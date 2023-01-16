ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

KATV

Broadway street in North Little Rock to require full weekend closure

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of transportation announced a full closure of Broadway Street in North Little Rock from 10 p.m. Jan. 27 through 5 a.m. Jan.30. In a news release on Thursday, Ardot said that Construction work to install a large drainage structure across Broadway will require a weekend full closure of the street.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Cypress Social to Launch Monthly Supper Club Series

A new dining experience is on the menu at one of North Little Rock’s favorite restaurants. Supper Club, the latest monthly dinner event from Cypress Social, launches Wednesday, Jan. 25, with a new four-course menu from executive chef Aaron Fowler and pastry chef Sara Horton. The two chefs will...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
aymag.com

David’s Burgers in West Little Rock is Relocating

David’s Burgers located at 101 S. Bowman Road in Little Rock is moving to a new location across the street, in front of JJ’s. According to David’s Burgers Creative Director Ryan Rooney, the new locations will provide a better parking and drive-thru experience for customers. An opening...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Our House expanding with new construction

Our House empowers homeless and near-homeless families and individuals to succeed in the workforce, in school, and in life. Operating for 35 years now, Our House is expanding with new construction. Executive Director Ben Goodwin said they offer a wide range of services, including an accredited child development center, which...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas State University announces plans for veterinary college

Arkansas State University intends to start a College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM) and now it plans to undergo the endeavor without the help of any outside entity. Once it’s completed, the A-State veterinary program would be the second in the state. Batesville-based Lyon College is in the process of...
JONESBORO, AR
Edy Zoo

Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schools

The first month of the New Year has brought no respite for the political Colosseum, where arduous battles rage. George Santos stands triumphant amidst the crumbling Democratic defenses that vainly try to chip away at his lies. Kevin McCarthy stands even firmer in the face of the Radical Right's onslaught, refusing to bow and accepting every challenge with unyielding resilience.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

