ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Chrissie Massey

'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Nick Learns Sally's Pregnant --Only A Matter Of Time Before Adam Knows

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Sally Spectra's (Courtney Hope) pregnancy news will stun Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) during the week of January 16. Soap Dirt reveals that Nick accepted Sally's "tummy aches" culprit last week as stress and overeating junk food. But when she passes on an alcoholic drink, he wonders if his new girlfriend could have a bun in the oven.
FanSided

Chicago Fire fans are furious about character’s return

Leading up to the Chicago Fire fall finale, NBC promised a returning face would be making their way back to town. What we never expected was that the returning character would be one who we had hoped to have seen the last of and not someone we had been hoping to see back in the Windy City.
The List

The Bold And The Beautiful's Ronn Moss Was Once Married To This Young And The Restless Star

Not only is Ronn Moss well-known for playing Ridge Forrester on "The Bold and the Beautiful" for 25 years, but he's also an accomplished rock musician. His band, Player, made it big in 1977 with their No. 1 song, "Baby Come Back," according to their website. They even performed their hit song on "General Hospital" in 2014 when young Spencer Cassadine (then Nicholas Bechtel) hired them to play at the Nurses Ball in an attempt to make up with Emma Drake (Brooklyn Rae Silzer). The cute kid made a reference to Moss' "B&B" career when he told Emma, "I had to do something bold and beautiful to try and make up with you."
Closer Weekly

What Happened to Paul Williams on ‘The Young and the Restless’? Departure From Series Explained

Fans of The Young and the Restless have seen hundreds of alluring characters grace the screen since the show first aired in 1973. Paul Williams, the hunky bad boy and son of police detective Carl Williams, was a fan favorite right from his debut in 1978. The iconic character was portrayed by Doug Davidson for more than 40 years. Find out what happened to Paul and the actor who played him.
CALIFORNIA STATE
womansday.com

'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Fans Are Calling Out Shemar Moore Over Shocking “Baby Girl” Nod

Criminal Minds: Evolution trailer (Paramount+) Criminal Minds: Evolution trailer (Paramount+) Since Criminal Minds: Evolution premiered on Paramount+, fans have once again been entranced by the cases sought out by the longtime members of the BAU. While folks are well aware that Matthew Gray Gubler is busy working on other projects, which don't include rejoining the reboot as Dr. Spencer Reid, they are now turning to another original CBS actor to make an appearance instead.
People

Steve Burton Mourns Death of General Hospital Costar Sonya Eddy: 'We Had So Much Fun'

Steve Burton posted a tribute to his late costar Tuesday, following her death on Monday at the age of 55 Steve Burton is mourning the loss of his friend and costar Sonya Eddy. On Tuesday, the General Hospital alum, 52, shared a tribute to the late actress, who died on Monday aged 55. "At a loss for words. Devastated.💔 @sonyaeddy is one of the greatest," wrote Burton on Instagram, alongside an image of the pair on set. "We worked together for a long time :) and we had so much fun," he added....
epicstream.com

Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 10 Will See Mandy, Georgie Finally Talking About Their Future

Mandy (Emily Osment) and Georgie (Montana Jordan) will finally talk about their future in the upcoming Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 10 as the birth of their child nears. The two have been delaying this much-needed conversation about their kid’s future. Despite the status of their relationship today, will they finally make amends in Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 10?
TEXAS STATE
TVLine

New Amsterdam EPs on Series-Finale Absence: 'We Really Did Try' to Get [Spoiler] But 'It Didn't Time Out Right'

Warning: The following contains major spoilers for Tuesday’s New Amsterdam. Proceed at your own risk! There was one doc who was notably missing from New Amsterdam‘s series finale on Tuesday: Dr. Helen Sharpe, played by Freema Agyeman, who departed the NBC drama at the end of Season 4. In the series ender, Max announced that he was moving to Geneva, Switzerland, to work for the World Health Organization. As he committed to making his daughter Luna — who became medical director of New Amsterdam as an adult! — the center of his life with his new job, Max’s romance with Dr. Elizabeth...
GEORGIA STATE
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
187K+
Followers
31K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy