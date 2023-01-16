ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows

Jalen Hurts is proving to be the next solid quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles after getting selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Although he’s not a superstar just yet, he’s in the right path in becoming a major contributor for the Eagles franchise, leading them to the NFC’s best record in […] The post Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, PA
Boston

Tom Brady’s Buccaneers teammates reportedly believe the QB’s played his last game in Tampa

A few other teams have already been linked to Brady. Tom Brady’s future is uncertain, but some might be certain that he’s finished in Tampa Bay. Several Buccaneers players feel that Brady will leave Tampa Bay this offseason based “on their final interactions” with the quarterback this season, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. Rapoport added that one player told him that he’d “be surprised if he’s back,” while another player said, “He sounded like a person saying goodbye for good.”
TAMPA, FL
msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Picture 2023: AFC, NFC Brackets, Odds, Scenarios and Picks

It's time for another rousing round of NFL postseason football. The playoffs resume this weekend with the divisional round, meaning only eight teams still have a chance to reach Super Bowl LVII. This weekend's slate will have a difficult time living up to what we saw over Super Wild Card...
Bleacher Report

The Best NFL Franchises Without a Super Bowl Appearance in the Last Decade

Although success is often judged by championships won, simply reaching the Super Bowl is a legitimate accomplishment. The last decade of the NFL is all the evidence needed. Since the 2013 season, 11 franchises have posted a .562 winning percentage or higher. However, seven of them—with a couple of asterisks—have never played on the Super Bowl stage.
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report's Expert Divisional Weekend 2023 NFL Picks

Underdogs came up huge during NFL Wild Card Weekend—four covered the spread and two won outright. While our betting experts jumped all over the New York Giants for the straight-up upset, the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens did some damage to the crew's consensus record. NFL analysts...
Bleacher Report

5 NFL Coaches on Hot Seat for 2023 Before '22 Campaign Even Ends

Among the opening scenes of Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark sits on what amounts to a sinking vessel and stares in the void not knowing exactly what's to come. The same feeling can be attributed to multiple high-profile coaches around the NFL. They don't know exactly if their situation will drastically improve in the near future or result in failure.
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Bracket 2023: Super Bowl Scenarios, Odds Before Divisional Round

Eight teams are in the hunt for Super Bowl LVII. Oddsmakers are less than convinced that two of them can pull this off. This race is, however, seen as crowded at the top. At this juncture, you could probably call it a coin flip, although you would have to find a six-sided coin first.
Bleacher Report

Damar Hamlin Faces 'Lengthy Recovery' from Cardiac Arrest, Family Spokesman Says

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin still faces a "lengthy recovery" as he continues recovering from the cardiac arrest suffered during Week 17's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. "Despite being out of the hospital, Damar still has a lengthy recovery," spokesperson Jordon Rooney said in a statement to Cole Harvey of...

