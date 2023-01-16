Read full article on original website
azdesertswarm.com
What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball hosts USC, UCLA
Arizona enters arguably its toughest weekend of Pac-12 play to date already with more losses in the league than it had all of last season. At 4-3, the Wildcats enter are tied for fifth with Oregon but would be the No. 6 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament by virtue of the head-to-head loss at the Ducks last Saturday.
KTBS
Former Gonzaga standout Przemek Karnowski joins Arizona Wildcats as graduate assistant coach
Already with two of college basketball’s best post players, Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd added one of his favorite bigs to the roster Wednesday. That is, former Gonzaga standout center Przemek Karnowski joined the Wildcats as a graduate assistant coach. Having helped the Zags reach the 2017 Final Four in...
azdesertswarm.com
Pac-12 reveals 2023 football schedule for Arizona, rest of conference
Arizona was one victory away from being bowl-eligible a year ago, putting together a 5-7 record despite a midseason gauntlet that saw it face five consecutive ranked opponents. The Wildcats’ 2023 schedule—released Wednesday—will have just as many challenges, but this time not all in a row. Already...
azdesertswarm.com
Checking in with Arizona soccer in the offseason
Arizona soccer narrowly missed getting to the NCAA Tournament in the second year of the Becca Moros era. It was a tough one to swallow, but there’s always next year to look forward to. What’s going on in the offseason?. Iliana Hocking becomes the first NWSL draftee in...
12news.com
A huge home stand for Arizona basketball | Locked On Wildcats
Arizona basketball is still ranked 11th in the country but they have a huge homestand coming up against the LA schools. Both USC and UCLA are tournament teams.
Eastern Progress
Arizona hires Charita Stubbs as program's next volleyball coach, Dave Rubio's successor
The day after longtime Arizona Wildcats volleyball coach Dave Rubio announced his retirement, the UA hired his successor, Charita Stubbs. Stubbs, a former player under Rubio at Arizona, is the fourth head coach in program history and becomes the first African American to lead the UA volleyball team. Stubbs also coached under Rubio for 19 years, from 1997-2005, then once again from 2013 to this past season.
Eastern Progress
Former CDO star DL Chase Randall transfers to Arizona Wildcats
The Arizona Wildcats are adding a former local standout to their 2023 roster. Chase Randall, a former Canyon del Oro defensive lineman, is returning home to play for the UA, he announced on Twitter Tuesday evening. The 6-foot-2-inch, 265-pound defensive tackle joins the Wildcats as a walk-on, after playing one...
kyma.com
Palo Verde bumps up, several others move down a division to highlight realignments for 2023 football season
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Each year, one of the things to always keep an eye on in the football offseason is what each conference or division will look like in the following season. Well now, fall of 2023 can't come soon enough with the field all set in both...
fox10phoenix.com
Hundreds trapped at Arizona state park amid flooding
Those affected were visiting Catalina Stark Park, which is locat ed about 6 miles north of Tucson. The park has been closed since recent rainstorms caused a wash to flood. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Hundreds of campers trapped at Southern Arizona state park
About 300 campers are trapped at Catalina State Park, which is located in the Tucson area. The campers are unable to get out because the water, mud and sand are so deep.
Tucson, January 18 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Tucson. The Rio Rico High School soccer team will have a game with Mica Mountain High School on January 18, 2023, 15:00:00. The Amphitheater High School soccer team will have a game with Rincon-University High School on January 18, 2023, 15:00:00.
arizonasuntimes.com
New Goldwater Institute Report Finds Majority of Arizona Public University Faculty Hires Must Support Progressive Ideologies
The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) released a report Tuesday detailing a potentially alarming aspect of some public state university’s hiring processes, requiring faculty to pledge support for progressive ideologies. “Universities should be safe havens for free expression, but in Arizona and across the country, progressives are using diversity statement...
Rare Weather Phenomenon Seen Soaring Majestically Above Arizona
The weather phenomenon was seen in Scottsdale.
Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases
As a global phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when communities of color are disproportionately impacted by toxic exposure because of the neighborhoods they live in. Due to factors such as the inaccessibility of affordable rent or land, historical racism, and lack of power to fight corporations, Black, Latino and Indigenous people are usually forced to inhabit […] The post Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CNBC
Arizona says developers don't have enough groundwater to build in desert west of Phoenix
Developers planning to build homes in the desert west of Phoenix don't have enough groundwater supplies to move forward with their plans, a state modeling report found. Plans to construct homes for people located west of the White Tank Mountains will require alternative sources of water to proceed as the state grapples with a historic megadrought.
AZFamily
Phoenix woman’s Arizona driver’s license placed on “hold” by state of Texas; state pursuing a 23-year-old ticket
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Reba Petters says she gets goose bumps when she thinks about her October wedding and the man she married. “He looked so handsome in his tux,” Reba told On Your Side as she looked at her wedding photos. Now that she’s tied the knot,...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service.
kjzz.org
Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?
The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
kjzz.org
Arizona is having a surprisingly wet winter — and it's actually helping the drought
For the last week, we’ve seen heavy rains in the Valley and mountains of snow in the high country. In Phoenix, rainfall is already above average with 1.23 inches of rain this month. And up north in Flagstaff, snowpack is two feet above normal. As Arizona faces historic drought...
Local Pizza Restaurant Opens New Location
Pizza chains from all around the country have landed in Arizona. You might be surprised that a large number of prominent chains originate in Michigan (Domino’s, Little Caesars, Marco’s, and Hungry Howies, to name a few). Despite the influx of pizza chains from the Midwest and other pockets of the country, what is often lost between slices of pepperoni and cheese is the fact that there is a state-wide pizza chain from right here in Arizona, that has been around for over 40 years now. While it doesn’t have the sheer number as the other top chains, it continues to grow, and it just announced a new location in metro Phoenix.
