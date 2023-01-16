Read full article on original website
Laredoans concerned about Loop 20 intersection prone to car accidents
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An area along Loop 20 is one of the busiest sections in town but it’s also an area known for its high number of accidents. It’s been nearly four months since TxDOT officials implemented a safety precaution in place to help reduce the number of auto crashes, but accidents are still happening.
Laredo business catches fire on Clark Blvd
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo Fire officials are working to put out a structure fire in central Laredo. The fire happened on Monday evening at around 9 p.m. near Clark and Seymour. According to the fire department, the business was closed during the time of the fire. Officials say, the...
Intense fire damages paint shop in central Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A fire seen for miles had many who live in central Laredo on edge. The fire was reported on Monday night at around 9 p.m. near Clark Boulevard and Seymour. For over six hours, firefighters were at the scene trying to contain the blaze. The business...
City of Laredo considers new management company for Tecolotes
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several topics were discussed during Tuesday’s first regularly scheduled City Council meeting of the year such as the city manager hiring and the future of the Tecolotes in the Gateway City. On Tuesday night, City Council discussed the status of the team in Laredo as...
Laredo Police need help identifying men accused of theft
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help identifying a couple of men believed to be tied to a recent theft. According to the Laredo Police Department, two men are believed to be tied to multiple thefts at a convenience store located at the 6500 block of Springfield Avenue. One...
18-year-old man injured in south Laredo shooting
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Police are investigating a shooting that sent a young man to the hospital Monday evening. At around 7 p.m. officers received a call about a shooting near the 1400 block of South Meadow. Officers arrived and found an 18-year-old man at the scene with gunshot...
Laredo Cycling Club inviting community to Shiloh Bike Trail meeting
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local cycling club is pedaling forward with bringing changes to a popular bike trail and the public is invited to voice their suggestions. The Laredo Cycling Club will be hosting a public forum to discuss changes to the Shiloh Bike Trail. During the city’s recent...
Annual Laredo pro-life rosary walk taking place this Sunday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Several local groups will come together for the annual Laredo Pro-life Rosary Walk. People are being invited to take part in a two-mile trek that starts at the corner of Boston Street and Santa Ursula Avenue and ends at the San Agustin cathedral. Organizers of the...
FBI searching for Laredo man who has been missing since December
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined the search for a Laredo teen who has been missing since December. Edgar Martinez Jr., 19, was last seen on Dec. 21 at around 7 p.m. as he got into the passenger side of a red single-cab Chevrolet pick-up truck.
Woman wanted for allegedly stealing Apple Watches from electronics store
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a woman who is wanted for allegedly stealing electronic watches from a retail store. The Laredo Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating Erica Janet Regalado, 40 who is wanted for theft of property. The incident happened...
City of Laredo announces city manager finalists
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo has revealed the names of the candidates who could potentially become Laredo’s next City manager. According to a press release, the finalists selected by the Laredo City Council during Tuesday’s council meeting include Rick Davis, Joseph Neeb, and Jane Shang.
Five injured in car accident in Encinal
ENCINAL, TX (KGNS) - A driver is expected to face multiple charges for an accident that sent several people to the hospital. The accident was reported before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to the Encinal Police Department, an officer saw a vehicle that was speeding eastbound on west...
Not as Warm as Weather has Arrived From the Rockies
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Temperatures will not be as warm as our weather is coming in from the Rockies and southern Great Plains. By Friday and Saturday, moist air will arrive aloft, bringing cloudier skies, cooler afternoon temperatures, and a slight chance of light showers. Our best chance of a few showers will be on Friday night or early Saturday.
Agents seize over two million dollars of meth and cocaine
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Over two million dollars of drugs are off the streets thanks to the keen smell of a Customs canine. It happened during two separate busts. The first bust happened at bridge two last Saturday after agents referred a 33-year-old female to secondary inspection. It was there...
Webb County District Clerk’s Office offering passport services
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - If are planning to travel abroad anytime soon, the Webb County District Clerk’s Office is offering passport services to those looking to renew or attain a passport. Residents can either stop by the justice center to pick up an application or print one out...
Laredo City Manager: three candidates remain, names not released
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three finalists are still in the running to become Laredo’s next city manager but after a back-and-forth discussion and hours behind closed doors, there’s more on what led to the decision. On Tuesday night, many had a lot to say regarding the finalists for...
Pillar continues to offer medication to prevent HIV
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo non-profit organization is reminding the community about its efforts to prevent HIV. Back in December, Pillar announced the prep injection and pills were available at the clinic at no cost. According to Eduardo Reyes from Pillar, over 100 patients have received the medication which...
SWAT operation conducted at south Laredo home
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a SWAT conducted operation at a home near a south Laredo elementary school. The Laredo Police Department posted that the operation was going on at a residence near Santo Niño Elementary School. Police say, the scene is contained and there is no...
Very Warm Air From Mexico, Then Rocky Mountain Air
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Very warm air from the Mexican deserts raised temperatures over our area into the high 80′s. A shallow layer of humid gulf air may expand west where we could have some low clouds or patches of fog Tuesday morning. Dry air just above will stir in quickly, mixing away any low cloud that forms. With plenty of sunshine, temperatures will be nearly as warm Tuesday afternoon as what we experienced today. Dry, but still warm air, will arrive in our area from the southern Rockies during Wednesday.
‘Juntos for Better Health’ mobile clinic offers free services to Laredoans
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Tuesday, January 17, Laredo residents got free health care services. The Laredo Health Department’s program Juntos for Better Health set up shop with a mobile clinic at La Ladrillera Recreational Center. Medical professionals offered free blood pressure exams, COVID-19 exams, and even free mental health screenings.
