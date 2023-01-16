ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

Pleasant Valley Strikes Early

By East Alabama Sports Today
Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

Pleasant Valley – Game time came early for Roper, Lady Raiders, but they answered the call and ran past Weaver in their County Tournament opener

CALHOUN COUNTY TOURNAMENT
Girls Games
Pleasant Valley 53, Weaver 32
Jacksonville Christian vs. White Plains, noon
Piedmont vs. Wellborn, 3 p.m.
Alexandria vs. Saks, 6 p.m.

By Al Muskewitz

Anybody who knows Macey Roper knows the Pleasant Valley senior guard is not a morning person and when your basketball team plays at 9 in the morning that can be a dangerous personality trait.

The morning came early for Roper and the Lady Raiders Monday, but after a quarter to shake the cobwebs, they woke up and ran past Weaver 53-32 in the day’s first game of the Calhoun County Tournament at Jacksonville State.

After what PV coach Colton Morris called a “sloppy” start, the Lady Raiders opened the second quarter with eight straight points to take control. Roper had the first five in the run and seven altogether. She finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds in the game.

“Everyone you ask can actually say I am not a morning person,” Roper said. “Everybody you ask knows I cannot get up early, so coach had me here at 7:30 this morning trying to wake up, and I still think it was a long process.”

To make sure she didn’t oversleep and caught the bus on time, she had senior teammate Kianna Hester stay over the house. Six o’clock came early. Head coach Colton Morris was up even earlier.

“They had to open the door for us, nobody was here yet,” Morris said. “I know how they are, I’ve been around them long enough, I know how they are. I had to get them here early, get them woke up, and I don’t even know if I got them all the way woke up or not, but I knew if we’d have gotten here 8-8:15 I don’t know if we’d have won the ballgame, to be honest with you.”

“I knew I had to be here for my team and I had to be ready to play for them,” Roper said.

The second-quarter spree was actually part of a greater 11-0 run that Laney Robinson touched off with a buzzer-beating 3 at the end of the first quarter. And that was the back end of back-to-back 3s in the final 30 seconds that gave the Lady Raiders the lead for good. She hit four 3s in the game and finished with 13 points.

“Obviously I wasn’t really warming up good at all but I just felt it,” Robinson said. “At the time I was wide open so I went for it because it was going to help the team. That really boosted my self-confidence for the rest of the game and showed I could do it and not get nervous.”

This year’s County Tournament is special to both players. Roper was playing in the fifth and final County Tournament at JSU of her career, but never this early in the day. Robinson, a sophomore, was playing in her first after developing on the junior high team.

“I was nervous at first, but it was something I’ll never forget,” she said.

Roper will have the same memories, just more of them, having been coming to this gym for the county’s showcase event since the eighth grade.

“This tournament is very special to me just because of the atmosphere and the people around and I love playing in JSU’s Coliseum and being able as a team to play and have that atmosphere together,” Roper said. “It’s definitely going to be bittersweet knowing this is going to be my last County Tournament and last chance to make a run and hopefully we’ll make it back in here in regionals.

“It’s definitely going to bittersweet not to be able to play with this team because this team is one of my favorite teams, just the chemistry, we’ve played so good.”

Luckily, the Lady Raiders’ next game isn’t so early. They draw second-seeded Anniston at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Provided they keep winning, that will be the earliest they’ll play the rest of the week.

Does she want to go early again?

“Not necessarily,” she said, “but I would do it again for the team.”

This story will be updated.

