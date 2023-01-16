ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunkhannock, PA

Dietrich Theater plans screening of family-friendly ‘Shrek’

Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QM7ym_0kGY8gl200
Shrek and his sidekick, Donkey, are on a quest to rescue Princess Fiona, who has a deep, dark secret. Submitted photo

To start out the new year, the Dietrich Theater in historic downtown Tunkhannock is hosting a Dietrich Film Favorite for children and families on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 11 a.m.

Sponsored by the Dietrich Fundraising Committee, all are invited to see “Shrek” on the big screen, free of charge. With vocal talent by Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, and John Lithgow, “Shrek” won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

This fairy tale tells the story of an ogre named Shrek who lives in a faraway swamp. His precious solitude is suddenly ruined by an invasion of annoying fairy tale characters who were all banished from their kingdom by the evil Lord Farquaad.

Determined to save their home, and his, Shrek cuts a deal with Farquaad and sets out to rescue Princess Fiona who is Farquaad’s betrothed. Rescuing the Princess may be a small task compared accepting her deep, dark secret. See what happens to Shrek and his friends during this on-screen adventure.

Free tickets are available by calling 570-836-1022×3 or at the ticket booth while they last

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

