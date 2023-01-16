CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Tuesday night were investigating a shooting that sent a 3-year-old boy to the hospital this past weekend.The shooting happened around noon this past Sunday in the 6600 block of South Stewart Avenue in Englewood. A 23-year-old man told police someone walked up to him and shot him in the leg.But after an investigation, police learned that was not what really happened. Investigators said the man was handling a weapon when it went off – hitting him and the 3-year-old in the foot.The 3-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital. He and the man are both expected to recover.The 23-year-old man is now in police custody. Police also returned to the crime scene to investigate Tuesday night.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO