Is Quasar in Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?’ William Jackson Harper’s Quaz explained

By Christian Bone
wegotthiscovered.com
 3 days ago
6 actors who should play Silver Surfer in the MCU

The MCU isn’t just a vast collection of live-action projects based on famous Marvel Comics characters and stories. It is also home to millions of fans, old and new, who remain dedicated to following the lives of a wide variety of superheroes. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is yet to fully scratch the surface in terms of incorporating the hundreds of heroes and villains into their projects, there will always be the more popular characters that fans anxiously wait to see introduced. One of these is the beloved fan favorite, Silver Surfer.
‘Thunderbolts’ fans declare Marvel movie not worth watching after it potentially loses its most interesting character

Another day, another Marvel rumor that fans are taking as a sure sign that the MCU is doomed. A Thunderbolts movie was a project that folks were looking forward to for the longest time, so there was much disappointment when the film’s roster of returning villains was revealed at last summer’s SDCC and everyone was underwhelmed. And if they weren’t bowled over before, imagine how they feel now that the film has potentially lost its most interesting character.
Latest Marvel News: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ all but confirms our worst fears as the MCU hides the one villain bigger than Kang in plain sight

There are so many reasons to be excited for Daredevil: Born Again, but sadly it may not deliver on everything loyal fans of the Hornhead want to see from the Disney Plus revival of the Netflix series, as the latest bit of casting may prove. Elsewhere, Kang might be stealing the spotlight right now, but there’s another Marvel villain on a whole other level from him who’s also making themselves known next month. Let’s get cracking…
Kang the Conqueror, MODOK and the 10 biggest threats to come in the MCU Phase 5 and beyond

When fans discuss the imminent future of the MCU, it’s naturally the heroes that dominate the conversation, from the expected rise of the Young Avengers to the incoming exit of the Guardians of the Galaxy. And yet the real reason to be hyped for what’s to come in the franchise is the flood of formidable foes and felons who are about to make themselves known in the Marvel multiverse.
Twitter celebrating James Earl Jones has inadvertently led to an annual tradition of making sure he’s okay

In earlier times, James Earl Jones was the Pedro Pascal of his day in that he played two iconic father figures. This has led to people celebrating the man responsible for the iconic voices of Mufasa and Darth Vader every year on his birthday and, today on Twitter, the beat goes on once again, though suffice it to say that, given the actor’s age, many were showing up fearing the worst.
Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations

You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
James Gunn may have just revealed the direction of his Superman reboot, and it’s sure to divide DC fans

When new DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced he was scripting a Superman reboot, in the wake of Henry Cavill’s days as the Man of Steel being officially over, his fans were shocked by the development as the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker had previously stated that he had no interest in making a Superman movie. Needless to say, then, a lot of DC diehards are fearful that the potentially reluctant writer is going to drop the ball on this all-important project for the revamped franchise.
DC writer who introduced a pregnant Joker has responded to backlash

January’s first outpouring of inconsequential outrage came with the debut of a story around iconic DC villain The Joker becoming pregnant. This struck a nerve with reactionaries who have, you guessed it, dubbed it “woke.” Writer of the series Matthew Rosenberg has responded to the criticism and rage in a blog post.
Who are Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur in the Marvel universe?

While we are still waiting for many famous Marvel faces to appear in the MCU, Disney continues to mine their phenomenally successful comic studio for lesser-known characters with the power to astonish. Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is a new animated series arriving on Disney Channel in February 2023...
Latest Fantasy News: James Cameron is already looking ahead to ‘Avatar 3’ as the ‘Warrior Nun’ fandom changes tactics

The viewer response to James Cameron’s second Avatar flick is very middle of the road. On one hand, the film has already earned just under $2 billion at the box office. That’s an impressive number by anyone’s standard, but it might not even be enough for the fantasy film to break even. With this in mind, and paired with the lackluster reaction from both critics and audiences, the film is starting to look more and more like an aggressively average release. That’s not great news for Cameron, who’s already planning out the third entry in his pricey epic, which is planned as a five-film series.
Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise

Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
Brie Larson shows off her superhero strength with one-armed pushup

When she’s not pairing underwear with crocs or sending out positive digital vibes into the world, apparently Brie Larson likes to teach people how to do one-handed pushups. The Captain Marvel actress shared a video of herself demonstrating how to do the difficult physical maneuver and nailed it flawlessly.

