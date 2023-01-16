ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, NY

WKTV

Sheriff: Unruly man arrested after blocking traffic, resisting arrest in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – A homeless man is facing charges after authorities say he obstructed traffic, punched a sheriff’s vehicle and then tried to resist arrest. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 25-year-old John Rathbun was acting unruly and getting in the way of traffic on Ridge Street in Rome just after noon on Wednesday.
ROME, NY
WKTV

Utica man facing drug possession charges after crashing into bridge while fleeing from police

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a man was found with suspected crack cocaine after crashing his vehicle during a police chase Monday night. According to police, officers were patrolling an area known for drug activity when they observed what appeared to be a drug deal around 8 p.m. Officers also witnessed traffic violations from the vehicle involved and tried to stop the driver on Schuyler Street. The driver failed to comply and sped away. The officers pursued the driver for several blocks, but ultimately lost sight of the vehicle.
UTICA, NY
WNYT

2nd Albany County inmate faces multiple charges

25-year-old Messiah Lamb, the second inmate, is also charged. Investigators inside the jail say they found him with tobacco, marijuana, matches and razorblades. Correction officers made the discover using a body scanner. Lamb now faces a number of charges and will be arraigned in Colonie town court.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Violent robbery, police chase leads to Troy man’s arrest

A Troy man was arrested after a violent incident on Tuesday night. It started when Murat Gibson committed armed robbery at a home in Lansingburgh – in front of a child – say police. Gibson took off in a U-Haul truck before first responders arrived, said police. He...
TROY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Delaware County Man Facing Larceny and Drug Charges

A Roxbury, Delaware County man is facing several charges after he was arrested on January 15th. According to state police, troopers were called to a store on State Highway 30 in Roxbury for a report of larceny. An investigation revealed Patrick T. Combs stole $2,000 from a safe and fled...
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
WNYT

New chargers brought against Albany County inmates

New charges for two Albany County inmates. The sheriff department says Dahmeek McDonald, who is currently in the Albany County Correctional Facility following a burglary investigation and crash – was found to have a number of drugs stashed inside his body. It happened last week, during intake. This included...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Man sentenced in shooting death of Destiny Greene

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man will spend 25 years behind bars for the 2021 death of 15-year-old Destiny Greene in Albany. On January 21, 2022, a grand jury handed up an indictment charging Branden Rivera with one count of murder and one count of attempted robbery. Both charges were satisfied by Thursday’s plea deal.
ALBANY, NY