PLEASANT VALLEY – Macey Roper 6 6-8 18, Rebekah Gannaway 4 0-0 10, Kianna Hester 2 0-0 5, Laney Robinson 4 1-2 13, Lilly Robinson 0 0-0 0, Haylie Lee 0 1-2 1, Ella Kate Parris 2 0-0 4, Bailey Brown 1 0-0 2, Savannah Pritchett 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 8-12 53.
WEAVER – Annalynna Canchucaja 0 0-0 0, Erionna Richmond 2 0-1 4, D.J. Gibbs 0 0-0 0, Ella Kines 0 0-0 0, Alayia D’Ambrosia 1 0-0 2, Iyanna Wright 0 2-4 2, Aaliyah Marks 7 1-2 15, Madison Atchley 2 5-7 9, Kimora Miles 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 8-14 32.
Pleasant Valley          11       14        14        14 –     53
Weaver                         8        4          10        10 –     32
3-point goals: Pleasant Valley 7 (Gannaway 2, Hester, La. Robinson 4); Total fouls: Pleasant Valley 14, Weaver 16. Officials: Madsen, Williams, Compton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E9MaB_0kGY8F7X00

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun Journal

The Hair Has It for Anniston

Anniston, AL – County Tournament notebook: Anniston guard most colorful player on the floor with an array of wigs that reflect her mood and approach to the game; ticket and fan voting updates By Al Muskewitz Kiara Thomas is a true rainbow basketball warrior, or rainbow bulldog, if you will. The Anniston sophomore guard is the easiest […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston’s Perry Buries 3s

Anniston, AL – Daughter of Anniston hoops royalty finds aggression, shoots Lady Dawgs past Pleasant Valley and into Calhoun County tournament semifinals By Joe Medley Eddie Bullock recalls former Anniston standout Marcus Perry well, and the veteran Anniston girls’ coach knows Perry’s daughter has her dad’s aggression tucked inside her gentle soul. Bullock is pulling that aggression […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

‘Underdog’ Oxford Yellow Jackets Survive

Oxford, AL – Faith Christian gives Oxford all it can handle, but second-seeded Yellow Jackets have enough to push through to the semifinals CALHOUN COUNTY TOURNAMENT (At Jacksonville State) Tuesday’s Boys Games No. 2 Oxford 55, No. 7 Faith Christian 49 No. 1 Jacksonville 86, No. 8 Saks 39 Wednesday’s Boys Games No. 3 Alexandria vs. […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Confident Oxford

Oxford, AL – Yellow Jackets get out to blazing start, look the part of top seed, defending champion in quarterfinal victory over White Plains CALHOUN COUNTY TOURNAMENT (At Jacksonville State) Tuesday’s Girls Games Anniston 53, Pleasant Valley 32 Oxford 59, White Plains 20 Wednesday’s Girls Games Ohatchee vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m. Piedmont vs. Alexandria, 6 p.m. […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Faith Strikes Back at Calhoun County Tournament

Calhoun County, AL – ‘Family meeting’ helps Lions rebound from Thursday loss to Donoho, beat Falcons to advance to Tuesday quarterfinal against Oxford; Saks, White Plains, Piedmont also advance Calhoun County Tournament Boys Games No. 7 Faith Christian 65, No. 10 Donoho 50 No. 8 Saks 44, No. 9 Weaver 30 No. 6 White Plains 71, […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Seeing the Future for Piedmont’s Alex Odam

Piedmont, AL – Piedmont senior Alex Odam takes the same floor in the Calhoun County Tournament where the next four years of his sporting life lies By Joe Medley Leah Odam could see son Alex’s future, watching a big-screen video montage highlighting Jacksonville State players prior to Saturday’s game against visiting Jacksonville University. With Alex, a […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville Playing Like a 1

Jacksonville, AL – Between the dunks and 3-pointers, top-seeded Jacksonville puts on a show in its County Tournament debut By Al Muskewitz Jacksonville came into the Calhoun County Tournament as the No. 1 seed and they played like it Tuesday night. Everyone expects Jacksonville to win the tournament. They expected it last year, too, when the Golden […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
247Sports

