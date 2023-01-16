Read full article on original website
TBI: Campbell Co. woman charged with second-degree murder in husband's overdose death
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday that a Campbell County woman was charged with second-degree murder in connection to her husband's overdose death. They said Sonya Kay Brotherton, 36, was one of the people responsible for giving drugs to Abraham Zenas Wallace, 43. They...
thebig1063.com
Morgan County man not charged after telling deputies he threw puppies off bridge
The grand jury will not charge a man who admitted to throwing six puppies off a bridge into a frozen lake in Morgan County, according to the District Attorney General's Office.
wvlt.tv
Man arrested for allegedly dumping puppies will not be charged, DA says
Two years later: Shooting at Mac Lounge on Magnolia Ave. case still unsolved. It has been two years since two men were killed in East Knoxville, and the family still does not have answers. Home for at-risk youth and families in need left unlivable after deadly crash. Updated: 10 hours...
Safe Haven Empowerment Center at a 'standstill' after building hit by car
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People who live at the Safe Haven Teen Empowerment Center woke up to destruction on Wednesday. Part of the building is now destroyed after a street drag race turned deadly. One car involved in the race crashed into the center, and a person was killed in the crash.
Police searching for suspect’s vehicle in fatal Knoxville shooting
An investigation is underway after police say an altercation occurred that led to shots being fired.
wvlt.tv
$365K in stolen property seized by Knox County Sheriff’s Office task force
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials released the details of the yearly Organized Retail Crime Holliday Taskforce. This holiday season, 473 people were arrested or cited for a number of crimes, including theft, narcotic sales/possession, murder and violating the Organized Retail Crime Prevention Act. “The unit...
wvlt.tv
4 arrested after using key fobs to steal cars from dealership, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four people are in custody after stealing cars from a Knoxville dealership, according to an arrest report obtained by WVLT News. According to the report, officers were at the Grayson BMW when they saw a car drop off a man, who stayed at the dealership for 10 minutes, then began walking down the street. Officers reportedly spoke to an employee at Grayson, who told them that several of their key fobs were missing.
WKYT 27
Body found in car after police chase ends on I-75, KSP says
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A body was found in the backseat of the car involved in a police chase that ended on I-75, according to Kentucky State Police:. KSP says the chase started Wednesday morning in Madison County and ended in the southbound lanes of I-75 in Laurel County near mile marker 45.
Police: 97-year-old Tennessee woman attacked in sleep by granddaughter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a 97-year-old woman had deep gashes to her leg after her granddaughter kicked her repeatedly while she was in bed. Stacie Denton, 40, was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and domestic assault following the incident at the home on Grove Park Road a week ago. Police said Denton […]
q95fm.net
Multiple Individuals Arrested Following String Of Alleged Thefts
Officers with the Monticello Police Department were called to the Walmart by store-security personnel, who had apprehended two women allegedly attempting to steal items from the store. 52-year-old Corina Hatfield and 21-year-old Mercedes Hatfield, both of Monticello, were both arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking. On Saturday afternoon,...
wymt.com
Firefighters arrested and charged with arson
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police trooper Shane Jacobs told WYMT three Bell County Volunteer Firefighters were arrested and charged with arson following an investigation of an incident that occurred on June 22, 2022. The arson happened at an abandoned structure on Balkan Road in Pineville. The three...
q95fm.net
Wayne County Man to Appear in Court for Assault and Strangulation Charges
A man from Monticello was recently served court summons for assault and strangulation charges. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have served Christopher Guinn of Monticello with 2 County District Court Criminal Summons for 1st degree strangulation and 4th degree assault. Guinn has received a court date.
wvlt.tv
KPD: Two 15-year-olds charged with attempted 2nd degree murder after shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two teens were charged with attempted second-degree murder following a Tuesday morning shooting on E. Magnolia Avenue, Knoxville Police Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. The shooting happened around 9:22 a.m. at an apartment complex, Erland said. Officers responded and were told by the victim,...
wvlt.tv
Drivers charged after deadly crash; two children in critical condition, officials say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died and multiple were injured, including two children, in an East Knoxville crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD officers were called to a multi-vehicle crash on E. Magnolia Avenue near Milligan Street around 3:15 on Jan. 17. The crash involved...
WYSH AM 1380
MCSO: Missing man found dead
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that a man reported missing earlier this month has been found dead. Officials say that the body of 29-year-old Matthew Jordan Hall was located on Friday, but provided few details. Hall had been reported missing after having last been seen in the early morning hours of January 7th leaving the Mountain Top Bar & Grill.
KPD: One dead after shooting in North Knoxville Tuesday evening
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday evening in North Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department. The shooting happened on Bradshaw Garden Road around 7:15 p.m., according to KPD. A preliminary investigation shows that a "suspected" fight occurred and shots were fired. 30-year-old Jeronimo...
Teens from New York charged with attempted murder in Knoxville
Two juveniles have been arrested and charged with attempted murder following a vehicle pursuit with Knoxville Police Department officers on Monday.
knoxvilledailysun.com
One dead, two charged following E. Magnolia Avenue crash
KNOXVILLE -- At around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on E. Magnolia Avenue near Milligan Street. The crash involved an orange Dodge Charger, a red Dodge Charger and a white Ford Explorer. The driver of the white Ford Explorer...
