Antomia Ford
3d ago
Women children and the elderly use to be off limit....My condolences! Can't even walk down the damb streets anymore.
6
Kenneth Harris
3d ago
wow 😣😳 this has got to 🛑 stop 🥺 Lord have mercy rip 🙏 lady prayers 🙏 to this family
6
Chicago crime: 3 seriously injured in crash after attempted carjacking on SW Side
Chicago officials said three people were seriously injured in a crash as they fled an attempted carjacking on the Southwest Side Wednesday afternoon.
Man shoots passenger after crashing into their car in Englewood
CHICAGO - A 44-year-old man riding passenger was shot at by a driver after car crash in Englewood Thursday morning. Police say the victim was inside a vehicle in the 1100 block of West 71st Street around 2:37 a.m. when their car was hit by a male driver. The offender...
Man with disabilities wounded in Back of the Yards shooting could go blind; CPD investigating
A 21-year-old man with developmental disabilities was shot multiple times while waiting at a bus stop to attend school around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said.
Fiery crash: Man dies after running stop sign, striking semi on Far South Side, Chicago police say
The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 19, shot while getting out of car in Brighton Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Wednesday evening in the Brighton Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 19-year-old was exiting a vehicle around 7 p.m. in the 2400 block of West 47th Place when gunfire broke out, police said. The man was struck in the ankle and...
fox32chicago.com
Driver dies in fiery crash after running stop sign in East Side neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man who ran a stop sign was struck by a semi and died in a fiery pin-in crash early Thursday in Chicago's East Side neighborhood. The 37-year-old was driving his vehicle around 1:18 a.m. in the 100 block of South Avenue D when he ran a stop sign and was struck by a semi, becoming pinned, according to Chicago police.
Chicago shooting: Man seriously injured in possible road rage shooting on South Side, police say
A man was seriously hurt in a shooting on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man riding passenger seriously injured in South Side drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was riding in the passenger seat of a car on Chicago's South Side when he was shot in the neck Wednesday morning. Police say the victim was in a car in the 400 block of East 95th Street around 9:45 a.m. when he was fired on by an offender in another car.
cwbchicago.com
After another fatal shooting, North Side alderman asks residents for videos “expressing our communal outrage”
Chicago — A Chicago alderman is asking residents to send in videos and other messages “expressing our communal outrage” about violence in her North Side ward that she can share with Mayor Lori Lightfoot. “We are increasingly feeling the sting of gun violence and it is unacceptable,”...
Victim in Oak Lawn attempted carjacking shoots at suspects, police say
Police said the victim fought back, firing around eight shots at the suspects.
Accidental weekend shooting wounded 3-year-old boy in Englewood, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Tuesday night were investigating a shooting that sent a 3-year-old boy to the hospital this past weekend.The shooting happened around noon this past Sunday in the 6600 block of South Stewart Avenue in Englewood. A 23-year-old man told police someone walked up to him and shot him in the leg.But after an investigation, police learned that was not what really happened. Investigators said the man was handling a weapon when it went off – hitting him and the 3-year-old in the foot.The 3-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital. He and the man are both expected to recover.The 23-year-old man is now in police custody. Police also returned to the crime scene to investigate Tuesday night.
Chicago crime: Man stabbed in head, critically hurt inside Austin home, police say
A man was critically hurt in a stabbing at a West Side home, Chicago police said.
Victim's AirTag credited with leading police to robbery suspects
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two robbery suspects were in police custody late Wednesday after a wild car chase led to a violent crash in the Brighton Park neighborhood.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the suspects might have gotten away – if not for an inconspicuous item in a victim's purse.That item was an Apple tracker, which allowed police to figure out where the suspects were the entire time.The suspects were in a black Jeep that flipped over at 31st Street and Wentworth Avenue next to the Dan Ryan Expressway. Their joyride ended after the Jeep crashed into another car.Hours before the...
14-year-old boy charged with 8 separate armed robberies on South Side, police say
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with a string of armed robberies on the South Side. The robberies took place between Nov. 21 and Dec. 11 last year, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
Man sleeping with a gun in his waistband shot himself and a 3-year-old, then lied about what happened, Chicago police say
A Chicago man on probation for a felony gun case shot himself and his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son when a gun discharged in his waistband while they all slept in the same bed, then lied to police about what happened, prosecutors said Wednesday. Saying the allegations against Michael Howard-Owens are...
Man with special needs shot in head while waiting for bus after mistaken for rival gang , police say
A 21-year-old man with special needs was shot multiple times while waiting at a bus stop to attend school around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said.
Off-duty Chicago police officer shoots suspect in attempted robbery in Brainerd
CHICAGO (CBS) – An off-duty Chicago police officer shot a suspect who attempted to rob someone in the Brainerd neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.CBS 2's Andrew Ramos had the story.The incident, which is still under investigation, unfolded shortly before 1 p.m. along West 90th Street near South Loomis.The Chicago police officer, who was off-duty and lives in the neighborhood, interrupted an apparent robbery in front of an apartment building in the 1300 block of West 90th Street, according to police.The officer produced their firearm, announced their office and attempted to intervene in the incident. One suspect was struck by gunfire after a...
Man shot in neck while traveling in vehicle in Roseland
CHICAGO — A 29-year-old man was shot in the neck while traveling in a vehicle in the city’s Roseland neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East 95th Street. The man was a passenger in a vehicle when someone in another vehicle fired shots, striking the man […]
14-year-old faces charges for 8 counts of armed robbery
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy is now facing charges for eight counts of armed robbery.Chicago police data showed he went on a robbery spree Monday morning, using a gun to steal from eight people in and around the Grand Crossing neighborhood.The victims range in age from 17 to 31 years old. The 14-year-old suspect was arrested a few blocks away.
Woman, 63, reported missing from Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks from the Austin neighborhood. Marlene Taylor-Doss, 63, was last seen by her son around 7 p.m. on Jan. 6 at her home in the 700 block of North Waller Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.
