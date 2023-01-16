ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

African man isn’t oldest person in world at 146

CLAIM: Photos show a man in Africa who is the oldest person in the world and just celebrated his 146th birthday. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The person in photos on social media posts is not a man named Mzee John Kiplagat from Kenya, as the posts claim. The images date to 2016 and depict Saparman Sodimejo, an Indonesian man who died at the purported age of 146, according to the photographer who snapped the images. But Sodimejo’s true age was never independently verified, and a spokesperson for the Guinness Book of World Records confirmed that neither Kiplagat or Sodimejo has ever held their record for oldest living person or oldest living man.
AFP

S.Africa's first democratic parliament speaker dies aged 90

Anti-apartheid activist Frene Ginwala, the speaker of South Africa's first democratic elected parliament -- and the first woman to hold the office -- has died aged 90, the country's presidency said on Friday. Ginwala was appointed speaker of the National Assembly in 1994, as Nelson Mandela was elected president marking the end of decades of white rule.
BBC

Letter from Africa: Prince Harry and a royal scramble for the continent

In our series of letters from African journalists, writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks at what Nigerians have been making of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest revelations - especially Prince Harry's encounter with a leopard. Nigerians currently have many major issues to contend with, such as mysterious fuel scarcities,...
TheDailyBeast

How This ‘Most Dangerous’ African Tribe Cleverly Fools Tourists

When the rainy season finishes, a few tourists head into the south of Ethiopia, close to the borders with Kenya and South Sudan. They’re searching for one of the last African tribes that pierce and gauge their lips with large decorative plates. These people are called the Mursi, and for years a handful of the most popular travel magazines photographed them adorning gorgeous lip plates, cattle horns, sticks and bones, berries and leaves, and other foliage.The tourists want to see in real life what they have grown up seeing on the covers of these magazines. So they make the journey....
The Independent

Python killings on the rise in Zimbabwe’s Lupane area

By Calvin Manika for Community Podium NewsThe love for python meat and traditional rituals landed Mthandazo Ncube of Gomoza village under Chief Mabhikwa in Lupane in jail. Despite enlisting the services of a renowned defence lawyer, Ncube was found guilty as the court made it clear that the python was protected by the law.Ncube, recalled the day he was called in by a friend to capture the python which had swallowed a cat.“A neighbour who had sighted the giant reptile behind his vegetable garden alerted me. It was resting after feasting on a cat. This was a perfect opportunity for...
CBS News

One of "the world's most wanted" human traffickers caught, Interpol says

Cairo — An Eritrean national described as one of "the world's most wanted" human traffickers has been arrested in Sudan after an international manhunt led by the United Arab Emirates, Interpol announced on Thursday. The suspect — identified as Kidane Zekarias Habtemariam — is accused of leading a criminal organization that abducts, extorts and murders East African migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya, the France-based police agency said in an online statement.
The Independent

Barbados ambassador calls on UK government and monarchy to apologise for slavery

A Barbados ambassador has called for the British government and royal family to apologise for slavery and pay reparations following the Church of England’s admission of its involvement in past atrocities.David Comissiong, Barbados’ ambassador to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), addressed the church’s “groundbreaking” developments in disclosing its involvement in the mass enslavement of African people, as the Caribbean nation continues to push for reparatory justice.Barbados was the birthplace of the British slave society and was most ruthlessly colonised between 1636–1876; Mr Comissiong is the deputy chairperson of the country’s National Task Force on Reparations.The Church of England’s investment fund’s “shameful”...
CNN

Brutality of prehistoric life revealed by Europe's bog bodies

Bodies were buried in bogs across northern Europe for thousands of years. Archaeologists have undertaken the first comprehensive study of more than 1,000 bog bodies found across Ireland, Scotland, England, the Netherlands, Germany and Scandinavia and uncovered some intriguing findings.
The Associated Press

Greece’s former king to be buried as a private citizen

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, will be buried as a private citizen in Tatoi, the former summer residence of Greece’s royals just outside Athens where his parents and ancestors are buried, the government said Wednesday. A controversial figure in Greek history,...

