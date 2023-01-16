Read full article on original website
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida Law
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on Thursday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
NFL Star Player Taken To Hospital With Serious Injury
Dallas Cowboys To Sign New Kicker After Catastrophic Playoff Game
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
What Tom Brady Told ESPN Broadcast Crew About His NFL Future
Many people assume Tom Brady will be back next season, be it for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Las Vegas Raiders or some other team. But maybe the legendary quarterback isn’t set on returning after all. Maybe the 45-year-old needs to think about it for a while. That’s what...
Cowboys Reportedly Signing Ex-Patriots Kicker After Brett Maher Fiasco
After Brett Maher’s nightmare performance in Tampa Bay, the Cowboys reportedly are turning to a former Patriots practice squadder for kicker insurance. Dallas plans to sign Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad this week, pending a physical, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Head...
Jerry Jones Reacts To Cowboys Kicker’s Horrific Performance
The Dallas Cowboys, as a team, nearly turned in a perfect performance Monday night at Raymond James Stadium. The lone exception was glaring, however, and that’s probably putting it mildly. Kicker Brett Maher had all sorts of trouble putting the football through the uprights in the Cowboys’ wild-card win...
Patriots Rumors: Matt Patricia Might Leave New England After All
It feels like a virtual certainty that Matt Patricia won’t be calling offensive plays for the Patriots in 2023. New England didn’t announce plans to interview offensive coordinators because it wants Patricia to keep the role he failed in this season. However, many assume Patricia won’t be fired,...
Football World Reacts To The Miami Quarterback Transfer
On Tuesday afternoon, former four-star quarterback Jake Garcia reportedly made the decision to transfer from Miami. "Miami QB Jake Garcia intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He’s a former Top 25 overall recruit in Class of 2021 and was committed to USC before flipping to Miami," ESPN's Pete ...
Rob Gronkowski Reveals He Nearly Signed With This AFC East Team
Rob Gronkowski has been retired for a full regular season, but NFL fans still hope the tight end comes back to their team. The 33-year-old has come out of retirement before to join Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, which ended with a Super Bowl title. After another year in Tampa Bay, Gronkowski called it quits again, but there have been instances where he could have come back this season.
Mike Florio Calls Out Tom Brady For ‘Filthy’ Play Vs. Cowboys
Mike Florio believes Tom Brady should be punished for his actions Monday night. A highly questionable act from the Buccaneers quarterback went unnoticed — or was disregarded — by referees in Tampa Bay’s wild-card loss to Dallas at Raymond James Stadium. As Malik Hooker advanced a recovered fumble in the third quarter, Brady tried to bring down the Cowboys safety by slide-tackling him from behind. The star signal-caller was not penalized.
NFL Divisional-Round Teaser Picks: Top Seeds Should Handle Business
It’s an interesting group of teams heading into the NFL divisional round. Some were favored to make it this far all season while others are continuing to shock the football world with their late regular season and early postseason success. Let’s stick with two squads that have been favorites throughout the season, and tease them down through multiple key numbers at home.
Dolphins Fire Three Patriots Alums In Coaching Staff Shakeup
The Miami Dolphins jettisoned a handful of former New England Patriots employees from their coaching staff Thursday. Days after their 34-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the opening round of the NFL playoffs, the Dolphins announced the firings of defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, safeties coach Steve Gregory and outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie.
Bucs Reportedly Fire Byron Leftwich, ‘Sweeping Changes’ Expected
The Buccaneers reportedly fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, according to multiple reports. Tampa Bay will make “sweeping changes” to the coaching staff with as many as five offensive assistants and two defensive assistants expected to be let go, according to Rick Stroud of TampaBay.com. The reported...
NFL Analyst Thinks This NFC Team Should Contend For Tom Brady
Tom Brady’s days as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers feel numbered following the team’s playoff exit. But one prominent NFL analyst believes Brady’s time spent in the NFC South is far from over. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky thinks Brady’s next team not only has to be...
Will Cowboys Try Out Kickers After Brett Maher Wild-Card Disaster?
There weren’t many problems to arise for the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night in a 31-14 wild-card victory in which the final score was closer than the game felt. Dak Prescott looked as good as he has all season while the Micah Parsons-led defense suffocated Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Never-to-Early College Football Natty Odds
Yesterday, January 16, was the deadline for underclassmen to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. While the second signing day is upcoming on February 1, and there will be more movement via the transfer portal, the deadline is a good inflection point to check in on the top contenders for next season.FBS Championship Odds @ FanDuel:
NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: Chiefs Remain Top Threat
After having some time to rest up as the AFC’s top seed, the Kansas City Chiefs are set to kick off their playoff’s against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Below are the top ten favorites to win the Super Bowl from the FanDuel Sportsbook. 1. Kansas City Chiefs +300 (Last...
Bills Safety Believes Tom Brady Should Call It Quits From NFL
One of the biggest stories of the offseason will be what Tom Brady decides to do in 2023, and there is a current player who made a suggestion for the Buccaneers quarterback. If the 45-year-old does decides to return to Tampa Bay, he’ll come back with a lot of changes after the team decided to fire offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and multiple other staff members.
What Was Tom Brady Thinking With This Slide Tackle Vs. Cowboys?
An over-the-line play by a clearly frustrated Tom Brady could cost the legendary quarterback some money. With the Cowboys routing Brady’s Buccaneers in the third quarter of Monday night’s wild-card playoff game, the QB attempted to slide tackle a Cowboys defender after what appeared to be a Tampa Bay turnover.
What Tom Brady Said About His Future After Bucs’ Playoff Loss
Tom Brady’s 2022 season ended in miserable fashion Monday night with a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Was it the final game of Brady’s storied NFL career? The last of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers tenure? We’ll have to wait for answers to those questions. The 45-year-old...
Bills, Chiefs, Bengals are Three-Headed Monster Atop AFC
With the Divisional Round set to kick off this weekend, the trio of the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, and Buffalo Bills are drawing the most interest to win the AFC. The Bengals and Bills survived scares against divisional rivals in the Wild Card Round. At the same time, the Chiefs were able to rest and get healthy, as they earned the first-round bye ahead of their matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars in this weekend’s Divisional Round.
NFL Divisional Round Picks: ATS Predictions For All Four Matchups
The good news is that we have reached the NFL’s divisional round, the league’s best on-paper selection of games the entire season. The bad news, though, is that we have just seven games left this season for which we can make picks and bets. It’s hard to argue...
