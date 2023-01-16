ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyril, OK

Search for missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl now considered recovery operation

By Joshua Hoggard
 3 days ago

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are now considering the search for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield of Cyril, Oklahoma, a recovery operation.

According to a press release, OSBI special agents and troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol have been searching areas of Caddo County, located just north of the Wichita Mountains, for the remains of Brownfield, who was reported missing on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

This most recent development all but confirms authorities no longer believe Brownfield is alive, something members of the Cyril community have come to fear in recent days.

Ivon Adams mugshot courtesy Maricopa County Jail

Ivon Neil Adams, III, 36, of Cyril, Oklahoma , one of Brownfield’s caretakers, was taken into custody on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at around 5:13 p.m. and later booked into the Maricopa County Jail on one count of fugitive of justice.

Documents obtained from Maricopa County, Arizona , said Adams had “an outstanding felony warrant issued out of Oklahoma for murder in the first degree and child neglect.”

Court documents said Adams has pending child homicide charges out of Oklahoma, and that the victim and Adams reside together in Cyril, Oklahoma. However, the documents said the relationship between Adams and the victim is unknown.

OSBI officials have not clarified at this time if the victim of the alleged murder committed by Adams is indeed Brownfield.

Alysia Adams mugshot courtesy Caddo County Jail

Authorities said evidence was found on Adams’ cell phone and they learned of the pending murder and neglect charges from a third party.

OSBI officials said Adams and his wife, Alysia Adams, were the caretakers of Brownfield and her 5-year-old sister before a postal worker discovered the 5-year-old wandering near a residence on West Nebraska Avenue on Monday, January 9, and contacted police.

Athena Brownfield was later reported missing on Tuesday, January 10, though officials with the Center for Missing and Exploited Children said she’s been missing since January 8.

According to Brook Arbeitman, Public Information Officer with OSBI, Brownfield and her sister were in the care of Adams and her husband.

OSBI officials said Alysia Adams currently is being held in the Caddo County Jail, while Ivon Adams is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma from the Maricopa County Jail in Arizona. They said Brownfield’s biological parents have been interviewed by agents and are cooperating with the investigation.

Any information should be directed to the OSBI tipline at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.

Officials with OSBI said they and their law enforcement partners continue the search for Brownfield’s remains.

“Our analysts and our team of multiple law enforcement agencies are reviewing surveillance video from around town and again pursuing any tip that comes in, following it up and trying to identify any clues that can be used to locate Athena,” Arbeitman said.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates on the search for Athena Brownfield as more information becomes available.

