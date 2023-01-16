Read full article on original website
2 arrests made after handgun, drugs found during Albany investigation
Two people are facing charges after Albany police said they were in possession of a loaded gun and drugs.
Sheriff: Unruly man arrested after blocking traffic, resisting arrest in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – A homeless man is facing charges after authorities say he obstructed traffic, punched a sheriff’s vehicle and then tried to resist arrest. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 25-year-old John Rathbun was acting unruly and getting in the way of traffic on Ridge Street in Rome just after noon on Wednesday.
3 Juveniles detained in connection to stolen vehicle that crashed in Schenectady
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Schenectady Police say they have detained three juveniles in connection to a report of a vehicle stolen at gun point in Albany. Police in Schenectady say on Thursday, Capital Region Crime Analysis Center issued a bulletin for a vehicle that was reported stolen at gun point in Albany the day before.
Utica man facing drug possession charges after crashing into bridge while fleeing from police
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a man was found with suspected crack cocaine after crashing his vehicle during a police chase Monday night. According to police, officers were patrolling an area known for drug activity when they observed what appeared to be a drug deal around 8 p.m. Officers also witnessed traffic violations from the vehicle involved and tried to stop the driver on Schuyler Street. The driver failed to comply and sped away. The officers pursued the driver for several blocks, but ultimately lost sight of the vehicle.
2nd Albany County inmate faces multiple charges
25-year-old Messiah Lamb, the second inmate, is also charged. Investigators inside the jail say they found him with tobacco, marijuana, matches and razorblades. Correction officers made the discover using a body scanner. Lamb now faces a number of charges and will be arraigned in Colonie town court.
Person arrested after domestic incident, police chase
Troy police are investigating after a U-Haul crashed on the Northway after a traffic stop.
Albany man charged with aggravated animal cruelty
An Albany man was charged with aggravated animal cruelty after failing to provide necessary food, water, medical care, and shelter to his dog.
Man accused of transporting stolen goods across state lines
A Chinese citizen accused of stealing items from several different states and then bringing them back to his home in Colonie has been charged.
Driver arrested, accused of being under the influence with children in the vehicle
WATERVLIET, NY (WRGB) — Watervliet Police say they have arrested a Cohoes man, accused of being under the influence of drugs while driving with children in a vehicle. Police say on January 9th, just before 11:30 PM, officers stopped a vehicle in the area of 25th Street and Second Avenue.
Police investigate robbery at Lake George gas station
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Xtra-Mart Mobil on State Route 9N in Lake George. The robbery took place on January 12 around 8:15 p.m.
Violent robbery, police chase leads to Troy man’s arrest
A Troy man was arrested after a violent incident on Tuesday night. It started when Murat Gibson committed armed robbery at a home in Lansingburgh – in front of a child – say police. Gibson took off in a U-Haul truck before first responders arrived, said police. He...
Delaware County Man Facing Larceny and Drug Charges
A Roxbury, Delaware County man is facing several charges after he was arrested on January 15th. According to state police, troopers were called to a store on State Highway 30 in Roxbury for a report of larceny. An investigation revealed Patrick T. Combs stole $2,000 from a safe and fled...
Three arrested on drug charges following traffic stop in South Glens Falls
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY (WRGB) — State Police say three are facing charges following a traffic stop in South Glens Falls. Investigators with the NYSP say back on January 8th, at around 10:30 PM, Troopers stopped a vehicle for a for a traffic violation. Lucas J. Gardiner, 41, of...
Two arrested, each facing 91 counts of burglary in storage unit break-ins
PRINCETOWN, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested two people in connection to a break in at a Duanesburg storage unit facility. According to investigators, back on November 1st, at around 2:00 PM, Troopers responded after reports of a break in at Superior Storage in Duanesburg. Investigators...
PD: Halfmoon man arrested on drug charges
State police arrested Brian D. Ausfeldt, 35 of Halfmoon on January 16. Ausfeldt was allegedly in possession of a hallucinogenic substance.
New chargers brought against Albany County inmates
New charges for two Albany County inmates. The sheriff department says Dahmeek McDonald, who is currently in the Albany County Correctional Facility following a burglary investigation and crash – was found to have a number of drugs stashed inside his body. It happened last week, during intake. This included...
Man sentenced in shooting death of Destiny Greene
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man will spend 25 years behind bars for the 2021 death of 15-year-old Destiny Greene in Albany. On January 21, 2022, a grand jury handed up an indictment charging Branden Rivera with one count of murder and one count of attempted robbery. Both charges were satisfied by Thursday’s plea deal.
Rensselaer woman accused of stealing credit card
A Rensselaer woman has been cited to court after she allegedly stole a Schodack resident's credit card and used it to make several purchases around her home county.
VFW post in Montgomery County struggles with alleged theft by one of their own
A Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post in Montgomery County is reeling, after the man in charge of their finances was arrested for grand larceny. Kevin Bishop, 55, is accused of making $1,300 in cash withdrawals from the organization’s account. He was processed by State Police in Fonda on Saturday, and released on an appearance ticket.
Police: Drugged Cohoes man drives with 3 kids
A Cohoes man was nabbed by Watervliet Police on Monday, January 9, after he allegedly drove three kids around the city while high on an unnamed drug.
