Is Quasar in Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?’ William Jackson Harper’s Quaz explained

wegotthiscovered.com
Jilted ex-lover Channing Tatum admits he still occasionally calls Marvel about ‘Gambit’
One of the many 20th Century Fox movies to hit the skids when Disney acquired the company was also one of the most hotly-anticipated, with Channing Tatum having spent years trying to desperately drag Gambit out of development hell. While the studio’s X-Men franchise was defined by inconsistency, Tatum has...
wegotthiscovered.com
6 actors who should play Silver Surfer in the MCU
The MCU isn’t just a vast collection of live-action projects based on famous Marvel Comics characters and stories. It is also home to millions of fans, old and new, who remain dedicated to following the lives of a wide variety of superheroes. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is yet to fully scratch the surface in terms of incorporating the hundreds of heroes and villains into their projects, there will always be the more popular characters that fans anxiously wait to see introduced. One of these is the beloved fan favorite, Silver Surfer.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Thunderbolts’ fans declare Marvel movie not worth watching after it potentially loses its most interesting character
Another day, another Marvel rumor that fans are taking as a sure sign that the MCU is doomed. A Thunderbolts movie was a project that folks were looking forward to for the longest time, so there was much disappointment when the film’s roster of returning villains was revealed at last summer’s SDCC and everyone was underwhelmed. And if they weren’t bowled over before, imagine how they feel now that the film has potentially lost its most interesting character.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ all but confirms our worst fears as the MCU hides the one villain bigger than Kang in plain sight
There are so many reasons to be excited for Daredevil: Born Again, but sadly it may not deliver on everything loyal fans of the Hornhead want to see from the Disney Plus revival of the Netflix series, as the latest bit of casting may prove. Elsewhere, Kang might be stealing the spotlight right now, but there’s another Marvel villain on a whole other level from him who’s also making themselves known next month. Let’s get cracking…
wegotthiscovered.com
Kang the Conqueror, MODOK and the 10 biggest threats to come in the MCU Phase 5 and beyond
When fans discuss the imminent future of the MCU, it’s naturally the heroes that dominate the conversation, from the expected rise of the Young Avengers to the incoming exit of the Guardians of the Galaxy. And yet the real reason to be hyped for what’s to come in the franchise is the flood of formidable foes and felons who are about to make themselves known in the Marvel multiverse.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star Angela Bassett reacts to having the ultimate ‘wife guy’ in her corner
With her history-making win at the 80th Golden Globes for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Angela Bassett received a large celebration from audience members at the ceremony and viewers at home, but nobody cheered her on quite like her husband, Courtney B. Vance. The veteran actress spoke with...
wegotthiscovered.com
Jeremy Renner returns home from hospital, immediately plugs the latest season of his TV show
In a welcome development for the actor’s fans, Jeremy Renner is back at home after spending an extended period in the ICU following his traumatic accident while clearing snow from around his home. The Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran has kept his spirits up in the meantime, regularly interacting on...
wegotthiscovered.com
Twitter celebrating James Earl Jones has inadvertently led to an annual tradition of making sure he’s okay
In earlier times, James Earl Jones was the Pedro Pascal of his day in that he played two iconic father figures. This has led to people celebrating the man responsible for the iconic voices of Mufasa and Darth Vader every year on his birthday and, today on Twitter, the beat goes on once again, though suffice it to say that, given the actor’s age, many were showing up fearing the worst.
wegotthiscovered.com
Harrison Ford hilariously had no idea who his latest co-star was, even though they’re very famous
Ignoring his reputation as one of the biggest and most popular movie stars of the modern era, one that’s racked up countless smash hits and iconic roles, one of the things people love about Harrison Ford is the fact he’s always been so grumpy. The curmudgeonly icon has...
wegotthiscovered.com
Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations
You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
wegotthiscovered.com
A revoltingly gory horror buried at the box office emerges from the rubble of reappraisal
Throwing an excessive amount of blood, guts, and bodies into a horror movie can often enhance the story, but it can just as easily be nothing more than a gimmick engineered specifically for shock value and nothing else. Depending on who you ask, 2008’s The Ruins can quite comfortably be placed in either camp.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn may have just revealed the direction of his Superman reboot, and it’s sure to divide DC fans
When new DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced he was scripting a Superman reboot, in the wake of Henry Cavill’s days as the Man of Steel being officially over, his fans were shocked by the development as the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker had previously stated that he had no interest in making a Superman movie. Needless to say, then, a lot of DC diehards are fearful that the potentially reluctant writer is going to drop the ball on this all-important project for the revamped franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC writer who introduced a pregnant Joker has responded to backlash
January’s first outpouring of inconsequential outrage came with the debut of a story around iconic DC villain The Joker becoming pregnant. This struck a nerve with reactionaries who have, you guessed it, dubbed it “woke.” Writer of the series Matthew Rosenberg has responded to the criticism and rage in a blog post.
wegotthiscovered.com
Who are Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur in the Marvel universe?
While we are still waiting for many famous Marvel faces to appear in the MCU, Disney continues to mine their phenomenally successful comic studio for lesser-known characters with the power to astonish. Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is a new animated series arriving on Disney Channel in February 2023...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: James Cameron is already looking ahead to ‘Avatar 3’ as the ‘Warrior Nun’ fandom changes tactics
The viewer response to James Cameron’s second Avatar flick is very middle of the road. On one hand, the film has already earned just under $2 billion at the box office. That’s an impressive number by anyone’s standard, but it might not even be enough for the fantasy film to break even. With this in mind, and paired with the lackluster reaction from both critics and audiences, the film is starting to look more and more like an aggressively average release. That’s not great news for Cameron, who’s already planning out the third entry in his pricey epic, which is planned as a five-film series.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn is either teasing or trolling DC fans with his latest reading material
James Gunn famously once said he had no interest in making a Superman movie, only for the filmmaker to end up writing the script for another reboot as one of his first orders of business as co-CEO of DC Studios. The downside for many people is that it won’t involve...
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn threatens the DCU fandom’s worst nightmare by admitting he’ll ‘probably’ find room for Chris Pratt
When it was first announced that James Gunn would be assuming the role of DC Studios co-CEO, the jokes began flying thick and fast about which of his regular collaborators would be next to join him in jumping ship. After all, across The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker we were already...
wegotthiscovered.com
Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise
Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
wegotthiscovered.com
Brie Larson shows off her superhero strength with one-armed pushup
When she’s not pairing underwear with crocs or sending out positive digital vibes into the world, apparently Brie Larson likes to teach people how to do one-handed pushups. The Captain Marvel actress shared a video of herself demonstrating how to do the difficult physical maneuver and nailed it flawlessly.
wegotthiscovered.com
The promise of Millie Bobby Brown slaying a dragon turns ‘Damsel’ into an instant obsession
Millie Bobby Brown and Netflix are fast becoming one of the industry’s powerhouse pairings, with fantasy action epic Damsel marking the latest collaboration between the star and streaming service. Not content with partnering up on five seasons of Stranger Things, the Enola Holmes franchise, the Russo brothers’ blockbuster The...
