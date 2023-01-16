Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
selmasun.com
Over 1,000 displaced, 500 structures destroyed or damaged in Jan. 12 tornado, Red Cross says
Over 1,000 Dallas County residents were displaced by the Jan. 12 tornado, Red Cross Executive Officer John Brown said Wednesday. Brown said at a Wednesday news conference that over 500 structures were damaged or destroyed based on the Red Cross’s initial damage assessment. “That means a lot of displaced people, and we are talking with the mayor about how to find out who those folks are and making sure we get to them,” Brown said. He said the process of finding and helping those people will start soon.
ABC 33/40 News
"Utter devastation." FEMA reps tour tornado destruction in Selma
Federal help is on the way for people of Dallas and Autauga counties. FEMA now has 80 workers on site, with plans to deploy more in the days ahead. 900 people have already applied for assistance, and FEMA officials expect that number to rise. FEMA said they will go door to door in both communities to make sure people receive the help they deserve.
selmasun.com
Organizers working to help Selma residents in wake of EF-2 tornado
Grassroots organizers are working to help residents of Selma after an EF-2 tornado struck the heart of Queen City on Thursday, January 12. The National Weather Service has rated the tornado a high-end EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 130 mph with a path nearly half a mile wide. The...
selmasun.com
What to expect after you apply for FEMA assistance
If you live in Autauga or Dallas County and were affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes that occurred on Jan. 12, 2023, FEMA may be able to help with temporary housing expenses, basic home repairs or other essential disaster-related needs that are not covered by insurance. There...
WSFA
Selma School of Discovery being repaired following storm damage
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma School of Discovery, housed in the old Knox Elementary building, received major damage from the Jan. 12 storms. It was the only Selma City Schools campus that was damaged from the storms. Superintendent Zickeyous Byrd said there were at least 150 students inside the building...
selmasun.com
Selma’s poor residents likely to ‘bear disproportionate impact’ of housing market in the wake of Jan. 12 tornado
After surviving the forces of nature, Selma’s poorest residents must now face the cold realities of the real estate market. Two real estate scholars at The University of Alabama said that the push to build the city back better after the Jan. 12 tornado may squeeze the city’s poor residents out of the real estate market.
selmasun.com
Unemployment assistance available for workers affected by storms in Dallas, Autauga counties
An unemployment assistance program is available to workers in Dallas and Autauga counties who were affected by the devastation caused by the tornado event from last week. The Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) program was authorized after President Joe Biden declared the areas hit by the storms as disaster zones. “Generally,...
alabamanews.net
FEMA: 900+ People in Autauga, Dallas Counties Have Asked for Tornado Recovery Help
Federal, state and local leaders held a briefing on tornado recovery efforts on Tuesday afternoon in Selma. Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency say so far, more than 900 people have applied for federal help in Autauga and Dallas counties. They expect that number to rise. As Alabama News...
wvtm13.com
Hale County seeking disaster assistance
HALE COUNTY, Ala. — The federal government is providing relief as many residents across Alabama are recovering from last week’s deadly tornadoes. President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration in Alabama to help bring recovery efforts to the areas affected by last week’s storms. Hale County...
altoday.com
FEMA Deputy Administrator to visit storm ravaged areas
On Tuesday, FEMA Deputy Administrator Erik A. Hooks will be in Alabama to meet with state and local officials about the ongoing response and recovery efforts following the devastating tornadoes that swept across the state last week. Hooks will travel to Autauga and Dallas counties to survey the devastation caused...
selmasun.com
Cemeteries closed until Preservation Group, Selma Funeral Home repair tornado damage
Selma’s Cemetery Preservation Group has their work cut out for them cleaning up the damage to Old Live Oak Cemetery and New Live Oak Cemetery, but they want to serve their neighbors with tornado damage first. The Cemetery Preservation group has set up a website listing all the contact...
selmasun.com
Legal Notices, January 19, 2023
HEIRS OR DEVISEES OF WILLIE P. SMITH, JR., namely: TERRANCE T. KELLY, NIKKY KELLY, SALILA KELLY, CHEVRON DENTON KELLY, TIMOTHY KELLY, YOLANDA KELLY, GWENDOLYN SMITH, WILLIE P. SMITH, III, CYNTHIA KELLY AND SHANA SMITH, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer JAMES A. ANDERSON, SR.’s Complaint to sell land and other relief by March 1, 2023 or, thereafter, a Judgement by Default may be rendered against them in Case No. CV-2022-900103.00, Circuit Court of Dallas County, Alabama.
alreporter.com
Selma community organizers, faith leaders, residents come together
Tornado damage at the Crosspoint Christian Daycare Center in Selma, Alabama. Amanda McCloud/Twitter. Grassroots organizers are working to help residents of Selma after an EF-2 tornado struck the heart of Queen City on Thursday, January 12. The National Weather Service has rated the tornado a high-end EF-2 tornado with maximum...
alabamanews.net
Tornado Donations Pouring into Prattville to Be Sent to Victims
A third load of donated items will be sent from Prattville to tornado victims in our area. Prattville City Hall has been a drop-off point for people who want to help those in our area who lost everything when the tornadoes hit last Thursday. Disaster relief items such as diapers...
WSFA
Selma man who survived Hurricane Katrina talks tornado aftermath
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - “Everything was beautiful back in the day.” That’s how Selma homeowner Robert Hodby described his neighborhood in Selma before it was turned upside down from last week’s tornado. Hodby and Sherry Goldsby are cousins and neighbors who live in their childhood hometown....
lowndessignal.com
Commission hears request regarding garbage service cost-saving measures
Martin Environmental Services, Inc. CEO Brandon Hurst, requested Lowndes County commissioners consider cost-saving measures to prevent an increase of fees for residential garbage services. At a Jan. 9 commission meeting, Hurst outlined a 28% hike for disposal of waste through Waste Management, Inc., an increase of roughly $37,000 annually. Martin...
Tornado damage will not stop upcoming Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee
SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — The work of recovery and rebuilding are taking place all over the city of Selma and while the effects of a tornado last week may have left the city battered and bruised, it is certainly not beaten. Gregory Woodson and his brother Bertran epitomize the spirit of this city. They spent […]
ABC 33/40 News
"I'm not living back here; "Coosa Co. residents cleaning up after Thursday's tornado
On Sunday in Coosa County, Alabama State Emergency Management assessors finished surveying the damage caused by an EF-3 tornado on Thursday. Coosa County EMA Director Sheldon Hutchinson said 53 homes along with countless other structures were impacted and seven people injured. He said the impacts on those 53 homes ranged...
selmasun.com
Regions Foundation allocates $75,000 for disaster relief in Dallas, Autauga counties
Regions Foundation is allocating a series of grants totaling approximately $75,000 for disaster relief in Dallas and Autauga counties. The grants will be divided among Edmundite Missions, Central Alabama Community Foundation in Autauga County and for long-term needs. Edmundite Missions is getting $50,000 to support needs for food, clothing and...
alabamanews.net
NWS: Dallas County Tornado on the Ground for 22 Miles
National Weather Service survey teams are releasing more details about the tornado that hit Dallas County last Thursday. The tornado is rated as an EF-2 storm with peak winds estimated at 130mph. It was on the ground for about 22 miles, with a peak width of 800 yards, which is nearly a half-mile.
Comments / 0