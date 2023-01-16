Read full article on original website
Robert H. Rogers Sr.
Robert H. “Bob” Rogers Sr. passed away peacefully on Jan. 16, 2023 surrounded by his loved ones. He will be dearly missed. He was born May 18, 1942 to Robert C. Rogers and Betty Lahey Rogers in New Haven, Connecticut. Bob was a fixture in Wiscasset. He spent...
Laurence R. Spaulding
Laurence R. “Larry” Spaulding, age 76, passed away on Jan. 11, 2023 at Maine Medical Center, Portland. Formerly of New London, New Hampshire, the son of Laurence and Elizabeth Spaulding, he purchased a summer home in Sprucewold in 1993. In 1995 he married Lucy-Ann and they have resided in East Boothbay since that time.
Maine Poets Society Prize Poem Contest
The Maine Poets Society is proud to present our sixth annual $100 prize poem contest. This. year we are again also offering a $50 prize to Maine poets whose poetry has not been. previously published. Publication in a newsletter or an online workshop does not count for. this purpose. The...
Jan. 19 update: Midcoast adds 18 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
The growing costs of graduation
January may feel like an odd time to be thinking about graduation week at Boothbay Region High School, but Lynn Blake wants everyone to know it is not: You start fundraising your freshman year, fundraise continually and, if you are lucky, you raise the $25,000-$35,000 needed for your senior year Grad Week, said the mother of Class of 2023’s Sydney Blake.
‘Aging Conversations’ begin Jan. 25
For some people, even the phrase older adult conjures up negative images of physical and cognitive impairment. But ageist stereotypes, such as older people being out of touch, do not reflect the typical experiences of older adults. “Becoming Mortal” conversations about the various aspects of aging will be the focus of the Inn Along the Way’s Winter 2023 “Challenging the Narrative About Aging Conversations”” taking place at the Chapman Farm, 741 Main Street in Damariscotta, beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 25 and meeting weekly from 1 to 2:30 p.m. through Feb. 15. The group’s conversations will be facilitated by Jody Telfair, Ph.D. and the Reverend Michael Stevens.
Whether local call or mutual aid, area auxiliary members support firefighters
For more than 40 years, Boothbay Fire Department’s auxiliary provided support during active fires as well as area events. Known as the Miss Fires, in 2019 the group expanded to include support of the peninsula’s four fire departments and renamed itself Boothbay Region Fire Auxiliary to attract participation from area men, according to its president, Kareen Nelson.
Pass it on
Wiscasset Fire Chief Rob Bickford’s December report, released ahead of this week’s selectmen’s meeting, contains winter home safety tips worth our passing along. One is to keep chimneys and all venting clean. The department had two chimney fire calls in December, both caused by creosote buildup in the chimney and stovepipe, Bickford said. He said, if you are burning wood, have a professional clean and inspect your chimney.
New Story Trail book at BRLT
Read a family-friendly book while walking through the woods. Follow the illustrated signs along the trail as they tell a tale that connects you to your natural surroundings. The free 1-mile story trail starts from the Boothbay Region Land Trust’s (BRLT) Oak Point Farm parking lot kiosk and can be completed at your own pace and on your own time.
Trustees approve refuse district budget
Boothbay Region Refuse Disposal District trustees approved the $1,625,085 Fiscal Year 24 budget Jan. 14. The budget reflects an 8.43% increase. Station Manager Steve Lewis reported higher prices accounted for the sharp increase. “Inflation is killing us. Everything just costs more,” he said. “Our biggest factor is fuel. Our trucks burn about 100,000 gallons per year so that is where inflation is hurting us most.”
‘Passages’ at River Arts
River Arts in Damariscotta is pleased to announce the first show of the year, “Passages.” Jorge Arango, art writer and reviewer, served as juror in selecting 83 works of 72 artists from 178 submissions. The public is invited to the opening reception on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. The show runs until Feb. 18.
UPDATE: Search still on for missing Boothbay man
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies continue their search for Thomas P. Harris, age 60, who was last seen the evening of Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Road, Boothbay. Following up on a citizen’s tip, the Sheriff’s Office searched another area...
Boothbay rolls past Buckfield
Seahawk senior Gryffin Kristan poured in seven three-pointers and scored 30 points to lead the Boothbay Region boys varsity basketball team to a 74-54 victory over the Buckfield Bucks Wednesday night, Jan. 18 in Buckfield. Junior Luke Morley had 15 points and junior Finn Harkins added 13 as the Seahawks...
