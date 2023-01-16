Read full article on original website
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLogan Township, NJ
Pennsylvania Man Accused of Putting Ex's House on Fire One Day After Breakup and Killing Her Sister In WheelchairWestland DailyPhiladelphia, PA
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
"Inadvertently Misplaced" says Biden's Lawyers concerning WH DocumentsA. M. RayWilmington, DE
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are UnlawfulTom HandyTexas State
West Philadelphia restaurant owner also feeding cultural spirit of community
A local restaurant owner in West Philadelphia is known for bringing people together, both with her food, and before that, celebrating culture through fashion.
University City's Doro Bet adds Ethiopian flair to fried chicken, soul food classics
Sisters Hayat Ali and Mebruka Kane are creating an Ethiopian food empire in West Philadelphia with Doro Bet chicken as their new enticing endeavor.
Cheesesteak for the game? The best are in NJ and right here
For years we've heard about how Philadelphia is the cheesesteak capital of the world. While the cheesesteak may have originated in the City of Brotherly Love, it's New Jersey that has taken the sandwich up a notch. So much so that such Philidelphia establishments as Geno's and Tony Luc's have set up shop here as well. Tony Luc will even tell you how to make your own.
Tabachoy grows from popular Filipino food cart to permanent home in South Philadelphia
Tabachoy is what chef Chance Anies calls light-hearted heavy bellied Filipino cuisine. And his meals are making the trek from Temple's campus to a new spot in South Philly.
tmpresale.com
Freeway & Friends Live – Philly Freeway 20 Year at The Fillmore Philadelphia in Philadelphia Feb 25th, 2023 – presale code
The newest Freeway & Friends Live – Philly Freeway 20 Year pre-sale passcode is now on WiseGuys Presale Codes!. For a short time you can purchase tickets before the public. If you don’t order your tickets to Freeway & Friends Live – Philly Freeway 20 Year’s show in Philadelphia during the presale you might not be able to purchase them ahead of they are all sold.
New Dog Friendly Bar Hits Atlantic City This Spring
Have you ever gotten ready to go out and just wanted to scoop your dog up and bring them with you?. Well, at this New Jersey bar, now you can! It’s the worst when you’re about to head out the door for a night out and you look at your dog and they’re just standing there either begging to go with you or for one last treat before you walk out of the door.
Wildly Popular Philadelphia Restaurant Is Closing Its Doors For Good
This weekend will be a sad day in Philly for some when this beloved restaurant officially closes its doors. A few restaurants and bars in Philly have announced that they’re closing their doors at the end of the month and Relish is sadly one of them. Relish has been...
African American Church and Art Deco Store Added to the Local Register
The ambitious agenda for the January meeting of the Philadelphia Historical Commission was met with many continuances. However, a historic African American church, a Art Deco store, and a small row of Georgian Revival homes were added to the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places. Mount Olivet Tabernacle Baptist Church at...
billypenn.com
Philly faith leaders hope weeklong seminar awakens a ‘citywide culture of reparations’
Sustained conversations about reparations for slavery in the United States have a tendency to bring forward a wide range of anxieties. Things get even stickier when the discussion includes the complicity of one’s faith tradition in slavery and anti-Blackness. About 100 members of various faith communities in Philly spent...
This tiny NJ town you’ve never heard of has must-see attractions
Newfield, New Jersey: the town that’s so small, you've probably never heard of it. But don't let its size fool you. There's plenty of charm and character packed into this little slice of heaven. Newfield is a borough in Gloucester County with 1,774 residents. As an illustration of how...
In a male-dominated construction industry, this Philly woman seeks to empower others
The construction industry remains very male-dominated. Longtime Philadelphia resident Monica Miraglilo wants to change that — one woman at a time. “We’re unstoppable and we can conquer anything,” said Miraglilo. Enter Girlbuild Lab. Launched in October, the online educational platform outlines the basics of home renovation, including...
FOX 29’s Sue Serio Celebrates 25 Years at the Station
FOX 29 meteorologist Sue Serio grew up in Baltimore but today calls Media home as she celebrates her 25th year with the station, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. “We love Media. All the great restaurants — we love Ariano, Fellini, Spasso, Desert Rose and Quotations — the Media Theatre,...
Lansdale resident buys new car with "The Price Is Right" winnings
LANSDALE, Pa. (CBS) -- Many of us dream about winning big on "The Price Is Right." For Lansdale resident Ben Hartranft, that dream recently became a reality when he was a contestant on the popular game show. "When George called my name, I got so excited. I literally jumped out of my chair. It felt like Christmas morning," Ben said. Ben won $16,000 on an episode that aired earlier this week. Would you be able to keep that a secret? The North Penn High School grad tells CBS Philadelphia he taped the show back in October and had to keep his winnings a secret until the show aired."It was very hard," Ben said, "I wanted to explode and tell everybody but I couldn't."He owns a business, Ben Energy One Presentation. He speaks to schools and companies about Autism awareness, sharing how inclusion and kindness shaped his life with Autism. So, what did he do with the prize money? Ben used his winnings to buy himself a new car. Congratulations Ben!
Eagles coach craves what kind of pizza? 8 South Jersey alternatives
So, you're the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles; a team that plays in the city with some of the second-best pizza in the world. You're getting ready to host a playoff game against the New York Football Giants, a team that plays in the state where they have the best pizza in the world, what are you craving Coach Nick Sirianni?
Philadelphia honors victims of Fairmount fire with exhibit at City Hall
It honors the 12 members of the McDonald family who lost their lives just over a year ago.
Hidden Gem Lunch Spot Now Has The Longest Lines In New Jersey
Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
PhillyBite
Top 5 LGBT-Friendly Places In Philadelphia For A Romantic Date
- Are you single and keen to embark on LGBT-friendly dating in Philadelphia? The good news is that you can connect with someone who might appeal without leaving home. Try online dating. If you are a female particularly eager to meet an older partner, signing up for a mature lesbian dating is a great option to meet other LGBT singles in Philadelphia.
Regal Barn Plaza in Doylestown, Pa. To Permanently Close, Report Says
A published report just revealed that a seemingly busy Bucks County movie theater will be permanently closing within a few short weeks. Yeah, we’re sad to say that the Regal Barn Plaza located on Easton Road in Doylestown, Pa. is likely to be closing permanently sometime in early 2023. The report was first published by Insider.com on Thursday (January 19).
phl17.com
“Trigger” documentary works to address Philadelphia gun violence
Gabriel Bryant joins Kelsey Fabian to discuss “Trigger” a documentary shedding light on Philadelphia’s gun violence. TRIGGER is both a call to understanding and a call to action about the roles each of us has to play in combating gun violence.
Phillymag.com
OK, What’s Up With All the Disembodied Pigeons on Philly Streets?
Plus, a mayoral candidate with a checkered past, Eagles/Giants odds, and the return of the neighborhood fish truck. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And...
