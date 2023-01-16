Read full article on original website
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenLittle Rock, AR
Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schoolsEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRTEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Little RockTed RiversLittle Rock, AR
Former teacher's assistant pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal courtEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
UAMS joins community collaboration to create green spaces at Little Rock schools
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences announced Wednesday that the UAMS Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health has received funding from the National Institutes of Health to support the Little Rock Green Schoolyard Initiative. “This is a great opportunity and speaks to the...
People from across central Arkansas came together with a goal to unite and serve the community
Here in Arkansas, Monday was an action-packed day of events, that included parades, prayers, and fireworks where Arkansans of all backgrounds gathered to remember the civil rights leader, and his message of peace and unity.
You’re Invited to Attend an Internal Medicine Residency Program Grand Rounds Series in Hot Springs
Physicians, nurses and healthcare professionals in Hot Springs are invited to attend the Internal Medicine Residency Program Grand Rounds Series. The first seminar in the series will be Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 12:00pm-1:00pm in the Innovation Center at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs. Harvey Potts, M.D., PGY-2 will present...
Legacy of Dr. King | How this Arkansas organization honors the life of MLK
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Many of us take Sunday as a day to relax ahead of the week, but for Diana Shelton, this Sunday was all hands on deck. "Normally I would definitely say no to working on Sunday, but we, definitely in preparation, we do not stop," Shelton said. "We are quite busy."
Martin Luther King, Jr. unity service hosted by Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and City of Little Rock
Mayor Frank Scott, Junior and the City of Little Rock hosted a Martin Luther King Jr/ Unity Service on Sunday at Second Baptist Church in Downtown Little Rock.
MLK Day of Service pantry events held across Arkansas by EngageAR
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the only federal holiday that is also designated as a National Day of Service. Jan. 16 is a day honoring King's beliefs and dreams as much as the man himself. King said that "everybody can be great, because everybody...
Pulaski County proclaims Jan. 17 'National Day of Racial Healing' with week of observation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The nationwide initiative, "National Day of Racial Healing " kicked off Tuesday morning after Pulaski County judge Barry Hyde proclaimed the day to be observed by central Arkansas residents. This is the 5th year the racial reform campaign has been held nationally with a week-long...
UAPB honors and remembers Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s visit to campus
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — History can sometimes feel far away, especially for events that happened many lifetimes ago. At the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, that history isn't just nearby— it's a lot closer than you might think. "It's probably the best kept secret," Elbert Bennett, Vice-Chancellor...
Arkansas House committee forwards bill that would require taxpayer-bought flags to be made in America
A bill that would require any flags bought by Arkansas taxpayer money to be made in America passed a House committee on Wednesday. The bill's sponsor said he anticipates easy passage in both chambers when the time comes.
Broadway street in North Little Rock to require full weekend closure
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of transportation announced a full closure of Broadway Street in North Little Rock from 10 p.m. Jan. 27 through 5 a.m. Jan.30. In a news release on Thursday, Ardot said that Construction work to install a large drainage structure across Broadway will require a weekend full closure of the street.
Cypress Social to Launch Monthly Supper Club Series
A new dining experience is on the menu at one of North Little Rock’s favorite restaurants. Supper Club, the latest monthly dinner event from Cypress Social, launches Wednesday, Jan. 25, with a new four-course menu from executive chef Aaron Fowler and pastry chef Sara Horton. The two chefs will...
David’s Burgers in West Little Rock is Relocating
David’s Burgers located at 101 S. Bowman Road in Little Rock is moving to a new location across the street, in front of JJ’s. According to David’s Burgers Creative Director Ryan Rooney, the new locations will provide a better parking and drive-thru experience for customers. An opening...
Arkansas Digital Library Consortium reaches one million digital book checkouts in 2022
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Digital Library Consortium announced Wednesday that it has surpassed the record-breaking one million digital book checkouts that was set in 2021. A news release from the North Little Rock Public Library System said that in 2022, ADLC checked out over 1.3 million eBooks,...
Our House expanding with new construction
Our House empowers homeless and near-homeless families and individuals to succeed in the workforce, in school, and in life. Operating for 35 years now, Our House is expanding with new construction. Executive Director Ben Goodwin said they offer a wide range of services, including an accredited child development center, which...
Arkansas State University announces plans for veterinary college
Arkansas State University intends to start a College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM) and now it plans to undergo the endeavor without the help of any outside entity. Once it’s completed, the A-State veterinary program would be the second in the state. Batesville-based Lyon College is in the process of...
Injured dog saved from euthanasia, creating emergency fund for Pine Bluff shelter
An injured labradoodle minutes from being put down has a new "leash" on life after it arrived at the Pine Bluff Animal Control with an injury that was unimaginably painful.
29-year-old Little Rock native talks about his road to the Grammys after nomination
LITTLE ROCK-(KATV) — A dream has come true for one Little Rock native as he reaches a milestone in his music career by becoming a Grammy nominee at the age of 29. Mark Hudson, a 2012 graduate of Parkview High School, says as a child, he never had an interest in music and had his sites on becoming a Physical Therapist.
Remembering KARK 4 News Producer Chris Scott
For weeks, the team at KARK 4 News has been praying for Chris Scott, a key member of our newsroom, as he fought illness. Sadly, Chris passed away earlier Tuesday.
Spend The Night in Historic WWII Submarine on the Arkansas River
How would you like to stay overnight in a real-life submarine in Arkansas? The historic USS Razorback in North Little Rock is now offering submarine sleepovers. The Submarine Sleepovers are just $40 per person or $400 minimum regardless of any group size up to 35 people. Let's just say, if...
The first month of the New Year has brought no respite for the political Colosseum, where arduous battles rage. George Santos stands triumphant amidst the crumbling Democratic defenses that vainly try to chip away at his lies. Kevin McCarthy stands even firmer in the face of the Radical Right's onslaught, refusing to bow and accepting every challenge with unyielding resilience.
