The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news

As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed

There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
Athlon Sports

NFL World Surprised By The Joe Buck, Troy Aikman Announcement

As has been the case all season, tonight's Monday Night Football action is being presented by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.  Football fans have grown accustomed to this duo, as Buck and Aikman have called games in various capacities since 2002.  So it came as a surprise when Sports Media ...
atozsports.com

Two factors that give the Bills a 13-0 advantage over the Bengals

The Buffalo Bills squeaked by the Dolphins to move on to the next round of the playoffs, beating Miami 34-31. Once the Bengals beat the Ravens and the schedule was announced for the next round of matchups, an interesting stat made its way across social media. An impressive feat. The...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Bengals: Wednesday injury reports

OL Alex Cappa (ankle) CB Tre Flowers (hamstring) DE Joseph Ossai (shoulder) S Michael Thomas (hamstring) Notes: Per Bengals Wire, Cappa was using a shooter due to his injury while Williams no longer had his crutches. Buffalo Bills (13-3) Did not practice. N/A. Limited participation. CB Dane Jackson (knee) DT...
Yardbarker

Bills Get Massive Injury News Ahead Of Divisional Round vs. Bengals

The Buffalo Bills barely got past their AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins, during Super Wild Card Weekend. A shorthanded Dolphins squad, led by seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson, gave the Bills everything that they could handle in what ended up being a 34-31 game. With the win, Buffalo is now...
Popculture

Rob Gronkowski Has a New Girlfriend in Mind for Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski is ready to play matchmaker with his former teammate. While appearing on the Let's Go! podcast, the former NFL tight end revealed who should be Tom Brady's new girlfriend after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Gronkowski jokingly said Brady should date his 80 for Brady co-star Sally Field.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs' Roster Announcement

The Chiefs are adding some depth to their backfield for the playoffs. On Tuesday, they designated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to return from injured reserve.  Edwards-Helaire hasn't played since Nov. 20 due to an ankle injury. He finished the regular season with 302 rushing yards and ...
Athlon Sports

Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired

It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy.  Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game.  Somehow, the situation is now worse.  Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
Athlon Sports

Rob Gronkowski Has Clear Message For Aaron Rodgers

For the second offseason in a row, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has stirred up drama about his football future. Rodgers fanned the flames of speculation that he might not return to the Packers in 2023 when he made an appearance on the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday and said that he's not ...
People

Retired NFL Kicker Adam Vinatieri Thinks Former Teammate Tom Brady Still Has 'It' Despite Rocky Season

"Physically, he's as in good as shape he's ever been in his entire life," Vinatieri tells PEOPLE of Brady Despite a rocky season that ended with a loss in the first round of the NFL playoffs, Adam Vinatieri thinks former quarterback Tom Brady still has the same magical touch he always has. "I still believe [Tom has] it physically," Vinatieri, who is teaming up with Rob Gronkowski and FanDuel for their Kick of Destiny campaign, tells PEOPLE. "I look at Tom, and I go, 'Physically, he's as in...
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs Add Depth At Wide Receiver; Cut DT On Practice Squad

The Kansas City Chiefs made a couple of roster moves before their first practice of the playoffs. The Chiefs are getting ready to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. The Chiefs, which delivered terrible news on wide receiver Mecole Hardman Tuesday, announced they added depth to the position on the practice squad.
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears sign WR Joe Reed to future/reserve contract

The Bears added some depth to their receiver room on Thursday. The team announced they signed Joe Reed to a reserve/future contract. Reed was selected by the Chargers in the fifth round of the 2020 draft, but hasn’t gotten on the field very much. Reed played in 11 games as a rookie, but spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Chargers practice squad. In those 11 games, Reed made his biggest impact on special teams and had 21 kick returns for 435 yards. On offense he was only targeted once in the passing game, but wasn’t able to reel in the catch. He also carried the ball five times for 29 yards and a touchdown.
NBC Sports Chicago

ESPN hands Justin Fields a spot in NFL top-100 list

Justin Fields earned an alternate form of recognition from his sophomore season. ESPN's Seth Walder included the Bears quarterback on his NFL top-100 players list, giving him the No. 77 spot in the rankings. Fields was the only Bears player to earn a spot on the list. Taking solely from...
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches

Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

