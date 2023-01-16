ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 5 Day” game were:

3-9-8-5-1, Wild: 8

(three, nine, eight, five, one; Wild: eight)

The Associated Press

Comments / 0

