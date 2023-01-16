Read full article on original website
NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious HazardsBridget MulroyWall Township, NJ
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Eat Clean Bro: America's #1 Meal Prep Service Celebrates 10 Years StrongBridget MulroyEatontown, NJ
Big Mike's Little Red Store Serves NJ's Best Breakfast SandwichBridget MulroyAtlantic Highlands, NJ
New Jersey's Best Permanent Makeup Beauty Bar: Lady ChebliBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
Ocean County Resident Recognized For Winning Pageant Title
BRICK – An 18-year-old Brick Township resident was recently recognized by the Mayor and Council after being named International United Miss New Jersey Teen. Lauren Zycband, who has lived in Brick Township her entire life, recently received the title back in September and will now move on to compete at Internationals in Orlando, Florida, this summer.
Funds Raised For Family Of Late Toms River Teacher
TOMS RIVER – The Toms River community came together to raise money for the family of a local teacher who recently passed away. At the recent Toms River Board of Education meeting Mayor Mo Hill and Police Chief Mitch Little presented over $3,400, which was raised by Township employees and officers, for the family of Jena LeRiche.
New Dog Friendly Bar Hits Atlantic City This Spring
Have you ever gotten ready to go out and just wanted to scoop your dog up and bring them with you?. Well, at this New Jersey bar, now you can! It’s the worst when you’re about to head out the door for a night out and you look at your dog and they’re just standing there either begging to go with you or for one last treat before you walk out of the door.
LOL: This South Jersey Grandpa Has 4M Views on TikTok For His Absolutely EPIC Gift to Grandkids
This South Jersey Grandpa is my favorite ever! And possibly the best gift-giver I've ever seen!. Have you seen this TikTok video? I came across it a few weeks ago and I immediately added it to my favorites. It's just too good! A grandpa give his 11 grandkids an absolutely perfect gift for Christmas, and up until now, I had no idea he's from South Jersey!
Local Bucks County family needs your help overseas
Listener Jessica called us on Wednesday this week to weigh in on the conversation regarding organ donations and mentioned a family friend in need. Matt Small is turning 21 years old in just a few days. He headed to Ireland for a winter vacation with his family and on New Year's Eve fell ill.
3 counties in New Jersey named among the richest in America
We know a few things about New Jersey for sure. There's always going to be a lot of traffic, taxes are high, and if you go to the right places you are going to find a lot of money. While most people in the Garden State are just struggling to...
Jersey Shore clubs Bruce Springsteen played that no longer exist
If you hung in the clubs at the Jersey Shore in the '70s and '80s, chances are you probably saw Bruce Springsteen or know someone who claims to have seen Bruce. It was always, and still is, an event every time he shows up and plays. New Satelite Lounge (Photo:...
A Delicious New “Twisted” Restaurant is Coming to Ocean County, NJ
This place looks delicious and you might have tasted it before. It is a food truck that you might have seen at different festivals around New Jersey. I know I have grabbed a twisted steak from this food truck and it was so delicious. The co-founders of Twisted Steaks say:
This Mercer County City Ranks In The Top 3 Best for Your Insta
There are a ton of places throughout the state of New Jersey that is worth making the drive just for a good photo moment. There are plenty of cities and beautiful towns that are the perfect backdrops for your Instagram pictures, but on a new list, this Mercer County city has been named the third most picturesque city in all of New Jersey.
Newark dining fixture named best seafood restaurant in NJ
NEWARK — A beloved staple of this city’s culture since 1969 has just been named the best seafood restaurant in New Jersey. Sol Mar Restaurant, a locally and family-owned Portuguese and Mediterranean-style seafood restaurant located at 267 Ferry St. in the Ironbound section, is the top seafood eatery in the state, according to 24/7 Tempo.
Body of woman found on roof of Nutey, NJ senior housing building
NUTLEY — The death of a woman whose body was found on the roof of a senior housing building does not appear to be suspicious. Nutley police Director Alphonse Petracco said the department received a call from the daughter of a 74-year-old woman after not hearing from her for several days.
Regal Barn Plaza in Doylestown, Pa. To Permanently Close, Report Says
A published report just revealed that a seemingly busy Bucks County movie theater will be permanently closing within a few short weeks. Yeah, we’re sad to say that the Regal Barn Plaza located on Easton Road in Doylestown, Pa. is likely to be closing permanently sometime in early 2023. The report was first published by Insider.com on Thursday (January 19).
This tiny NJ town you’ve never heard of has must-see attractions
Newfield, New Jersey: the town that’s so small, you've probably never heard of it. But don't let its size fool you. There's plenty of charm and character packed into this little slice of heaven. Newfield is a borough in Gloucester County with 1,774 residents. As an illustration of how...
French-inspired bakery opens 2nd NJ location
LAMBERTVILLE — A French-inspired artisanal bakery, known for its pastries and elegant décor has opened a second New Jersey location. Chez Alice Patisserie’s original location is at 5 Palmer Square West in Princeton. Now, a second location has opened on Bridge Street, next to the Lambertville Station...
‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
This South Shore inn named an ‘essential restaurant’ in all of NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — One Staten Island restaurant has risen to the ranks of “The 38 Essential Restaurants in New York City” published on Eater.com. Historic Killmeyer’s Old Bavaria Inn of Charleston landed on the lofty list amidst varied genres such as taquerias and a Michelin-starred Indian eatery.
NJ nonprofit hires disabled workers to make tasty snacks
PISCATAWAY — There is a very successful non-profit in the Middlesex County township that was established in 2016 to create career opportunities for the disabled community. It is called Popcorn for the People and the idea came to founder Dr. Steven Bier when his son, Samuel, who is on the autism spectrum was only able to get a job pushing shopping carts at a local supermarket.
Two of the Top 50 Hospitals in America Are in Northern New Jersey
Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center are the only two hospitals in NJ named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals. Every year, Healthgrades.com curates a list of America’s Best Hospitals – ranking the top 250, or top 5%, in the nation for overall clinical excellence. Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance for 31 procedures and conditions using Healthgrades Mortality and Complication Outcomes Methodology. (You can read more about their methodology here.)
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In New Jersey And One Of The Oldest In America
So many of us here in New Jersey love the history of this great state, and there is no doubt that our history is a rich one. Some of the things we really love to discover here in the Garden State are the old things, and more specifically, the oldest things, and some of them are around us and we don't even know it.
Cheesesteak for the game? The best are in NJ and right here
For years we've heard about how Philadelphia is the cheesesteak capital of the world. While the cheesesteak may have originated in the City of Brotherly Love, it's New Jersey that has taken the sandwich up a notch. So much so that such Philidelphia establishments as Geno's and Tony Luc's have set up shop here as well. Tony Luc will even tell you how to make your own.
