Tempe, AZ

What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball hosts USC, UCLA

Arizona enters arguably its toughest weekend of Pac-12 play to date already with more losses in the league than it had all of last season. At 4-3, the Wildcats enter are tied for fifth with Oregon but would be the No. 6 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament by virtue of the head-to-head loss at the Ducks last Saturday.
TUCSON, AZ
Pac-12 reveals 2023 football schedule for Arizona, rest of conference

Arizona was one victory away from being bowl-eligible a year ago, putting together a 5-7 record despite a midseason gauntlet that saw it face five consecutive ranked opponents. The Wildcats’ 2023 schedule—released Wednesday—will have just as many challenges, but this time not all in a row. Already...
TUCSON, AZ
Checking in with Arizona soccer in the offseason

Arizona soccer narrowly missed getting to the NCAA Tournament in the second year of the Becca Moros era. It was a tough one to swallow, but there’s always next year to look forward to. What’s going on in the offseason?. Iliana Hocking becomes the first NWSL draftee in...
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona hires Charita Stubbs as program's next volleyball coach, Dave Rubio's successor

The day after longtime Arizona Wildcats volleyball coach Dave Rubio announced his retirement, the UA hired his successor, Charita Stubbs. Stubbs, a former player under Rubio at Arizona, is the fourth head coach in program history and becomes the first African American to lead the UA volleyball team. Stubbs also coached under Rubio for 19 years, from 1997-2005, then once again from 2013 to this past season.
TUCSON, AZ
Former CDO star DL Chase Randall transfers to Arizona Wildcats

The Arizona Wildcats are adding a former local standout to their 2023 roster. Chase Randall, a former Canyon del Oro defensive lineman, is returning home to play for the UA, he announced on Twitter Tuesday evening. The 6-foot-2-inch, 265-pound defensive tackle joins the Wildcats as a walk-on, after playing one...
TUCSON, AZ
Hundreds trapped at Arizona state park amid flooding

Those affected were visiting Catalina Stark Park, which is locat ed about 6 miles north of Tucson. The park has been closed since recent rainstorms caused a wash to flood. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
TUCSON, AZ
New Goldwater Institute Report Finds Majority of Arizona Public University Faculty Hires Must Support Progressive Ideologies

The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) released a report Tuesday detailing a potentially alarming aspect of some public state university’s hiring processes, requiring faculty to pledge support for progressive ideologies. “Universities should be safe havens for free expression, but in Arizona and across the country, progressives are using diversity statement...
ARIZONA STATE
Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases

As a global phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when communities of color are disproportionately impacted by toxic exposure because of the neighborhoods they live in. Due to factors such as the inaccessibility of affordable rent or land, historical racism, and lack of power to fight corporations, Black, Latino and Indigenous people are usually forced to inhabit […] The post Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?

The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
PHOENIX, AZ
Local Pizza Restaurant Opens New Location

Pizza chains from all around the country have landed in Arizona. You might be surprised that a large number of prominent chains originate in Michigan (Domino’s, Little Caesars, Marco’s, and Hungry Howies, to name a few). Despite the influx of pizza chains from the Midwest and other pockets of the country, what is often lost between slices of pepperoni and cheese is the fact that there is a state-wide pizza chain from right here in Arizona, that has been around for over 40 years now. While it doesn’t have the sheer number as the other top chains, it continues to grow, and it just announced a new location in metro Phoenix.
ARIZONA STATE

