Former ‘American Idol’ contestant CJ Harris dead at 31: reports
C.J. Harris, a singer who made it far in the 2014 season of "American Idol," has died, multiple outlets reported Monday.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
GMA’s George Stephanopoulos stays silent after tragic death of Dax Tejera as arrest of producer’s wife revealed
GEORGE Stephanopoulos has remained silent following the tragic death of his This Week executive producer Dax Tejera. Tejera, 37, died on December 23 after suffering a heart attack in New York, according to ABC. Since then, Stephanopoulos, who also hosts Good Morning America (GMA), has not publicly commented on Tejera's...
Former Bachelorette Clare Crawley Says She Felt 'Robbed' in Engagement Experience with Dale Moss
Clare Crawley said her former engagement paled in comparison to her love story with Ryan Dawkins — as her current fiancé involved her mother in the process Clare Crawley feels that The Bachelorette took one major thing from her: the joy of an engagement. In a conversation with Bachelor Happy Hour hosts Michelle Young and Becca Kufrin, Crawley, 41, recounted her whirlwind engagement to Dale Moss, and how it impacted her views of the special moment. As she spoke about her recent engagement to Ryan Dawkins, Crawley shared grief over her last proposal...
T.J. Holmes’ estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, breaks silence on Amy Robach affair
T.J. Holmes’ estranged wife said she is “disappointed” in the “GMA3” host in her first public comments since his highly publicized affair with co-anchor Amy Robach. Marilee Fiebig released a statement via her divorce attorney, Stephanie Lehman, on Wednesday, one week after Holmes filed paperwork to end their nearly 13-year marriage. “During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter [Sabine],” Lehman told the Daily Mail. Lehman emphasized that she has been working with Holmes’ counsel to “move [Fiebig and Holmes’] divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as...
Comedy Actor Finally Marries After Lengthy Engagement
Comedian Joshua Tan, 32, and his fiancée, Zoen Tay, 25, are now married. The Singaporean movie star and his now-doctor wife got engaged in 2019. The couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony on Dec. 26 at Raffles Hotel in Singapore. According to the entertainment and lifestyle series Just Swipe Lah, per 8 Days, there was "nary a dry eye in the house" once the bride made her entrance. Elsewhere in the ceremony, Joshua and his Ah Boys To Men co-stars, Maxi Lim, Tosh Zhang, Noah Yap, Charlie Lim, and Bunz led a rap performance. Meanwhile, the bride's side was represented by singer and influencer Aden Tan, who portrayed Lin Da Lang from the 2009 Taiwanese idol drama Hi My Sweetheart. Joshua and Zoen dated long distance for five years though Zoen revealed to 8 Days that Joshua, an Australian citizen, frequently flew back to his native country to see her while she was studying medicine at UNSW Sydney, from which she graduated earlier this year.
REPORT: Then-married 'GMA' co-anchor T.J. Holmes got intimate with a 24-year-old colleague in his office while ABC turned a blind eye to his bad behavior, more talk show host scandals, feuds and controversies
Slide 1 of 34: Many of our favorite talk shows have endured some pretty intense scandals over the years -- from battles between co-hosts to affair accusations, allegations of racism, toxic friendships and more. Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at some of the most unforgettable, starting with this drama...On Jan. 19, 2023, DailyMail.com reported that back in 2015 -- seven years before he made headlines for his alleged affair with "Good Morning America" co-anchor Amy Robach (more on that next) -- T.J. Holmes cheated on his now-estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, with then-24-year-old ABC script coordinator Jasmin Pettaway, who's 13 years his junior and initially connected with him while seeking opportunities for mentorship. "He was a predator who took full advantage of his position, and he was reckless," a source said. "It was Jasmin's first real job in television, and it was a big deal for her. She was looking for a mentor and she reached out to several people. T.J was someone who was responsive, but he absolutely abused the position of trust." The source went on to allege that Jasmin and T.J. -- who worked as a freelance contributor for ABC News at the time -- often went out for drinks together before things between them took a turn. "I don't know how long that had been going on before it got sexual, but I do know the first time it did was in his office, and he was about to go on air in a couple of hours," the source said, adding that the first time T.J. and Jasmin hooked up, there was "an atmosphere shift, almost an expectation that something's going to happen, and it did." Continued the alleged insider, "They had sex and I know she was confused afterwards as to what it meant. That kind of 'Did that just really happen?' feeling. I mean, that's pretty risky behavior on his part." The source also alleged that T.J. once "got handsy" with Jasmin in a public place. "He just didn't seem to care. You know he's wearing his ring. He has a wife, he has a relatively high-profile job, but he wasn't acting like he was concerned about either of those things at the time," the source said. T.J.'s alleged affair with Jasmin reportedly "fizzled out" after several months. "It didn't last long but you have to wonder if he ever invested in being a mentor at all?" the source speculated. "Jasmin was a beautiful girl and he had it all on his terms. He was interested and then he wasn't. This was a young woman, starting out in a difficult industry, looking for role models and mentors and she got T.J. No one talked about abuse of power back then, but stuff happened … Did he ever want to be professional when it came to Jasmin or just spoil the fruits he'd been given? I don't know. I just know he was always looking to be the guy with the swagger. He didn't seem to care that he was married or that he could be risking his job."According to multiple DailyMail.com sources, Jasmin wasn't the only young female colleague who caught T.J.'s eye: A woman described as "a young network intern" once alleged that she was left feeling "stressed" and "freaked out" by T.J.'s unwanted advances. DailyMail.com reported that at least one executive producer at ABC News ignored attempts to sound the alarm on T.J.'s "behavioral issues" -- the EP replied that he or she "didn't want to know" about what "a huge liability" he'd become. Page Six previously reported that from 2016 to 2019, T.J. had an affair with yet another colleague -- then-married "GMA" producer Natasha Singh. He also reportedly cheated with another unnamed "GMA" staffer. It's unclear if the second woman is Jasmine or someone else.Keep reading for more on T.J.'s alleged affair with Amy, then read on for more memorable talk show host scandals, controversies and feuds...MORE: The most notorious celebrity cheating scandals.
Morning Show Anchor Announces Retirement After 30 Years
An iconic face of the morning news scene in Los Angeles is retiring. KTTV Los Angeles anchor Tony McEwing announced during Wednesday's broadcast of Good Day LA, which he co-anchors alongside Araksya Karapetyan, that he is retiring after 30 years at FOX 11 Los Angeles and following a career that has spanned more than four decades.
‘Chicago Fire’ Star Taylor Kinney To Take Leave of Absence From NBC Series
Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney is taking a leave of absence from the NBC drama. He has starred on the show as Lieutenant Kelly Severide since its debut in 2012 and has reprised his role in the spin-offs Chicago Med, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Justice. Kinney is taking a break...
Jeremy Renner Posted A New Statement After His Snowplow Accident, And He Revealed He Has Over 30 Broken Bones
"Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love."
