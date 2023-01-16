Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersMorristown, NJ
Welcome to the Trans World - All In a Day's WorkWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
New York/New Jersey Residents Admit To a Credit Card Fraud Scheme That Affected Thousands of CitizensAbdul GhaniNewark, NJ
Community Bulletin Board: Edison: Jan. 17
New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
Newark’s 40th Annual ‘Gospelfest’ Goes Live Again
NEWARK, NJ — The 40th annual McDonald’s “GospelFest” concert will return live, large and colorful to the Prudential Center on Saturday, May 13. Gospelfest – New Jersey’s largest and one of the nation’s biggest gospel concerts – got canceled in 2020. It was held virtually in 2021 and 2022 due to COVID-19 concerns. Now, it returns in full swing this Mother’s Day weekend. The Gospelfest concert and talent competition – originally launched in 1983 – has become a major fundraiser for charitable causes throughout Newark. McDonald's has been its primary sponsor since 2008. Tickets sale start today, Jan. 17, at the Prudential Center box office and...
Two Hamilton, NJ Residents on NBC TV Hit Show Tonight
Well this is exciting. Two Hamilton Township (Mercer County) residents are going to be on TV TONIGHT (Tuesday, January 17th), according to the Hamilton Township Facebook page and TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. Steinert Alum, Alejandro Hernandez and 13-year-old, Roman Engel, will both be appearing in the two-hour series finale of the hit...
Governor Murphy to Make Announcement in Morristown Wednesday Morning; Tune in Live Via YouTube
MORRISTOWN, NJ - Governor Murphy will be in Morristown on Wednesday morning to make an announcement with New Jersey Department of Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman, Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz, Assemblyman Raj Mukherji, New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice Executive Director Amy Torres, and Mayor Tim Dougherty. Tune in at 11am live via the Governor's official YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/njgovernorsoffice Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones!
Dog Duchess found deceased. Montanaro Family Announces Funeral Plans.
Community in mourning: Jackie Montanaro and her daughter Madelyn pictured above. Photo credit: Montanaro family. HAZLET, NJ: Beyond sad news, the Montanaro family dog Duchess has been found deceased in the home by firefighters today. The community has been searching for Duchess, hoping to find her as it was believed she ran off scared during the fire, which is not unusual behavior for pets in that situation. The house fire took the lives of William's wife Jackie Montanaro, and their daughter Madelyn. William Montanaro's brother Domenico Montanaro issued this statement to TAPinto: "Unfortunately, Duchess, the family dog, was found dead in the home today... We want to express our profound thanks...
Two of the Top 50 Hospitals in America Are in Northern New Jersey
Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center are the only two hospitals in NJ named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals. Every year, Healthgrades.com curates a list of America’s Best Hospitals – ranking the top 250, or top 5%, in the nation for overall clinical excellence. Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance for 31 procedures and conditions using Healthgrades Mortality and Complication Outcomes Methodology. (You can read more about their methodology here.)
Disabled NJ Military Vet: George Santos Set Up Then Stole Donations For My Dying Service Dog
Disgraced Congressman George Santos pocketed thousands of dollars of donations intended to save the life of a disabled New Jersey military veteran’s dying service dog, a published report alleges. Richard Osthoff told Patch.com that he and his beloved Sapphire were living in an abandoned chicken coop on the side...
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
A Delicious New “Twisted” Restaurant is Coming to Ocean County, NJ
This place looks delicious and you might have tasted it before. It is a food truck that you might have seen at different festivals around New Jersey. I know I have grabbed a twisted steak from this food truck and it was so delicious. The co-founders of Twisted Steaks say:
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey
If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
Hidden Gem Lunch Spot Now Has The Longest Lines In New Jersey
Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
Hear It: Mysterious boom that rattled New Jersey
SUSSEX COUNTY, N.J. - A mysterious noise stunned New Jersey residents last week. Now we're hearing what it sounded like. A home surveillance camera from Sussex County captured the noise. Turns out, the sonic boom came from a military plane flying over the Atlantic Ocean. It was felt and heard on land because of the weather and atmospheric conditions at the time.
New Jersey Deli Named One Of The Top ‘Jewish Deli’s’ In America
The highly regarded food site TastingTable.com has selected an iconic New Jersey delicatessen as one of the Top 20 Jewish Delis in America. It is an incredible honor, particularly so as Hobby’s Deli has overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and a major fire, to now triumphantly reopen. Formally known as...
The Most Expensive City To Live In America Is In New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
Double Tragedy: Hazlet's William Montanaro Shares Wife Jackie's Heroic Efforts to Save Daughter
HAZLET, NJ: Domenico Montanaro, William Montanaro's brother, reached out in an email to TAPinto today, providing the statement below, from his brother. The Montanaro family is suffering a double tragedy and the tight-knit community of Hazlet, as well as surrounding towns, are rallying around them. Today a search was organized to find the family's lost dog Duchess. Please see the statement below this article, from the husband and father of the two victims in Saturday morning's house-fire that took the lives of William's beloved wife Jackie and precious young daughter Madelyn. READ MORE: Double Tragedy: Fatal Fire in Hazlet, takes the lives of mother...
morristowngreen.com
Chilton joins Morristown Medical Center, Overlook on national ‘best hospitals’ list
Atlantic Health System achievements from Healthgrades grow. as Chilton Medical Center added to America’s 250 Best Hospitals. Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center are the only two hospitals in NJ named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals. Atlantic Health System’s Chilton Medical Center today was named for the...
3 counties in New Jersey named among the richest in America
We know a few things about New Jersey for sure. There's always going to be a lot of traffic, taxes are high, and if you go to the right places you are going to find a lot of money. While most people in the Garden State are just struggling to...
N.J. weather: Where does our low-snow January rank? Here are the stats.
January is more than halfway over, and snow has been a no-show in most areas of New Jersey. Except for a few flakes here and there, no measurable snow has fallen so far in almost every corner of the state, according to data from the National Weather Service and the office of New Jersey State Climatologist David Robinson at Rutgers University.
Family Game Night Ends In Slaying For Irvington Couple: Sources
Family game night took a turn for the worst when a woman stabbed her boyfriend dead overnight in Irvington, sources tell Daily Voice. Police were called to a home on the 100 block of Tichenor Terrace at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, where they found 35-year-old Haleem Youngblood with stab wounds, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. He was pronounce dead on the scene about an hour later.
They try to keep this tiny NJ eatery a secret. I’m revealing it
If you’ve lived in New Jersey long enough, you know that we’re pretty jaded when it comes to eating out. After all, we’ve tasted the best in North, South, Central, and everywhere else in New Jersey. So we can be pretty picky about our restaurants. And also,...
