Edison, NJ

centraljersey.com

Community Bulletin Board: Edison: Jan. 17

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
EDISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newark’s 40th Annual ‘Gospelfest’ Goes Live Again

NEWARK, NJ — The 40th annual McDonald’s “GospelFest” concert will return live, large and colorful to the Prudential Center on Saturday, May 13. Gospelfest – New Jersey’s largest and one of the nation’s biggest gospel concerts – got canceled in 2020. It was held virtually in 2021 and 2022 due to COVID-19 concerns. Now, it returns in full swing this Mother’s Day weekend. The Gospelfest concert and talent competition – originally launched in 1983 – has become a major fundraiser for charitable causes throughout Newark. McDonald's has been its primary sponsor since 2008. Tickets sale start today, Jan. 17, at the Prudential Center box office and...
NEWARK, NJ
94.5 PST

Two Hamilton, NJ Residents on NBC TV Hit Show Tonight

Well this is exciting. Two Hamilton Township (Mercer County) residents are going to be on TV TONIGHT (Tuesday, January 17th), according to the Hamilton Township Facebook page and TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. Steinert Alum, Alejandro Hernandez and 13-year-old, Roman Engel, will both be appearing in the two-hour series finale of the hit...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Governor Murphy to Make Announcement in Morristown Wednesday Morning; Tune in Live Via YouTube

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Governor Murphy will be in Morristown on Wednesday morning to make an announcement with New Jersey Department of Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman, Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz, Assemblyman Raj Mukherji, New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice Executive Director Amy Torres, and Mayor Tim Dougherty. Tune in at 11am live via the Governor's official YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/njgovernorsoffice
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Dog Duchess found deceased. Montanaro Family Announces Funeral Plans.

Community in mourning: Jackie Montanaro and her daughter Madelyn pictured above. Photo credit: Montanaro family.  HAZLET, NJ: Beyond sad news, the Montanaro family dog Duchess has been found deceased in the home by firefighters today. The community has been searching for Duchess, hoping to find her as it was believed she ran off scared during the fire, which is not unusual behavior for pets in that situation. The house fire took the lives of William's wife Jackie Montanaro, and their daughter Madelyn.  William Montanaro's brother Domenico Montanaro issued this statement to TAPinto:  "Unfortunately, Duchess, the family dog, was found dead in the home today... We want to express our profound thanks...
HAZLET, NJ
Morristown Minute

Two of the Top 50 Hospitals in America Are in Northern New Jersey

Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center are the only two hospitals in NJ named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals. Every year, Healthgrades.com curates a list of America’s Best Hospitals – ranking the top 250, or top 5%, in the nation for overall clinical excellence. Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance for 31 procedures and conditions using Healthgrades Mortality and Complication Outcomes Methodology. (You can read more about their methodology here.)
MORRISTOWN, NJ
94.5 PST

This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey

If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
NEWARK, NJ
Rock 104.1

Hidden Gem Lunch Spot Now Has The Longest Lines In New Jersey

Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
PRINCETON, NJ
CBS New York

Hear It: Mysterious boom that rattled New Jersey

SUSSEX COUNTY, N.J. - A mysterious noise stunned New Jersey residents last week. Now we're hearing what it sounded like. A home surveillance camera from Sussex County captured the noise. Turns out, the sonic boom came from a military plane flying over the Atlantic Ocean. It was felt and heard on land because of the weather and atmospheric conditions at the time. 
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Double Tragedy: Hazlet's William Montanaro Shares Wife Jackie's Heroic Efforts to Save Daughter

HAZLET, NJ: Domenico Montanaro, William Montanaro's brother, reached out in an email to TAPinto today, providing the statement below, from his brother.  The Montanaro family is suffering a double tragedy and the tight-knit community of Hazlet, as well as surrounding towns, are rallying around them. Today a search was organized to find the family's lost dog Duchess. Please see the statement below this article, from the husband and father of the two victims in Saturday morning's house-fire that took the lives of William's beloved wife Jackie and precious young daughter Madelyn. READ MORE: Double Tragedy: Fatal Fire in Hazlet, takes the lives of mother...
HAZLET, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Where does our low-snow January rank? Here are the stats.

January is more than halfway over, and snow has been a no-show in most areas of New Jersey. Except for a few flakes here and there, no measurable snow has fallen so far in almost every corner of the state, according to data from the National Weather Service and the office of New Jersey State Climatologist David Robinson at Rutgers University.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Family Game Night Ends In Slaying For Irvington Couple: Sources

Family game night took a turn for the worst when a woman stabbed her boyfriend dead overnight in Irvington, sources tell Daily Voice. Police were called to a home on the 100 block of Tichenor Terrace at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, where they found 35-year-old Haleem Youngblood with stab wounds, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. He was pronounce dead on the scene about an hour later.
IRVINGTON, NJ
Criterion Sentinel

Criterion Sentinel

Edison, NJ
Local news for Edison & Metutchen in Middlesex County, NJ.

 https://centraljersey.com/em-sentinel/

