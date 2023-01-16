KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four people are in custody after stealing cars from a Knoxville dealership, according to an arrest report obtained by WVLT News. According to the report, officers were at the Grayson BMW when they saw a car drop off a man, who stayed at the dealership for 10 minutes, then began walking down the street. Officers reportedly spoke to an employee at Grayson, who told them that several of their key fobs were missing.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO