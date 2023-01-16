ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Resident Recognized For Winning Pageant Title

BRICK – An 18-year-old Brick Township resident was recently recognized by the Mayor and Council after being named International United Miss New Jersey Teen. Lauren Zycband, who has lived in Brick Township her entire life, recently received the title back in September and will now move on to compete at Internationals in Orlando, Florida, this summer.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Funds Raised For Family Of Late Toms River Teacher

TOMS RIVER – The Toms River community came together to raise money for the family of a local teacher who recently passed away. At the recent Toms River Board of Education meeting Mayor Mo Hill and Police Chief Mitch Little presented over $3,400, which was raised by Township employees and officers, for the family of Jena LeRiche.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.5 PST

New Dog Friendly Bar Hits Atlantic City This Spring

Have you ever gotten ready to go out and just wanted to scoop your dog up and bring them with you?. Well, at this New Jersey bar, now you can! It’s the worst when you’re about to head out the door for a night out and you look at your dog and they’re just standing there either begging to go with you or for one last treat before you walk out of the door.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

LOL: This South Jersey Grandpa Has 4M Views on TikTok For His Absolutely EPIC Gift to Grandkids

This South Jersey Grandpa is my favorite ever! And possibly the best gift-giver I've ever seen!. Have you seen this TikTok video? I came across it a few weeks ago and I immediately added it to my favorites. It's just too good! A grandpa give his 11 grandkids an absolutely perfect gift for Christmas, and up until now, I had no idea he's from South Jersey!
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
94.5 PST

Local Bucks County family needs your help overseas

Listener Jessica called us on Wednesday this week to weigh in on the conversation regarding organ donations and mentioned a family friend in need. Matt Small is turning 21 years old in just a few days. He headed to Ireland for a winter vacation with his family and on New Year's Eve fell ill.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
94.5 PST

This Mercer County City Ranks In The Top 3 Best for Your Insta

There are a ton of places throughout the state of New Jersey that is worth making the drive just for a good photo moment. There are plenty of cities and beautiful towns that are the perfect backdrops for your Instagram pictures, but on a new list, this Mercer County city has been named the third most picturesque city in all of New Jersey.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Newark dining fixture named best seafood restaurant in NJ

NEWARK — A beloved staple of this city’s culture since 1969 has just been named the best seafood restaurant in New Jersey. Sol Mar Restaurant, a locally and family-owned Portuguese and Mediterranean-style seafood restaurant located at 267 Ferry St. in the Ironbound section, is the top seafood eatery in the state, according to 24/7 Tempo.
NEWARK, NJ
94.5 PST

Regal Barn Plaza in Doylestown, Pa. To Permanently Close, Report Says

A published report just revealed that a seemingly busy Bucks County movie theater will be permanently closing within a few short weeks. Yeah, we’re sad to say that the Regal Barn Plaza located on Easton Road in Doylestown, Pa. is likely to be closing permanently sometime in early 2023. The report was first published by Insider.com on Thursday (January 19).
DOYLESTOWN, PA
94.5 PST

French-inspired bakery opens 2nd NJ location

LAMBERTVILLE — A French-inspired artisanal bakery, known for its pastries and elegant décor has opened a second New Jersey location. Chez Alice Patisserie’s original location is at 5 Palmer Square West in Princeton. Now, a second location has opened on Bridge Street, next to the Lambertville Station...
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
94.5 PST

‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

NJ nonprofit hires disabled workers to make tasty snacks

PISCATAWAY — There is a very successful non-profit in the Middlesex County township that was established in 2016 to create career opportunities for the disabled community. It is called Popcorn for the People and the idea came to founder Dr. Steven Bier when his son, Samuel, who is on the autism spectrum was only able to get a job pushing shopping carts at a local supermarket.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Morristown Minute

Two of the Top 50 Hospitals in America Are in Northern New Jersey

Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center are the only two hospitals in NJ named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals. Every year, Healthgrades.com curates a list of America’s Best Hospitals – ranking the top 250, or top 5%, in the nation for overall clinical excellence. Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance for 31 procedures and conditions using Healthgrades Mortality and Complication Outcomes Methodology. (You can read more about their methodology here.)
MORRISTOWN, NJ
94.5 PST

Cheesesteak for the game? The best are in NJ and right here

For years we've heard about how Philadelphia is the cheesesteak capital of the world. While the cheesesteak may have originated in the City of Brotherly Love, it's New Jersey that has taken the sandwich up a notch. So much so that such Philidelphia establishments as Geno's and Tony Luc's have set up shop here as well. Tony Luc will even tell you how to make your own.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy