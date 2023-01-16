ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

selmasun.com

Over 1,000 displaced, 500 structures destroyed or damaged in Jan. 12 tornado, Red Cross says

Over 1,000 Dallas County residents were displaced by the Jan. 12 tornado, Red Cross Executive Officer John Brown said Wednesday. Brown said at a Wednesday news conference that over 500 structures were damaged or destroyed based on the Red Cross’s initial damage assessment. “That means a lot of displaced people, and we are talking with the mayor about how to find out who those folks are and making sure we get to them,” Brown said. He said the process of finding and helping those people will start soon.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

"Utter devastation." FEMA reps tour tornado destruction in Selma

Federal help is on the way for people of Dallas and Autauga counties. FEMA now has 80 workers on site, with plans to deploy more in the days ahead. 900 people have already applied for assistance, and FEMA officials expect that number to rise. FEMA said they will go door to door in both communities to make sure people receive the help they deserve.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Organizers working to help Selma residents in wake of EF-2 tornado

Grassroots organizers are working to help residents of Selma after an EF-2 tornado struck the heart of Queen City on Thursday, January 12. The National Weather Service has rated the tornado a high-end EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 130 mph with a path nearly half a mile wide. The...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

What to expect after you apply for FEMA assistance

If you live in Autauga or Dallas County and were affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes that occurred on Jan. 12, 2023, FEMA may be able to help with temporary housing expenses, basic home repairs or other essential disaster-related needs that are not covered by insurance. There...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Selma School of Discovery being repaired following storm damage

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma School of Discovery, housed in the old Knox Elementary building, received major damage from the Jan. 12 storms. It was the only Selma City Schools campus that was damaged from the storms. Superintendent Zickeyous Byrd said there were at least 150 students inside the building...
SELMA, AL
wvtm13.com

Hale County seeking disaster assistance

HALE COUNTY, Ala. — The federal government is providing relief as many residents across Alabama are recovering from last week’s deadly tornadoes. President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration in Alabama to help bring recovery efforts to the areas affected by last week’s storms. Hale County...
HALE COUNTY, AL
altoday.com

FEMA Deputy Administrator to visit storm ravaged areas

On Tuesday, FEMA Deputy Administrator Erik A. Hooks will be in Alabama to meet with state and local officials about the ongoing response and recovery efforts following the devastating tornadoes that swept across the state last week. Hooks will travel to Autauga and Dallas counties to survey the devastation caused...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Legal Notices, January 19, 2023

HEIRS OR DEVISEES OF WILLIE P. SMITH, JR., namely: TERRANCE T. KELLY, NIKKY KELLY, SALILA KELLY, CHEVRON DENTON KELLY, TIMOTHY KELLY, YOLANDA KELLY, GWENDOLYN SMITH, WILLIE P. SMITH, III, CYNTHIA KELLY AND SHANA SMITH, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer JAMES A. ANDERSON, SR.’s Complaint to sell land and other relief by March 1, 2023 or, thereafter, a Judgement by Default may be rendered against them in Case No. CV-2022-900103.00, Circuit Court of Dallas County, Alabama.
SELMA, AL
alreporter.com

Selma community organizers, faith leaders, residents come together

Tornado damage at the Crosspoint Christian Daycare Center in Selma, Alabama. Amanda McCloud/Twitter. Grassroots organizers are working to help residents of Selma after an EF-2 tornado struck the heart of Queen City on Thursday, January 12. The National Weather Service has rated the tornado a high-end EF-2 tornado with maximum...
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

Tornado Donations Pouring into Prattville to Be Sent to Victims

A third load of donated items will be sent from Prattville to tornado victims in our area. Prattville City Hall has been a drop-off point for people who want to help those in our area who lost everything when the tornadoes hit last Thursday. Disaster relief items such as diapers...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

Selma man who survived Hurricane Katrina talks tornado aftermath

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - “Everything was beautiful back in the day.” That’s how Selma homeowner Robert Hodby described his neighborhood in Selma before it was turned upside down from last week’s tornado. Hodby and Sherry Goldsby are cousins and neighbors who live in their childhood hometown....
SELMA, AL
lowndessignal.com

Commission hears request regarding garbage service cost-saving measures

Martin Environmental Services, Inc. CEO Brandon Hurst, requested Lowndes County commissioners consider cost-saving measures to prevent an increase of fees for residential garbage services. At a Jan. 9 commission meeting, Hurst outlined a 28% hike for disposal of waste through Waste Management, Inc., an increase of roughly $37,000 annually. Martin...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Tornado damage will not stop upcoming Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee

SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — The work of recovery and rebuilding are taking place all over the city of Selma and while the effects of a tornado last week may have left the city battered and bruised, it is certainly not beaten.  Gregory Woodson and his brother Bertran epitomize the spirit of this city. They spent […]
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

NWS: Dallas County Tornado on the Ground for 22 Miles

National Weather Service survey teams are releasing more details about the tornado that hit Dallas County last Thursday. The tornado is rated as an EF-2 storm with peak winds estimated at 130mph. It was on the ground for about 22 miles, with a peak width of 800 yards, which is nearly a half-mile.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL

