Oneida, TN

thebig1063.com

Campbell County Woman Indicted, Charged in Husband’s Overdose Death

A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a Jacksboro woman on murder charges in connection to an overdose death. On April 2, 2021, special agents with the TBI Drug Investigation Division joined investigators with the...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

$365K in stolen property seized by Knox County Sheriff’s Office task force

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials released the details of the yearly Organized Retail Crime Holliday Taskforce. This holiday season, 473 people were arrested or cited for a number of crimes, including theft, narcotic sales/possession, murder and violating the Organized Retail Crime Prevention Act. “The unit...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

4 arrested after using key fobs to steal cars from dealership, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four people are in custody after stealing cars from a Knoxville dealership, according to an arrest report obtained by WVLT News. According to the report, officers were at the Grayson BMW when they saw a car drop off a man, who stayed at the dealership for 10 minutes, then began walking down the street. Officers reportedly spoke to an employee at Grayson, who told them that several of their key fobs were missing.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WKYT 27

Body found in car after police chase ends on I-75, KSP says

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A body was found in the backseat of the car involved in a police chase that ended on I-75, according to Kentucky State Police:. KSP says the chase started Wednesday morning in Madison County and ended in the southbound lanes of I-75 in Laurel County near mile marker 45.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Multiple Individuals Arrested Following String Of Alleged Thefts

Officers with the Monticello Police Department were called to the Walmart by store-security personnel, who had apprehended two women allegedly attempting to steal items from the store. 52-year-old Corina Hatfield and 21-year-old Mercedes Hatfield, both of Monticello, were both arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking. On Saturday afternoon,...
MONTICELLO, KY
wymt.com

Firefighters arrested and charged with arson

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police trooper Shane Jacobs told WYMT three Bell County Volunteer Firefighters were arrested and charged with arson following an investigation of an incident that occurred on June 22, 2022. The arson happened at an abandoned structure on Balkan Road in Pineville. The three...
PINEVILLE, KY
q95fm.net

Wayne County Man to Appear in Court for Assault and Strangulation Charges

A man from Monticello was recently served court summons for assault and strangulation charges. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have served Christopher Guinn of Monticello with 2 County District Court Criminal Summons for 1st degree strangulation and 4th degree assault. Guinn has received a court date.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

KPD: Two 15-year-olds charged with attempted 2nd degree murder after shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two teens were charged with attempted second-degree murder following a Tuesday morning shooting on E. Magnolia Avenue, Knoxville Police Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. The shooting happened around 9:22 a.m. at an apartment complex, Erland said. Officers responded and were told by the victim,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

MCSO: Missing man found dead

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that a man reported missing earlier this month has been found dead. Officials say that the body of 29-year-old Matthew Jordan Hall was located on Friday, but provided few details. Hall had been reported missing after having last been seen in the early morning hours of January 7th leaving the Mountain Top Bar & Grill.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KPD: One dead after shooting in North Knoxville Tuesday evening

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday evening in North Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department. The shooting happened on Bradshaw Garden Road around 7:15 p.m., according to KPD. A preliminary investigation shows that a "suspected" fight occurred and shots were fired. 30-year-old Jeronimo...
KNOXVILLE, TN
knoxvilledailysun.com

One dead, two charged following E. Magnolia Avenue crash

KNOXVILLE -- At around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on E. Magnolia Avenue near Milligan Street. The crash involved an orange Dodge Charger, a red Dodge Charger and a white Ford Explorer. The driver of the white Ford Explorer...
KNOXVILLE, TN

