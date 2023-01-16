Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Grundy County Sheriff reports the arrest of two individuals
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Raytown resident on January 18th after he allegedly left the scene of an accident and a Spickard resident on a capias warrant. Thirty-one-year-old Anthony Michael Seward was arrested by the Highway Patrol. He was charged with felony leaving the...
kmmo.com
COOPER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARREST SUBJECT RELATED TO BURGLARY INCIDENT
The Cooper County Sheriff’s Office arrested a subject after responding to a burglary alarm on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Tezcuco Court reference an audible burglary alarm. Upon arrival, deputies located areas of forced entry into the residence and found that a sports motorcycle had been stolen. Deputies also located evidence at the scene which provided possible suspect information.
kttn.com
Two arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol accused of multiple infractions
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued multiple allegations against motorists who were arrested Tuesday night for separate incidents in Grundy and Harrison counties. The patrol in Grundy County accused 31-year-old Anthony Seward of Browning of leaving the scene of an accident allegedly involving property damage exceeding $1,000. Seward also is accused of driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, making a false report, and driving while his license was suspended, second offense. There’s also a seat belt violation. Seward was held on a 24-hour hold at the Grundy County Detention Center.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday
Ninety-eight calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. 2:35 am, Report of subject damaging cigarette receptacle in the 1000 block of Graves Street……Officers unable to locate the suspect…..No report requested….. 10:20 am, Officers responded to the 500 block of Bus Hwy 36...
Sedalia Police Reports For January 18, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Tuesday night, Officers responded to the Bothwell Regional Health Center emergency hospital ramp for a report of a combative subject. A security officer was assaulted during the course of his official duty as security for BRHC. Officers are requesting a state charge of Assault in the 3rd Degree (Special Victim).
northwestmoinfo.com
Browning, MO Man Arrested On Numerous Driving Charges
A Browning, Missouri man is facing a number of charges after his arrest Tuesday evening in Grundy County. Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol says 31-year-old Browning resident Anthony M. Seward was arrested at 6:55 P.M. Tuesday evening on charges of felony leaving the scene of an accident with property damage exceeding $1,000, misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, misdemeanor making a false report, a 2nd offense of driving while suspended, and he was cited for no seat belt.
kmmo.com
INDEPENDENCE MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULT IN JOHNSON COUNTY DUE IN COURT
An Independence man was charged with multiple felonies in Johnson County has a court appearance scheduled. According to a report from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, on June 14, 2021 the Sheriff’s Department responded to a call near Kingsville, for a reported shooting. Two victims had left the residence and driven to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to one of the victims.
mycameronnews.com
Juvenile charged after allegedly burglarizing local library, pawn shop
A 15-year-old juvenile faces multiple charges after allegedly committing a pair of overnight burglaries resulting in property damage to the Cameron Public Library and R&R Pawn. Due to the age of the alleged culprit, the Cameron Police Department did not release any details on exact charges but did say the...
northwestmoinfo.com
Possession, DWI, and Driving Charges For Bethany Man
A Bethany man was arrested Tuesday evening on a number of charges ranging from drug possession to driving with a handicapped placard on the rear view mirror. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 74-year-old Bethany resident Melvin M. Moad was arrested at 6:53 P.M. Tuesday on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, not having proof of insurance, and operating a motor vehicle with a handicapped placard from the rear view mirror.
kttn.com
Carroll County Sheriff’s Department seeking public assistance identifying suspects
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department is asking for public assistance in locating or providing information regarding two suspects who fled from a traffic stop and allegedly used the car to knock down a deputy. It was around 5 pm on Thursday when the deputy and a Carrollton police officer...
kchi.com
Booked Into Jail
One booking at the Caldwell County Detention Center was reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department over the weekend. Chillicothe Police arrested and booked 53-year-old Oliver Wayne Etherton on Sunday evening. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police For Sunday
Forty-eight calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Sunday. The calls included well-being checks, parking complaints, child custody issues, continued investigations, and suspicious vehicles. 7:24 p.m., Officers arrested a 53-year-old man for harassment in the 1700 block of Rosewood Ln. He was processed at the Police Department...
Inmate at Chillicothe prison dies of apparent natural causes
Missouri Corrections officials say a 49-year-old inmate at the Chillicothe prison died of apparent natural causes. The Corrections Department reports Margaret Phillips died very early Sunday morning at the Chillicothe Correctional Center. Phillips was serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree domestic assault from Scott County.
KCTV 5
Sedalia students disciplined after video shows boys shoving teen into toilet
Head mouser of now defunct KCPD Mounted Patrol needs medical treatment. Tommy is 16 years old, has developed two tumors in less than a year, and has an officer fighting to make sure he gets the care he needs. AMBER Alert canceled: Police locate missing 8-month-old girl, look for suspect.
kjluradio.com
Two men from Marshall charged with firing shots from vehicle
Two men from Marshall are now formally charged following a shots-fired call in their hometown. Leonardo Ybarra, 21, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest yesterday. He’s due in court for his first appearance today. His alleged accomplice, Morocco Natividad, 22, was charged with the...
Suspects still on the run after Missouri home invasion, drive-by shooting and chase
A home invasion in Blue Springs leads to a drive-by shooting in Independence then a high-speed chase down Interstate 435.
kq2.com
Livingston County Sheriff seeking information on wanted person
(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for an alleged probation violation. According to the department, 30-year-old Kegan Swartz allegedly violated his probation on an original class felony failure to register as a sex offender. The warrant lists the...
northwestmoinfo.com
Lawson Man in Clay County Court This Afternoon on Felony Pair
A Lawson man will appear in Clay County Court this afternoon on two felony charges. Court documents say David Andrew Strohm faces felony charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, creating a substantial risk, and resisting arrest by fleeing, creating a substantial risk. Records list the two charges...
kq2.com
Offender death reported at Chillicothe Correctional Center
(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) An offender died while in custody at the Chillicothe Correctional Center on Sunday. The Missouri Department of Corrections says that 49-year-old offender Margaret Phillips died of natural causes. Phillips was serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree domestic assault from Scott County.
northwestmoinfo.com
Warrant Issued For Trenton Man Facing Five Charges in Grundy County
A Trenton man faces five charges in Grundy County Court. Court documents say Davidson L. Garrett faces two charges of felony third-degree assault of a special victim, misdemeanor stealing, misdemeanor resisting or interfering with an arrest, and misdemeanor purchasing or possessing liquor by a minor. Records list all five charges...
Comments / 3