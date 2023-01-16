For some people, even the phrase older adult conjures up negative images of physical and cognitive impairment. But ageist stereotypes, such as older people being out of touch, do not reflect the typical experiences of older adults. “Becoming Mortal” conversations about the various aspects of aging will be the focus of the Inn Along the Way’s Winter 2023 “Challenging the Narrative About Aging Conversations”” taking place at the Chapman Farm, 741 Main Street in Damariscotta, beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 25 and meeting weekly from 1 to 2:30 p.m. through Feb. 15. The group’s conversations will be facilitated by Jody Telfair, Ph.D. and the Reverend Michael Stevens.

