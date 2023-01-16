Read full article on original website
selmasun.com
United Way of Selma-Dallas County gives $30K to family resource center for tornado relief services
The United Way of Selma-Dallas County gave a check for $30,000 on Thursday to the Dallas County Family Resource Center for emergency family assistance needed after last week's tornado. United Way Director Jeff Cothran gave the check to Thomas Frazer, Executive Director of Dallas County Family Resource Center, on Thursday...
selmasun.com
Grassroots organizers helping Selma recovery recognized by state-based organization
Grassroots organizers are working to help residents of Selma after the Jan. 12 tornado, according to Alabama Values, a state-based 501(C)(3) communications hub seeking to amplify the efforts of civic organizations. Even though there wasn’t loss of life in Selma, livelihoods have been decimated, State Rep. Robert Stewart said in...
selmasun.com
Organizers working to help Selma residents in wake of EF-2 tornado
Grassroots organizers are working to help residents of Selma after an EF-2 tornado struck the heart of Queen City on Thursday, January 12. The National Weather Service has rated the tornado a high-end EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 130 mph with a path nearly half a mile wide. The...
alreporter.com
Selma community organizers, faith leaders, residents come together
Tornado damage at the Crosspoint Christian Daycare Center in Selma, Alabama. Amanda McCloud/Twitter. Grassroots organizers are working to help residents of Selma after an EF-2 tornado struck the heart of Queen City on Thursday, January 12. The National Weather Service has rated the tornado a high-end EF-2 tornado with maximum...
selmasun.com
Winn-Dixie reopens after tornado damage, donates to Selma nonprofits
Winn-Dixie's Selma store and pharmacy have reopened after making repairs from last week's tornadoes and made donations to Selma and Dallas County agencies. On Wednesday, Winn-Dixie presented a check for $100,000 to the United Way of Selma & Dallas County’s Disaster Relief Fund. The grocer also donated $15,000 worth...
alabamanews.net
Tornado Donations Pouring into Prattville to Be Sent to Victims
A third load of donated items will be sent from Prattville to tornado victims in our area. Prattville City Hall has been a drop-off point for people who want to help those in our area who lost everything when the tornadoes hit last Thursday. Disaster relief items such as diapers...
selmasun.com
Tuesday: Help being offered for those impacted by tornado
FEMA officials are at Selma High School on Tuesday to help fill out forms for disaster assistance. Visit here to file online. Tarps and MRE meals are available at the Dallas County drive-thru window of the annex building in the former Regions office downtown. Baby and adult diapers are available...
selmasun.com
Team Rubicon brings veterans to help repair homes to Selma
Team Rubicon has returned to Selma to help with reconstruction of homes damaged in Jan. 12's tornado. The group of about 60 military veterans are in Selma over the next few weeks staying at the YMCA of Selma-Dallas County as they help repair and rebuild homes in the community. The...
selmasun.com
Donations being accepted for 'Fill Parent University Bus' tomorrow
Donations of new or lightly used coats are being accepted for the "Fill Parent University Bus" event at the Selma High School parking lot from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. tomorrow. Children can receive donations of school uniforms as well. Lunch will be provided from noon to 2 p.m. The...
selmasun.com
FEMA reps set up at Selma High this week to help residents apply for assistance
FEMA representatives are set up at Selma High this week to help those impacted by the tornado file federal paperwork for assistance. The reps are at the school until 4 p.m. each day. Selma High is also serving as a Red Cross shelter. FEMA also is meeting with people at...
selmasun.com
Legal Services Alabama sets clinic dates for free legal help to those affected by tornado
Legal Services Alabama is responding to recent disaster relief needs by offering free legal clinics to people in the Selma area struggling to recover from storm damage. The clinic series is being supported by the LSA John Lewis Legal Fellowship program. The clinics will begin on Jan. 23 and continue...
WLOS.com
Hearts with Hands sends shipment of disaster relief supplies to Alabama tornado victims
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hearts with Hands is reaching out to support tornado victims in Selma, Alabama, after twisters struck the town last week, destroying homes and businesses. A total of nine people died in the tornadoes across the Southeast. Hearts with Hands said Wednesday, Jan. 18 it is...
Tornado damage will not stop upcoming Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee
SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — The work of recovery and rebuilding are taking place all over the city of Selma and while the effects of a tornado last week may have left the city battered and bruised, it is certainly not beaten. Gregory Woodson and his brother Bertran epitomize the spirit of this city. They spent […]
WSFA
Selma man who survived Hurricane Katrina talks tornado aftermath
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - “Everything was beautiful back in the day.” That’s how Selma homeowner Robert Hodby described his neighborhood in Selma before it was turned upside down from last week’s tornado. Hodby and Sherry Goldsby are cousins and neighbors who live in their childhood hometown....
selmasun.com
Legal Notices, January 19, 2023
HEIRS OR DEVISEES OF WILLIE P. SMITH, JR., namely: TERRANCE T. KELLY, NIKKY KELLY, SALILA KELLY, CHEVRON DENTON KELLY, TIMOTHY KELLY, YOLANDA KELLY, GWENDOLYN SMITH, WILLIE P. SMITH, III, CYNTHIA KELLY AND SHANA SMITH, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer JAMES A. ANDERSON, SR.’s Complaint to sell land and other relief by March 1, 2023 or, thereafter, a Judgement by Default may be rendered against them in Case No. CV-2022-900103.00, Circuit Court of Dallas County, Alabama.
lowndessignal.com
Hayneville church serves storm-ravaged Selma communities
After tornados ravaged Selma on Thursday, volunteers from Imago Dei Church at the 45 in Hayneville sprang into action in the wake of devastation Friday, serving up hot, boxed lunches and offering prayer and comfort to hurting Selma communities. In a social media post, Pastor Davey Lyon announced the church’s...
alabamanews.net
FEMA: 900+ People in Autauga, Dallas Counties Have Asked for Tornado Recovery Help
Federal, state and local leaders held a briefing on tornado recovery efforts on Tuesday afternoon in Selma. Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency say so far, more than 900 people have applied for federal help in Autauga and Dallas counties. They expect that number to rise. As Alabama News...
selmasun.com
Selma Tornado 2023 as seen through photos
Selma Sun reporters and freelancers have been capturing photos of tornado damage around Selma to give a picture of what's left after the EF2 tornado tore through town on Jan. 12. Here is a photo gallery of many photos that include some sent by readers. Send your photos and tornado...
alabamanews.net
NWS: Dallas County Tornado on the Ground for 22 Miles
National Weather Service survey teams are releasing more details about the tornado that hit Dallas County last Thursday. The tornado is rated as an EF-2 storm with peak winds estimated at 130mph. It was on the ground for about 22 miles, with a peak width of 800 yards, which is nearly a half-mile.
alabamanews.net
Classes in Selma City Schools to Be Remote This Week as Tornado Recovery Continues
Students in Selma City Schools will take classes remotely this week due to the devastating tornado that hit the city last Thursday. Schools were closed last Friday and were closed today for the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. It had been hoped they would reopen on Tuesday. The school...
