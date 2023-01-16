ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheesesteak for the game? The best are in NJ and right here

For years we've heard about how Philadelphia is the cheesesteak capital of the world. While the cheesesteak may have originated in the City of Brotherly Love, it's New Jersey that has taken the sandwich up a notch. So much so that such Philidelphia establishments as Geno's and Tony Luc's have set up shop here as well. Tony Luc will even tell you how to make your own.
Freeway & Friends Live – Philly Freeway 20 Year at The Fillmore Philadelphia in Philadelphia Feb 25th, 2023 – presale code

The newest Freeway & Friends Live – Philly Freeway 20 Year pre-sale passcode is now on WiseGuys Presale Codes!. For a short time you can purchase tickets before the public. If you don’t order your tickets to Freeway & Friends Live – Philly Freeway 20 Year’s show in Philadelphia during the presale you might not be able to purchase them ahead of they are all sold.
New Dog Friendly Bar Hits Atlantic City This Spring

Have you ever gotten ready to go out and just wanted to scoop your dog up and bring them with you?. Well, at this New Jersey bar, now you can! It’s the worst when you’re about to head out the door for a night out and you look at your dog and they’re just standing there either begging to go with you or for one last treat before you walk out of the door.
FOX 29’s Sue Serio Celebrates 25 Years at the Station

FOX 29 meteorologist Sue Serio grew up in Baltimore but today calls Media home as she celebrates her 25th year with the station, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. “We love Media. All the great restaurants — we love Ariano, Fellini, Spasso, Desert Rose and Quotations — the Media Theatre,...
Lansdale resident buys new car with "The Price Is Right" winnings

LANSDALE, Pa. (CBS) -- Many of us dream about winning big on "The Price Is Right." For Lansdale resident Ben Hartranft, that dream recently became a reality when he was a contestant on the popular game show. "When George called my name, I got so excited. I literally jumped out of my chair. It felt like Christmas morning," Ben said. Ben won $16,000 on an episode that aired earlier this week. Would you be able to keep that a secret? The North Penn High School grad tells CBS Philadelphia he taped the show back in October and had to keep his winnings a secret until the show aired."It was very hard," Ben said, "I wanted to explode and tell everybody but I couldn't."He owns a business, Ben Energy One Presentation. He speaks to schools and companies about Autism awareness, sharing how inclusion and kindness shaped his life with Autism. So, what did he do with the prize money? Ben used his winnings to buy himself a new car. Congratulations Ben!
Hidden Gem Lunch Spot Now Has The Longest Lines In New Jersey

Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
Top 5 LGBT-Friendly Places In Philadelphia For A Romantic Date

- Are you single and keen to embark on LGBT-friendly dating in Philadelphia? The good news is that you can connect with someone who might appeal without leaving home. Try online dating. If you are a female particularly eager to meet an older partner, signing up for a mature lesbian dating is a great option to meet other LGBT singles in Philadelphia.
Regal Barn Plaza in Doylestown, Pa. To Permanently Close, Report Says

A published report just revealed that a seemingly busy Bucks County movie theater will be permanently closing within a few short weeks. Yeah, we’re sad to say that the Regal Barn Plaza located on Easton Road in Doylestown, Pa. is likely to be closing permanently sometime in early 2023. The report was first published by Insider.com on Thursday (January 19).
OK, What’s Up With All the Disembodied Pigeons on Philly Streets?

Plus, a mayoral candidate with a checkered past, Eagles/Giants odds, and the return of the neighborhood fish truck. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And...