Rush Propst returns to high school football coaching in Alabama

Longtime high school football coach Rush Propst is returning to Alabama as Coosa Christian's new associate head coach and athletic director, according to AL.com. Located in Gadsden, Alabama, Coosa Christian is the latest to hire the controversial coach who has won multiple championships in several states and last coached in Alabama in 2007.
GADSDEN, AL
Calhoun Journal

Miss JSU 2023 Crowned

Jacksonville, AL – Per the JSU press department Lily Grace Vernon was crowned Miss JSU 2023 on Friday night during the annual pageant held at Leone Cole Auditorium. The secondary education major from Jacksonville will represent the university at the Miss Alabama pageant in late June. First runner-up was Lauren Kilgore – a vocal performance major from Moody, Ala. – who won the talent competition for singing “In My Dreams.” The Darby Angle Acts of Kindness Scholarship went to Ashanthe Gathers, a communication major from Villa Rica, Ga.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 1/9/2023 to 1/15/2023

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 1/9/2023 to 1/15/2023 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 1168 calls for service. There were 80 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 79 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were 12 felony arrests. There were 23 misdemeanor arrests. There were 20 traffic accidents, 294 traffic stops, and 93 traffic citations. 17 warrants were served. There was one animal picked up and no animal related citations issued.
ANNISTON, AL
AL.com

Joseph Goodman: Pain carries on long after young people die

There are no correct words when a young person dies. There are no right answers. There are no things or drugs or thoughts that will bring comfort or peace. Young people who die tragically do not die because it’s their time, or because it was God’s plan, or because it was meant to be. Jamea Harris of Birmingham was taken from this world by gun violence on Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa, and now her child will grow up without a mother, and Harris’ family will linger on, being chased always by grief.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

A sunny and breezy Thursday with chillier weather tonight

Much improved weather for the rest of today. Sunshine and gusty winds through this afternoon. Get the latest in the videocast above. The rain has ended and moved to our east. It will stay quite mild this afternoon before a shot of chilly air arrives later tonight, lasting into Friday. High temperatures today will be close to 70 degrees. Overnight low temperatures fall into the mid to upper 30's.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Pinson Elementary School resource officer dies

PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - Pinson Elementary School Resource Deputy Patrick Leblanc has died, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Leblanc’s passing was sudden and unexpected. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement on its Facebook page Wednesday. Get news alerts in the Apple App...
PINSON, AL
CBS 42

Two killed in Anniston shooting identified

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are dead following a shooting in Anniston on January 16. According to Anniston Police, 43-year-old Carlos Miller and 21-year-old Charrell Brown shot one another around 9:45 p.m. in the 5100 block of McClellan Boulevard. Officers found Miller, of Anniston, at the shooting scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He […]
ANNISTON, AL
WRBL News 3

Deadly Eufaula crash claims the life of Randolph County man

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL)— Wednesday, Jan. 18, a fatal Eufaula crash claimed the life of one Randolph County man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) the crash occurred at 3:40 a.m. and involved two commercial vehicles. ALEA says Michael Stewart, 49, of Cuthbert, Ga. was critically injured when the poultry truck he was driving […]
EUFAULA, AL
Calhoun Journal

Basket Weaving Class at the Public Library of Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Thursday, January 19th at 9:00 am the Public Library of Anniston will host a Basket Weaving Class. Join them for another basket weaving class here at the Library! $40.00 non-refundable registration fee. Register at the Main Circulation Desk. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville Police Share Stats for Transparency

Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department has shared the weekly stats for the dates of 1/8/2023 -1/15/2023. There were a total of 256 answered calls for service. There were 52 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were six felony arrest made and 16 misdemeanor arrests. There were 12 traffic accidents, 155 traffic stops, and 40 citations/written warnings issued. There were five warrants served. The Jacksonville Police Department is also open 24/7. You can call them at 256-435-6448. They are located at 911 Public Safety Dr. SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Chief Marcus Wood also encourages residents to reach out with concerns by calling, emailing, or visiting the Jacksonville Police Facebook Page.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy