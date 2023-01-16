Anniston, AL based Creedmoor Sports Promotes Brent Books to Director of Merchandising – Press Release

Anniston, AL – Creedmoor ® Sports, a manufacturer and supplier of premium precision shooting equipment, has promoted Brent Books to Director of Merchandising .

Books has been a key member of the team at Creedmoor Sports since joining the company over seven years ago and has been instrumental in building out the capabilities and robust product portfolio the company offers today.

In this role, Brent will be overseeing all merchandising functions including product assortment planning, promotional planning, product pricing, customer presentation, product performance analysis, and will serve as a driving force within the new product identification and selection process. Brent will be working closely with supply chain, operations, marketing, and Creedmoor Sports’ vendor community to plan out promotional activities and new product launches.

“I am excited to see Brent take on this challenge and know that his experience within the organization and his knowledge as a shooter will help the company to be successful,” said John Teachey, V.P. of Operations and Marketing. “This is a critical function for Creedmoor Sports, and we’re excited that Brent will be the driving force behind our merchandising,” added Teachey.

“Brent is well known among our core customer base and brings a wealth of product knowledge that gives us tremendous capability in the market,” said Wayne Dayberry, Director of Marketing. “His wide range of experience, ability to use data to glean consumer insights and market trends, along with a true passion for the space creates a powerful driver to fuel our growth plans for 2023 and forward,” added Dayberry.

“With the momentum we’re carrying into 2023, we have an extensive list of projects and ideas we plan to execute this year. I look forward to working more closely with each department and utilizing our team’s collective competitive shooting experience to ensure we’re offering the best products to help our customers and ourselves achieve tighter groups and higher scores on the range,” said Brent Books.

About Creedmoor Sports, Inc.

As a leading supplier in precision shooting sports since 1979, Creedmoor Sports designs, manufactures, and supplies the precision shooter with the gear needed to achieve their personal shooting goals. We manufacture only the best products to give the dedicated shooter the confidence needed to win at every level of competition. Known for best-in-class personal service, at Creedmoor Sports, we don’t have customers…we have friends.