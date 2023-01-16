ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lunchbreak: Short Rib Barbacoa

Dell’Rooster – 1825 W. Chicago Avenue, Chicago, IL. 16th annual event takes place from January 20-February 5, 2023 at hundreds of participating restaurants throughout Chicagoland. For 17 consecutive, dining-packed days, participating dining establishments will showcase specially curated prix fixe menus with prices set at $25 for brunch or...
Mercury Theater’s ‘The Golden Gals Live!’

‘The Golden Gals Live’ now running at Mercury Theater features moments you remember from the original hit show plus all new moments you won’t forget. Joining us now with more is Ginger Minj who plays Blanche and Divine Grace who plays Dorothy. Mercury Theater Chicago. 3745 N. Southport...
6@6: The truth about swallowing gum

CHICAGO – You might have heard it from a friend or even your parent when you were a kid as you were chewing away at a piece of gum. Well it turns out that some of what they had to say, especially when it comes to how long it takes to pass, might not have been true.
Showers redevelop with strengthening winds on Thursday

—Rain with the week’s second storm is overspreading the Chicago area as of post time. Warnings and advisories for accumulating snow are out—but well to Chicago’s north and west. –The current storm is behind warnings and advisories for wintry weather across sections of 31 states. The system...
WGN at 75: Jerry Garcia & Grateful Dead’s last concert

CHICAGO – Just as they had for decades before, fans of the iconic band made their way to the “Windy City” to watch them perform at Soldier Field on a pair of warm summer days. Little did they know it would be the end of an era...
19-year-old motorcyclist struck by 3 vehicles, killed in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. — A 19-year-old motorcyclist died Monday night after he was struck by a total of three vehicles. Just after 5:15 p.m., authorities responded to South Chicago Street (Route 53) and Schweitzer Road on the report of an accident. Police believe 19-year-old Aidan Wilda, of Lockport, was northbound...
ISP: Driver dead after I-88 crash near Aurora Toll Plaza

AURORA, Ill. — A driver died early Wednesday morning on I-88 near the Aurora Toll Plaza. At around 3:30 a.m., authorities responded to westbound lanes near the plaza. A passenger vehicle was involved with a semi truck and ended up in a nearby ditch. The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead just before 4:45 a.m.

