Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win
Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news
As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Detroit Lions land Lamar Jackson in proposed 2023 NFL Draft trade
Honestly, there is no way on God’s green earth that this trade sending Lamar Jackson to the Detroit Lions would ever happen, but since it is being proposed by Pro Football Focus, we figured we would pass it along for discussion. The Lions seem very satisfied with Jared Goff, and to be honest, I cannot see them being very high on Jackson.
Look: Tom Brady's Message For Dak Prescott Is Going Viral
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys exercised some playoff demons at Tom Brady's expense on Monday night. The NFC East franchise took Brady and the Bucs to the woodshed in a 31-14 blowout on Monday night. The Cowboys now move on to the divisional round where they will play the 49ers in San ...
Jerry Jones gave the most Jerry Jones answer when asked about Cowboys kicker Brett Maher
The Dallas Cowboys rolled over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-14, on Monday night to punch their ticket to the divisional round where they’ll face the 49ers in the weekend finale next Sunday in San Francisco. While Dak Prescott looked phenomenal against the Bucs and the Dallas...
If the Baltimore Ravens move on from Lamar Jackson, it’s to rebuild, not reload
Baltimore Ravens fans who think it’s time for the team to move on from Lamar Jackson need to confront an uncomfortable reality: that moving on from Jackson means starting over. The Ravens aren’t going to get a comparable QB back in a trade. They’re not going to find anybody...
What do the Cowboys have to do to avoid defeat according to Troy Aikman?
“Hard to win playoff games when you turn the ball over.”
Peyton Manning, Deion Sanders were stunned by Tom Brady’s awful red zone pick during Cowboys-Bucs
The ManningCast crew could not believe that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw his first red zone interception during a playoff game. On the inopportune pick, Brady looked like he tried to throw the ball away on a busted play, only for Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse to snag the pass and come down with the end zone interception.
John Harbaugh unleashed his snark to NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark
On “The Tonight Show” in 1976, Frank Sinatra told a wonderful story about seeing Don Rickles in a restaurant. The legendary Sinatra said the caustic comedian came over to his table and asked the singer to stop by and say hello because he was with a beautiful woman.
Dolphins GM Chris Grier claims Tua Tagovailoa is no more prone to concussions than anyone else
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was knocked out on the field with one of the most disturbing concussions ever seen in an NFL game this season. Another concussion later in the year ended his season, and has led to major questions about Tagovailoa’s NFL future. But Dolphins General Manager Chris...
NFL Star Player Taken To Hospital With Serious Injury
The National Football League has suffered numerous tragic injuries over the years, especially this season. Unfortunately, on Monday Night Football wild card matchup between Tom Brady and the Tampa Buccaneers versus the Dallas Cowboys, one of those injuries happened.
Lamar Jackson Will Be Involved in Ravens' OC Search, John Harbaugh Says
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be involved in the team's search for a new offensive coordinator, head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Thursday. Greg Roman stepped down from the position earlier Thursday. He said in a statement:. "After visiting with Coach Harbaugh and after huddling with my family, I...
Ravens fans react to playoff loss: 'They beat themselves'
It’s a bitter sight the Baltimore Ravens were hoping to avoid. The Ravens locker room - empty Monday, less than a day after the season's untimely ending.
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a fumble though that was picked up by Malik Hooker.
Analyst Drops Daunting Prediction for Vikings Future
The Vikings lost their first playoff game in three years and their first home postseason game in five years.
Ravens '200%' Plan to Retain Lamar Jackson Ahead of Contract Talks, Harbaugh Says
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh made it abundantly clear that the team wants to keep quarterback Lamar Jackson around long term in a postseason chat with reporters on Thursday. Baltimore Ravens @Ravens. "Lamar Jackson is our quarterback... Every thing we've done... is based on this incredible young man." <a...
Former Broncos linebacker signs 2023 reserve/future deal with Patriots
The New England Patriots are boosting their linebacker position with the addition of former Denver Broncos and Tampa Bay Buccaneers middle linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi. ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported the move on Wednesday. Fatukasi went undrafted out of Rutgers and appeared in 13 games with the Buccaneers before ending up...
Examining Lamar Jackson Franchise Tag Value, Ravens Salary Cap amid Contract Rumors
While presenting the Baltimore Ravens with a straightforward solution to retaining Lamar Jackson, the franchise tag will carry a heavy cost for the team. The Ravens have the non-exclusive or exclusive franchise tag at their disposal, and ESPN's Jamison Hensley reported the latter is the likelier of the two. The...
Bucs: Gage in hospital with neck injury, to have more tests
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage has movement in all of his extremities after suffering a neck injury and concussion in Tampa Bay’s wild-card playoff game against Dallas, the team announced Tuesday. The Buccaneers said in a statement that Gage remained hospitalized overnight and would...
