Cheryl Burke is about to break out into a victory dance, as it's been revealed ex-husband Matthew Lawrence has agreed to give her full custody of their pooch, Ysabella."Officially a FULL TIME dog mom," she declared in a Sunday, January 15, Instagram post that featured snaps of her and the pup. "2023, we’re off to a great start!"Burke's fans were ecstatic to hear the news after months of airing out her frustrations with the ordeal on social media. "Congratulations, Cheryl! Well deserved win," one person commented. "Isabella belongs to you!""Congrats Cheryl!" added another. "I follow your podcast and was thinking...
Insider

Insider

744K+
Followers
40K+
Post
430M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy