Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Another Vacant Building in St. Cloud – What is the Plan?
Whenever a business closes their doors, first I'm sad because there goes another business that couldn't make it for whatever reason. Secondly I wonder what will replace it? There are so many strip malls in the St. Cloud area that are not filled, and never were, and there are some building spaces that are also left with nothing. Some of them are in locations that are considered to be prime locations too.
MN Restaurant Closes – Did You Know That Some of These Still Existed?
Again, we hear of more restaurants closing. I hate hearing about these types of closing. Is it the economy? Is it worker shortage? Is it the high lease prices? Is it the high price of food? Is it the fact that many people are choosing to order food for delivery online or shop online?
Unique food chain opening new location in Minnesota
A unique and rapidly growing food chain is opening another new location in Minnesota this week. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, a fast-growing healthy "fast-food" chain is opening its newest Minnesota location in St. Cloud, according to local reports.
knsiradio.com
New Healthy Fast Food Franchise Opening In St. Cloud Saturday
(KNSI) – A new fast food franchise is opening in St. Cloud with plans for a second location in Waite Park. Nautical Bowls will open at 305 5th Avenue South on Saturday. Co-owner and General Manager Brent Wagner says their slogan is ‘super food, super life.’ He described what the restaurant serves. “What we are is an acai bowl shop. So basically the product is healthy fast food. We are gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, with no refined sugars that are full of antioxidants and natural organic ingredients.”
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Thursday, January 19th, 2023
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Rochester and most of southern Minnesota until 3:00 PM on Thursday. You can see the hourly forecast and an interactive radar here and real-time road conditions are always available on our free app. Travel will be difficult this morning across the entire region.
Family-friendly restaurant chain opens new location in Minnesota
A popular family-friendly restaurant chain recently opened a new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 16, 2023, the Pizza Ranch FunZone Arcade opened its newest Minnesota location in Bemidji, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in the Twin Cities
© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
Visiting This Cave In Minnesota Is An Out-Of-This-World Experience
Here's how to get to the secret spot.
knsiradio.com
Minnesota Loses Jobs In December; Regions Outside Twin Cities Hardest Hit
(KNSI) – Minnesota lost jobs in December, snapping a 14-month winning streak. The Department of Employment and Economic Development says the number of people on non-farm payrolls fell by 5,200 and the unemployment rate ticked up to 2.5%, continuing to climb from historic lows seen in late summer. The...
knsiradio.com
Bernick Family Foundation Announces Grant Winners
(KNSI) – The Bernick Family Foundation is awarding a total of $150,000 in grants to 10 organizations throughout the central part of the state. In the immediate St. Cloud area, the City of Melrose has been selected. The foundation is giving the municipality $15,000 to help make improvements to Sauk River Park. Also picked was the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota. It is receiving $15,000 for the CareerSTART Workforce Development Program. The Sartell Lions Club tied for the most money gifted, with $20,000 going to its inclusive playground campaign.
KEYC
Winter Storm Update: Wednesday 3:30pm
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies. The MN Dept. of Revenue says Juan Manuel Ocampo-Bunola of New Ulm, the owner of multiple restaurants in Southern MN was charged with 29 tax-related felonies. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast 1/18/2023. Updated: 13 hours ago. KEYC News...
Guy’s Top South Dakota & Minnesota ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives’
Do you remember when nothing was happening in the year 2020 because of a worldwide virus? Well, South Dakota never stopped moving during this time. In fact, more people were visiting the state including the "Mayor Of Flavortown" Guy Fieri. Guy Fieri is known for his television shows on the...
Minnesota Boy Scout Sleeps Outside for 1,000 Nights In a Row
14-year-old Isaac Ortman from Duluth is a Boy Scout who is taking his scouting journey seriously. Recently, Issac has surpassed the mark of sleeping outside for 1,000 consecutive nights. This started back when Issac was only 11 years old. At his family's cabin, Issac slept outside for five nights in...
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud State Takes Home Fourth National Dance Title
(KNSI) – St. Cloud State University took home some hardware from the 2023 UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship. The Huskies dance team won first place in the Open Dance Game Day competition with a score of 93.65. Finishing second was Minnesota State University in Mankato with a score of 92.6; third was The College of New Jersey with a tally of 90.8667. The SCSU team also took second place in the Open Pom Dance category and third place in the Open Jazz competition. This was the Huskies’ fourth straight national title.
knsiradio.com
Cooper Avenue South Lane Closure Expected For One Hour Friday
(KNSI) – Southbound traffic on Cooper Avenue will be restricted to one lane on Friday between 8th Avenue and University Drive near Coborn’s for a short time. The St. Cloud Engineering Department says in a website post the lane closure is due to the unloading of heavy equipment. Drivers are encouraged to exercise caution while the work is being done.
A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News
The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
knsiradio.com
Special Olympics Looking For Coaches, Plus Polar Plunge Participants
(KNSI) – St. Cloud Area Special Olympics is looking for two coaches for the upcoming season. Track and field would begin in March and run three to four months. Bocce kicks off in May with regional and state tournaments wrapping up in August. Spokesperson Linda Schreiber says the positions...
Lost Minnesota: Shinders Newsstand
Last week I did an article about one of my favorite, now deceased stores- Funcoland. The resulting swirl of nostalgia got me to thinking about some other stores from the past that are no longer with us and instantly my mind went to Shinders Newsstand. At its peak there were...
This Building Was Just Declared The Ugliest In Minnesota
Luckily, buildings don't have feelings.
Winter storm watch now includes south metro; latest Twin Cities snow projections
The winter storm watch for southern Minnesota has been expanded to include Scott and Dakota counties in the south Twin Cities metro. The National Weather Service has updated its watch map on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of heavy snow that is expected to start Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday. Scott...
Comments / 0