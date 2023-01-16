ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Tennessee Lottery’s “Cash 3 Midday” game were:

7-1-9, Wild: 3

(seven, one, nine; Wild: three)

