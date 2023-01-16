Read full article on original website
Deborah Huey-Fazio
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Deborah Huey-Fazio, 48, of Bridgeport, passed away on Monday evening, January 16, 2023, in the United Hospital Center. She was born in Fairmont on October 1, 1974, a daughter of Lyla and Joseph Bruzda of Bridgeport, and James and Elaine Huey of Fairmont.
City of Grafton, West Virginia offering waterline survey
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The City of Grafton Public Works Department is seeking input from residents concerning their waterlines. According to Public Works Director Jason Setler, following the institution of the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) revised lead and copper rule, the city has been tasked with ensuring that there are no lead pipes in use within their system.
Hill Top Fruit Market recognized by Knights of Columbus
GRANTSVILLE — The Knights of Columbus Frostburg Council 1442 recently presented a certificate of appreciation to Hill Top Fruit Market in Grantsville for the store’s commitment to the organization’s Tootsie Roll Campaign. Ronald Hanson, event chairman, presented the certificate to Joyce Kamp, one of the 10 McFarland...
Sixth transfer signing announced for WVU Football
West Virginia's football program formalized some much needed help with its receiving corps with the signing of Devin Carter to a grant-in-aid (scholarship) for the 2023 season. Carter joins Davoan Hawkins, Ja'Shaun Poke, Montre Miller, Michael Hayes and Kole Taylor as six official signees who are now enrolled at WVU for the spring 2023 semester, and eligible to participate in spring practice.
Report: Blaine Stewart to join WVU staff
Neal Brown reportedly is about to fill the final assistant coaching opening on his West Virginia football staff, and that new addition will have a familiar name. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, Blaine Stewart is leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers’ coaching staff to become an assistant coach at WVU.
Running back outlook: WVU backfield well stocked with talented veterans
A year can make a huge difference. Leddie Brown rushed for 2,888 yards in his four years with the Mountaineers (2018-21), including surpassing 1,000 yards in each of his final two seasons in the program.
Grantsville Elementary completes renovation project
GRANTSVILLE — The renovations at Grantsville Elementary School have been completed, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday night to celebrate the occasion. Grantsville Elementary students had been attending classes at Northern Middle School during the renovation process.
Grafton boys finish strong, East Fairmont girls win despite Novisky's record
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The East Fairmont Bees and Grafton Bearcats each picked up team victories in high school swimming action at Alderson Broaddus University on Monday. East Fairmont earned the win in the girls team competition, finishing with 86 points to outpace Grafton (61) and Lincoln (15)....
Officer arrested
MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A Mannington police officer was arrested earlier this week aft…
Column: Timing of WVU’s basketball staff change very surprising
The dismissal of West Virginia men’s basketball assistant coach Larry Harrison was surprising in its timing, coming as it did halfway through the Mountaineers’ 2022-23 campaign. Typically, such actions come at the end of the season, unless there was one precipitating event that called for an immediate separation.
