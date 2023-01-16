Sophia Loren Remembers Longtime Rival Gina Lollobrigida

Sophia Loren said Monday that she is “deeply shaken and saddened” by the death of Gina Lollobrigida , the Italian actress who passed away Monday at the age of 95.

The two Italian actresses were often considered rivals, with both regarded as among the most beautiful international stars of the post-World War II years. They often competed for similar roles in films.

In a 2015 Vanity Fair article, Lollobrigida said the feud was started by Loren, and that she herself found it “really boring.”

Also today, director Giulio Base tweeted, “Ciao Gina. With You the last diva has left us,” and Italy’s Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano tweeted that her “charm will remain eternal.”