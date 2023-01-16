PA Lottery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 5
01-08-09-18-24
(one, eight, nine, eighteen, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
Cash4Life
22-28-32-44-54, Cash Ball: 3
(twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty-four, fifty-four; Cash Ball: three)
Match 6 Lotto
14-25-32-33-43-46
(fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-three, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $620,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
Pick 2 Day
5-7, Wild: 8
(five, seven; Wild: eight)
Pick 2 Evening
9-3, Wild: 1
(nine, three; Wild: one)
Pick 3 Day
2-7-2, Wild: 8
(two, seven, two; Wild: eight)
Pick 3 Evening
2-8-5, Wild: 1
(two, eight, five; Wild: one)
Pick 4 Day
0-7-8-8, Wild: 8
(zero, seven, eight, eight; Wild: eight)
Pick 4 Evening
8-5-9-1, Wild: 1
(eight, five, nine, one; Wild: one)
Pick 5 Day
3-9-8-5-1, Wild: 8
(three, nine, eight, five, one; Wild: eight)
Pick 5 Evening
5-1-3-2-8, Wild: 1
(five, one, three, two, eight; Wild: one)
Powerball
04-14-33-39-61, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3
(four, fourteen, thirty-three, thirty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $439,000,000
Treasure Hunt
04-07-27-29-30
(four, seven, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
